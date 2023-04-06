Hibriten senior Alley Oliver signed her national letter of intent on Thursday to play basketball at Brunswick Community Collège after graduation. Seated, from left, are her mother Kim, Alley and her father Shawn. Standing are Payton Moose, Hibriten girls basketball coach Maury Patterson, Hibriten principal Courtney Wright, Brunswick women's basketball coach Joe Gaughan and Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves.