Hibriten’s Blanton retires; Morton named as replacement

“I couldn’t have done it without the help and dedication of these amazing people,” said Blanton of his assistant coaches. “I would also like to thank the many, many parents who gave of their time and money to help turn our softball field into what it is today. Without them being the driving force and the manual labor for many of the projects, we wouldn’t have the field as we have it today.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blanton also credited Kelly Bryant, who was the first fastpitch softball coach at Hibriten, for his support, before offering thanks to his wife, Rachel, and his sons, Ammon and Aaron.

“There is no way I could have done this without their support, encouragement and huge sacrifices,” said Blanton of his family. “Hibriten softball will forever hold a special place in my heart, but I feel now is the time to allow for young, new, energetic coaches to take the program to new heights.

“I am confident that our new head coach will bring new outstanding energy and ideas to the program,” he continued. “I will continue to support the program and our new coach in any way that I can. I know that the softball team will be in the best hands possible and will continue to grow and reach even higher heights.”