Hibriten turns tables on Spartans

HUDSON — One could call the result of Friday night's gridiron rematch between Hibriten and South Caldwell any number of things. One might label it revenge, or payback, or as one Panthers assistant coach called it, “a reckoning.” Above all else, it was a Hibriten victory by a 29-18 final.
It was the second straight win for the Panthers over a 4A opponent after taking an uppercut to the chin from Watauga two weeks earlier. It also reversed a 44-42 double-overtime setback to the Spartans earlier in the season and assured Hibriten the runner-up slot in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Hibriten coach Sam Mackey said about the Panthers bouncing back from the loss to Watauga with a pair of wins. “It’s about the response. That’s what I talked about. What is our response going to be.”
The Panthers’ response on Friday was a resilient defensive effort along with an offense that always had the right answers to solving the South Caldwell defense. Led by quarterback Coby Wilson’s two rushing touchdowns and another through the air, Hibriten overcame an early 6-0 deficit to snap the Spartans’ three-game winning streak.
“I thought they (Hibriten) played well. They are a very well-coached team and their staff did a good job adjusting,” said South Caldwell coach Casey Justice. “They were the better team tonight.”
With the game still scoreless late in the first quarter, the Spartans took over on their own 20-yard line and promptly started the drive with an inside reverse to Jaxsen Wilkerson that was good for 28 yards. Twelve plays later, Wilkerson ended the drive when he took a pitch around the left side from 6 yards out for the first score of the night with 9:27 on the second-quarter clock.
But a problem that plagued the Spartans all night surfaced immediately after the Wilkerson touchdown when South Caldwell was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It forced the Spartans to attempt a pass for the 2-point conversion, which failed and left them settling for a 6-0 lead.
It was the first of 10 personal foul or unsportsmanlike calls against South Caldwell, which totaled 20 penalties for 217 yards.
“It is, it is. It’s been one all year,” Justice said of the yellow flag issue for his team. “I’m not going to make excuses. We did some dumb things we shouldn’t have done and got some penalties. We lost the ballgame.”
Sylas Scruggs of South Caldwell intercepted a Hibriten pass on the following Panthers drive and the Spartans drove to the Panthers’ 6 but failed to score.
Hibriten then proceeded to march the length of the field, albeit with some help from the Spartans who surrendered three first downs during the drive on penalties. Connor got the Panthers on the scoreboard with a 5-yard run and Trenton Cornett gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead with the extra point.
Hibiriten took that lead to the locker room.
“That score before halftime was huge,” Mackey said. “I thought our guys keeping their composure in some hostile situations was big. I’m so proud of our guys and the resilience we had.”
Justice felt his team’s inability to take a two-score lead when it was so close was critical.
“I don’t think it was their score as much as it was us. We should have gone up 14-0,” Justice said. “But we came down and missed some blocks we had open on a play. We don’t push it in and score, and they go down and score. That put us in a bad situation.”
The Panthers made it an even worse situation for their hosts when they took the second-half kickoff and proceeded to go 78 yards in 11 plays, aided again by South Caldwell penalties. All 230 pounds of fullback Gabe Suddreth carried the ball and several Spartan defenders in from 9 yards out for the score. Hibriten went for the 2-point try and converted on a Wilson run for a 15-6 lead with the third quarter less than half gone.
Hibriten’s second interception, this one by Davey Shore, ended South Caldwell’s ensuing possession. It took the Panthers just two plays to turn the turnover into points. Wilson threw a short pass into the right flat to Jabee Powell. Powell shrugged off one tackler and then outsprinted the rest of the Spartans down his own sideline for a 78-yard scoring play and a 22-6 Hibriten lead with 1:45 to go in the third quarter.
South Caldwell did not run up a white flag, however. In the fourth quarter the Spartans scored on a 1-yard sneak by Will Connor. Wilson responded with a 9-yard touchdown run for Hibriten after the Panthers’ defense shut down the next South Caldwell drive.
South Caldwell came back and finished out the scoring on a 43-yard dash by Suan Moore with just over a minute remaining.
“More or less just execution,” Mackey said of Hibriten’s defensive adjustments. “Get a little bit more pressure, be a little bit more aggressive instead of waiting so much.”
Wilson led the Hibriten offense with 74 rushing yards on 19 carries. Suddreth added 48 yards on 10 carries.
Wilkerson was the big weapon for the Spartans with 146 yards on 19 carries.
Both teams are headed to the postseason and found out their first-round opponents on Saturday. Seventh-seeded Hibriten (6-3, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts 26th-seeded Freedom (5-4 overall) next Friday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs, while No. 23 South Caldwell (7-2, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to No. 10 Julius Chambers (9-1 overall) to open the 4A playoffs.
Hibriten;00;07;15;07;–;29
South Caldwell;00;06;00;12;–;18
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
SC – Jaxsen Wilkerson 6-yard run (pass failed), 9:27
H – Coby Wilson 5-yard run (Trenton Cornett kick), 1:25
Third Quarter
H – Gabe Suddreth 9-yard run (Wilson run), 7:27
H – Jabee Powell 78-yard pass from Wilson (Cornett kick), 1:45
Fourth Quarter
SC – Will Connor 1-yard run (pass failed), 10:26
H – Wilson 9y run (Cornett kick), 5:28
SC – Suan Moore 43-yard run (kick failed), 1:05
Team Stats
First Downs: Hibriten 13, South Caldwell 16
Rushes-yards: Hibriten 43-182, South Caldwell 38-231
Comp-Att-Int: Hibriten 2-7-1, South Caldwell 6-17-2
Passing yards: Hibriten 89, South Caldwell 88
Fumbles-Lost: Hibriten 0-0, South Caldwell 0-0
Penalties-yards: Hibriten 13-101, South Caldwell 20-217
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Hibriten: Coby Wilson 19-74 and 2 TDs, Gabe Suddreth 10-48 and 1 TD, Sadharri Moore 7-33, Chandler Wyke 2-25, Jabee Powell 1-6, Deykel Sanders 2-8, Avian Williams 1-(-3), Miguel Morales 1-(-9). South Caldwell: Izaiah Harris 1-0, Joe Bolick 2-(-1), Will Connor 10-23 and 1 TD, Jaxsen Wilkerson 19-146 and 1 TD, Ashley Garrett 4-18, JB Robbins 1-2, Suan Moore 1-43 and 1 TD.
PASSING – Hibriten: Wilson 2-7-1 for 89 yards and 1 TD. South Caldwell: Bolick 4-9-1 for 65 yards, Connor 2-8-1 for 23 yards.
RECEIVING – Hibriten: Nick Smith 1-11, Powell 1-78 and 1 TD. South Caldwell: Nick Everhart 2-12, Tyler Eggers 1-9, Robbins 2-46, Wilkerson 1-21.