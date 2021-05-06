Hibriten softball eliminated from playoffs by top-ranked West Stanly

LENOIR — Both Hibriten and visiting West Stanly came into Wednesday night’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A second-round softball game with gaudy margins of victory in running up 15-0 records. However, West Stanly’s experience in big games played a part in its 9-1 win.
The Colts, seeded eighth in the West region and ranked as the top softball team in the state regardless of classification, move on to Friday night’s state quarterfinal round when they will travel to No. 4 seed West Wilkes (a 4-3 winner over fifth-seeded Smoky Mountain in the second round) in a matchup of 16-0 teams. West No. 1 Hibriten finished the season at 15-1.
Entering the game, both teams dominated their respective opposition throughout the season. Hibriten had outscored its opponents 134-13, while West Stanly scored 162 runs and allowed 12. However, it was the Colts, who are looking to add to their 2019 2A state championship, that held true to their billing. They outhit Hibriten 14-5 and scored seven runs over the second and third innings to put a damper on the proceedings for the home crowd. West Stanly had a chance to notch its 10 mercy-rule win in the 16 games played when the Colts loaded the bases in the fifth.
“They’re the defending 2A state champs,” said Panthers head coach Jim Blanton. “They have the same pitching and catching combination. Eight of the nine batters are home run threats.”
Hibriten had chances to crack the scoreboard early, getting leadoff walks in each of the first three innings and putting the first two aboard in the second and third. However, the Panthers got their lone run in the third on a grounder to short by Peyton Boggs that scored Jordan Schlageter.
West Stanly scored its first four runs in the second after two were out. Meredith Harwood and Carmen McRae each singled but Jillian Jones struck out the next two hitters and was on the verge of getting out of trouble. But Rachael Efird ripped a double of the wall in left-center to score both runners. Morgan Edwards singled to set up the key moment of the inning. Facing Shelby Barbee, a Virginia commit that entered the game hitting .600 with nine homers, Hibriten chose to load the bases by intentionally walking her. The strategy backfired when Ashlyn Hughes lobbed a short fly that fell just inside the line in left for a two-run double.
Looking back, Blanton and the Panthers had no regrets in the choice to pitch around Barbee in a key moment. “You give up one or two, but if you give up a long fly, they get three,” Blanton said. “You have to pick your poison.”
The Panthers' defense contributed to their woes in the third. With one out, Jones struck out Carmen McRae on a ball in the dirt. In an attempt to complete the strikeout at first on the dropped third strike, catcher Zoe Waters’ throw beaned McRae in the helmet, allowing the batter to reach. Kailey Furr worked out of an 0-2 count and walked. Lillian Harkel followed suit, working out of a 1-2 count before dropping in a fly ball into shallow left to score two. One out later, Edwards singled to left with Harkel scoring from second after an error in left.
“I think that’s the difference in a team that’s been to the playoffs many times and won it,” Blanton said. “And a team that’s trying to get in and learn their way in the playoffs. You play a little bit tight. Give the team like than an extra out and she came around to score.”
That was more than enough for Colts pitcher Jordan Hatch. Effectively wild, at times, the senior allowed just one run on five hits. Along with the three walks, she struck out eight on the night.
Efird added an RBI single in the fifth before McRae lined a homer to left one inning later to close out the scoring.
West Stanly: 043 011 0 — 9 14 0
Hibriten: 001 000 0 — 1 5 2
WP: Jordan Hatch
LP: Jillian Jones