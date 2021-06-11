Hibriten’s Keller steps down; Corpening named interim coach

LENOIR — Chad Keller has spent the past eight seasons as the head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Hibriten High, but the Lenoir native has decided it’s time to step away. Keller’s decision was announced by Panthers athletic director Derek Reeves in an email sent to media members on Friday morning.

“After a long time of contemplation, prayer and conversations with family and friends, I have decided to step away from the position of head basketball coach at Hibriten High School,” said Keller. “I have enjoyed many years of success and been blessed to have the opportunity to build relationships with players, parents, staff and community. I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to step aside and allow someone else to step in and run the program.

“I have been fortunate to have had great coaches assist me during my tenure,” he continued. “... I am confident that the program will continue to be successful as I have a great coaching staff that is more than ready to lead our young men to be the best they can be.”