Hibriten senior David Franquiz recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Mars Hill University next season. Seated, from left, are his mother Janett Rojas Carbajal, David Franquiz and his father David Franquiz Monsalvo. On the middle row are his sister Brenda Michelle Franquiz and his brother Daniel Franquiz-Rojas. On the back row are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, assistant soccer coaches Scott Franquemont and Mark Henderson, head soccer coach Jim Blanton and principal Courtney Wright.
Hibriten's Franquiz signs with Mars Hill for soccer
