Hibriten senior Charis Keen signed her national letter of intent this week to play soccer at Concord University in West Virginia this fall. Seated, from left, are her sister Regan, Charis and her sister Darby. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association coach Jesus Garcia, Charis' mother Colleen, Hibriten coach Shea Bridges and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.