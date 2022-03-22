 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hibriten's Franquiz signs with Mars Hill for soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
David Franquiz
Photo courtesy of Hibriten High School

Hibriten senior David Franquiz recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Mars Hill University next season. Seated, from left, are his mother Janett Rojas Carbajal, David Franquiz and his father David Franquiz Monsalvo. On the middle row are his sister Brenda Michelle Franquiz and his brother Daniel Franquiz-Rojas. On the back row are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, assistant soccer coaches Scott Franquemont and Mark Henderson, head soccer coach Jim Blanton and principal Courtney Wright.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert