Hibriten turns tables on Spartans

Hibiriten took that lead to the locker room.

“That score before halftime was huge,” Mackey said. “I thought our guys keeping their composure in some hostile situations was big. I’m so proud of our guys and the resilience we had.”

Justice felt his team’s inability to take a two-score lead when it was so close was critical.

“I don’t think it was their score as much as it was us. We should have gone up 14-0,” Justice said. “But we came down and missed some blocks we had open on a play. We don’t push it in and score, and they go down and score. That put us in a bad situation.”

The Panthers made it an even worse situation for their hosts when they took the second-half kickoff and proceeded to go 78 yards in 11 plays, aided again by South Caldwell penalties. All 230 pounds of fullback Gabe Suddreth carried the ball and several Spartan defenders in from 9 yards out for the score. Hibriten went for the 2-point try and converted on a Wilson run for a 15-6 lead with the third quarter less than half gone.