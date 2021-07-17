Hibriten removes Corpening’s interim tag

LENOIR — After naming Michael Corpening as the interim replacement for the retiring Chad Keller last month, Hibriten High announced Friday afternoon that it has decided to remove the interim label and make Corpening the official head coach of the Panthers’ varsity boys basketball team. Corpening will look to continue the success that Keller enjoyed over the past eight seasons, during which he guided Hibriten to seven winning records and six state playoff appearances.

“My family, staff and I are excited to continue with the opportunity to lead the Hibriten basketball program to new heights,” said Corpening, who has helped lead the Panthers to a 9-3 record in summer league play. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue to grow and root ourselves in the Panther community. We are looking forward to every opportunity to teach and help nurture student-athletes to be the best they can possibly be.”

Corpening graduated from West Caldwell High in 2004 before receiving a full scholarship to play at Winston-Salem State University. He was an all-region player at Catawba Valley Community College from 2006-08 before spending two years as a standout hoopster at Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina.