Hibriten softball eliminated from playoffs by top-ranked West Stanly

Hibriten had chances to crack the scoreboard early, getting leadoff walks in each of the first three innings and putting the first two aboard in the second and third. However, the Panthers got their lone run in the third on a grounder to short by Peyton Boggs that scored Jordan Schlageter.

West Stanly scored its first four runs in the second after two were out. Meredith Harwood and Carmen McRae each singled but Jillian Jones struck out the next two hitters and was on the verge of getting out of trouble. But Rachael Efird ripped a double of the wall in left-center to score both runners. Morgan Edwards singled to set up the key moment of the inning. Facing Shelby Barbee, a Virginia commit that entered the game hitting .600 with nine homers, Hibriten chose to load the bases by intentionally walking her. The strategy backfired when Ashlyn Hughes lobbed a short fly that fell just inside the line in left for a two-run double.

Looking back, Blanton and the Panthers had no regrets in the choice to pitch around Barbee in a key moment. “You give up one or two, but if you give up a long fly, they get three,” Blanton said. “You have to pick your poison.”