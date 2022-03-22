 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hibriten's Contreras signs with Wingate for football

Christian Contreras
Photo courtesy of Hibriten High School

Hibriten senior Christian Contreras recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Wingate University next season. Seated, from left, are his mother Juana Gonzalez, Christian and his father Adrian Contreras. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, football coach Sam Mackey and principal Courtney Wright.

