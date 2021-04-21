Hibriten trio, Bunker Hill's Robinson among local league's best

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference unveiled its all-conference team for the 2020-21 football season this week, with league champion Hibriten leading the way with 13 selections including player of the year Daren Perry, offensive player of the year Jackson Lewis and specialist of the year Griffin Bryson. Additionally, Hibriten head coach Sam Mackey took home coach of the year honors.
Bunker Hill had 10 selections including defensive player of the year Kaden Robinson, while Draughn put eight players on the all-conference squad. East Burke earned seven selections.
Rounding out the all-conference team were West Caldwell’s six honorees and five apiece from Fred T. Foard, Patton and West Iredell. A complete look at the all-conference team, listed in order of team finish, is below.
Hibriten (7-1, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A; lost in first round of 2AA state playoffs)
• Daren Perry, Player of the Year
• Jackson Lewis, Offensive Player of the Year
• Griffin Bryson, Specialist of the Year
• Sam Mackey, Coach of the Year
• Nordre Battle
• Marcus Jones
• Noah Isbell
• Xzavien Barnes
• Xavier Simon
• Joseph Estes
• Jake Taylor
• Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman
• Chris White
• Zion Norwood
• Honorable Mentions: Cedric Shuford, Jake Absher
Bunker Hill (6-2, 6-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• Kaden Robinson, Defensive Player of the Year
• Chadz Stevenson
• Clayton Dobbins
• Kaliq Ramseur
• Jay Abrams
• Lawson York
• Carson Elder
• Cooper Watts
• Justin Killian
• Preston Workman
• Honorable Mentions: Jacob Carroll, Elijah Boston
Draughn (5-2, 5-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A)
• Nigel Dula
• Donnell Wilkins
• Luke Rector
• Nick Rhoney
• Elijah Pritchard
• Beckett Nelson
• Zach Poteet
• Desmond Hedrick
• Honorable Mentions: Thomas Lambert, Will Price
East Burke (4-3, 4-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A)
• Blane Fulbright
• Matthew Vue
• Matthew Smith
• Michael Magni
• Landon Langley
• Spencer Goins
• Noah Rooks
• Honorable Mentions: Carter Crump, Cash Norman
West Caldwell (3-4, 3-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A)
• ZyQuan Morrison
• Isaiah Cornell
• Makyis Dula
• Eric Andrews
• Jaylen Patterson
• Isaiah Gause
• Honorable Mentions: Cameron Beaver, Bryson Avery
Fred T. Foard (1-5, 1-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A)
• Alex Fisher
• Blaine Duncan
• Mo McAfee
• Carson Butts
• Evan Steiger
• Honorable Mentions: Landon Marlowe, Cameron Gore
Patton (1-6, 1-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A)
• Kalen Byrd
• Waylon Rutherford
• Noah Morgan
• Colton Dale
• Kamden Stephens
• Honorable Mentions: Dawson Carswell, Ethan Duncan
West Iredell (1-6, 1-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A)
• Seth Hinson
• Elijah Munoz
• Caleb Alford
• Eric Hayes
• Eric Dalton
• Honorable Mentions: Austin Cope, Austin Sherrill