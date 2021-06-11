Hibriten’s Keller steps down; Corpening named interim coach

LENOIR — Chad Keller has spent the past eight seasons as the head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Hibriten High, but the Lenoir native has decided it’s time to step away. Keller’s decision was announced by Panthers athletic director Derek Reeves in an email sent to media members on Friday morning.
“After a long time of contemplation, prayer and conversations with family and friends, I have decided to step away from the position of head basketball coach at Hibriten High School,” said Keller. “I have enjoyed many years of success and been blessed to have the opportunity to build relationships with players, parents, staff and community. I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to step aside and allow someone else to step in and run the program.
“I have been fortunate to have had great coaches assist me during my tenure,” he continued. “... I am confident that the program will continue to be successful as I have a great coaching staff that is more than ready to lead our young men to be the best they can be.”
Assistant coach Michael Corpening was announced as the interim head coach for the Panthers, who posted winning records in all but one of the past eight seasons. Hibriten was 129-59 overall and 70-32 in conference play during Keller’s second stint as the program’s head coach — he began his high school coaching career with a three-year stay at Hibriten from 1995-98 — reaching the state playoffs on six occasions and advancing past the first round three times.
Prior to returning to Hibriten in 2013, Keller coached at Patton High for four seasons beginning in 2007. A 1985 graduate of West Caldwell High who played college basketball at James Madison University and East Tennessee State, he also held various other local coaching jobs between his tenures at Hibriten.
“We would like to thank Coach Keller for all of his years of dedication and service to so many young men,” said Reeves. “Basketball was always a back seat to the love and care he gave to every kid in our program.
“Coach Keller has really developed a strong tradition of successful basketball here at Hibriten and he will be missed,” he added. “... We thank him for his dedication and service to Hibriten men’s basketball and the Panther community.”
Hibriten was 5-3 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, missing the state playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. The Panthers will move from the 2A classification back to 3A for the 2021-22 season to participate in a split 3A/4A conference that will also include South Caldwell, Alexander Central, Freedom, Watauga and Ashe County.
“Coach Keller has given so much to Hibriten High School and our community,” Hibriten Principal Courtney Wright said. “He is a competitive, dedicated coach who cares about his players beyond the court. He has helped student-athletes develop basketball skills, but more importantly he has helped them develop discipline, teamwork and a strong work ethic that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
“Coach Keller leaves a legacy of love, sacrifice and excellence that we hope to continue,” she continued. “Coach Mikey Corpening will be our interim head men's basketball coach. Coach Corpening's enthusiasm and passion for students and the game of basketball, as well as his professionalism, make him the perfect candidate for this job. We look forward to his leadership.”
