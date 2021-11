Hibriten senior Ava Crisp signed her national letter of intent last week to join the acrobatics and tumbling team at Belmont Abbey College next year. Seated, from left, are her father Jeff, Ava, her mother Michelle and her sister Josie. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Hibriten cheerleading coach Chassidy Triplett and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.