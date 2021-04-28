Hibriten softball easily dispatches Bunker Hill

LENOIR — Save for Saturday’s draw, Hibriten knows its status for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A softball tournament. However, even with the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference wrapped up, along with the top seed from the league, the Panthers are not letting up and they proved that with a 12-1 pounding of visiting Bunker Hill in a contest that ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

The victory sets up the Panthers (13-0) with a chance for an unbeaten regular season when they host West Iredell (4-8) on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill (9-4) had hoped to clinch the second of the two playoff berths allotted to the conference with a win. The loss dropped the Bears into a tie with Fred T. Foard for second place. The Bears will host Patton (2-11) on Thursday and a win would clinch that berth, as they own the tiebreaker over the Tigers. Having split the two regular season meetings, and with both being swept by Hibriten, the tiebreaker will come down to how each did against fourth-place Draughn. Bunker Hill swept the Wildcats, while Foard split the two contests.