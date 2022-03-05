Hibriten's Conard stellar in goal as Panthers blank Hickory

Charis Keen took a direct kick from the right side just a few strides away from midfield. Keen actually overshot her streaking teammates. But when Hickory goalkeeper Taylor Rose came up with an eye on the Panthers’ attacker as well as the ball, the ball just eluded her outstretched grasp for the score in the 12th minute.

“We had the set piece and just tried to get it on frame. Sometimes you get lucky,” said Bridges. “We just followed it up and got it in there. Charis Keen, the girl that took the shot, has got a great leg.”

The Red Tornadoes' best opportunity in the first half also took Conard out of the contest for a few minutes. Conard slipped as she knocked a Hickory shot down, and then stretched to recover it before it crossed the goal line. She came up limping with what appeared to be an injury to her thigh.

Conard left the game, but only for a few minutes before returning.

Trailing 1-0 at the half, Hickory increased the pressure on the Hibriten defense. In the 55th minute, Conard again made a tremendous save out in front of the net.

Two minutes later, Hickory was awarded a penalty kick. Addie Barrier’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.