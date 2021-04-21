Hibriten trio, Bunker Hill's Robinson among local league's best

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference unveiled its all-conference team for the 2020-21 football season this week, with league champion Hibriten leading the way with 13 selections including player of the year Daren Perry, offensive player of the year Jackson Lewis and specialist of the year Griffin Bryson. Additionally, Hibriten head coach Sam Mackey took home coach of the year honors.

Bunker Hill had 10 selections including defensive player of the year Kaden Robinson, while Draughn put eight players on the all-conference squad. East Burke earned seven selections.

Rounding out the all-conference team were West Caldwell’s six honorees and five apiece from Fred T. Foard, Patton and West Iredell. A complete look at the all-conference team, listed in order of team finish, is below.

Hibriten (7-1, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A; lost in first round of 2AA state playoffs)

• Daren Perry, Player of the Year

• Jackson Lewis, Offensive Player of the Year

• Griffin Bryson, Specialist of the Year

• Sam Mackey, Coach of the Year

• Nordre Battle

• Marcus Jones