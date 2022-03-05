Hibriten's Conard stellar in goal as Panthers blank Hickory

LENOIR — Hibriten withstood visiting Hickory’s furious second-half assault on goal thanks in large part to goalkeeper Rylee Conard swatting away everything the Red Tornadoes could send her way. The Panthers remained unbeaten on the young season after a 1-0 win on Friday night in a nonconference match between two of the area’s 3A girls soccer powers.
The Red Tornadoes did everything but get the ball past Conard as they unofficially outshot Hibriten 31-7.
“Their goalkeeper had something to say about that too,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “She played really well.”
Conard finished with 19 saves on Hickory’s 31 shots, including three rockets in the second half with Hibriten clinging to a 1-0 lead.
“She’s a fantastic player, she’s a great goalkeeper,” said Hibriten coach Shea Bridges, noting Conard has been playing and training in Charlotte with a club team. “They were putting the pressure on us and she made the saves, and the team did their best to help her out. I was proud of all of them.”
The Panthers took few shots at the Hickory goal, thanks to the outstanding work of the Red Tornadoes' midfield and attack. But Hibriten snuck the only goal of the match through on an unlikely shot just inside the midfield stripe.
Charis Keen took a direct kick from the right side just a few strides away from midfield. Keen actually overshot her streaking teammates. But when Hickory goalkeeper Taylor Rose came up with an eye on the Panthers’ attacker as well as the ball, the ball just eluded her outstretched grasp for the score in the 12th minute.
“We had the set piece and just tried to get it on frame. Sometimes you get lucky,” said Bridges. “We just followed it up and got it in there. Charis Keen, the girl that took the shot, has got a great leg.”
The Red Tornadoes' best opportunity in the first half also took Conard out of the contest for a few minutes. Conard slipped as she knocked a Hickory shot down, and then stretched to recover it before it crossed the goal line. She came up limping with what appeared to be an injury to her thigh.
Conard left the game, but only for a few minutes before returning.
Trailing 1-0 at the half, Hickory increased the pressure on the Hibriten defense. In the 55th minute, Conard again made a tremendous save out in front of the net.
Two minutes later, Hickory was awarded a penalty kick. Addie Barrier’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.
In the 68th minute, Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller rifled a shot from the right side, and again Conard proved equal to the challenge. The Red Tornadoes’ final onslaught came in the 75th minute when Jayden Fralick cut loose with a cannon shot that Conard went up and tipped over the crossbar.
“I was pleased, said Jillings of the Hickory attack. “It was just that final ball. Just finishing was a little bit wayward. We’re close, we’re going to figure it out. We’ll get back to work on it.”
Conard was not the only Panther who gave an outstanding defensive performance. The quartet of Haley Crowe, Darby Keen, Anslie Norris and Mayra Tejamanil short-circuited several runs at the Hibriten net before the Lady Red Tornadoes could come up with a clean shot.
“I knew that 1 (Mostellar) coming in is a great player with lots of speed,” Bridges said. “We just had to stay in as best we could and limit her opportunities. My right back, Anslie Norris, I can’t say enough. I call her my silent assassin because she’s so smart and intelligent. She does her job every day.”
Hickory is now 1-2 on the season and will play Tuesday at Charlotte Latin.
“I’m proud of our effort. We gave it a good go,” Jillings said. “I thought we played really solid defensively and through the midfield.”
Hibriten is now 3-0 and will play at Newton-Conover on Monday.
“We beat one of the best teams in the state in my opinion,” Bridges said of Hickory. “They are very well-coached. I know Coach Jillings and what he brings every time he comes to the field.”