Hibriten girls topple Tigers as Foard rally falls short

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team did everything but win the game on Friday night as a fourth-quarter rally from nine points down against Hibriten came up just short. In a game with the outcome in question until the final possession, the Tigers tasted defeat for the first time this season, 64-61.
The nonconference decision left both teams with marks of 3-1.
“Yes, it is — big win,” said Panthers coach Maury Patterson. “Showed our heart. I can’t take the credit.”
Although the Tigers led 15-12 after one quarter, Hibriten got the offense going in the second period and took control of the game until Foard scratched and clawed its way back into it late in the final period.
The Panthers’ Katie Story found her shooting touch and connected for eight points in the second frame, including a pair of 3-pointers. That surge forced Foard to abandon its zone defense and switch to a man-to-man scheme.
“We weren’t really moving our feet on the drive. Then we would lose her (Story) in the zone,” Foard coach Brandy Dawkins said. “We went man-to-man so we could make sure and isolate, and make sure one person had her at all times.”
The Panthers went on an 8-0 run late in the second quarter to earn their largest lead of the night, 30-19, on Sydney Wike’s baseline jumper. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth finally stopped the onslaught with a 3 of her own to make the score 30-22 at intermission.
“Intensity was different,” Patterson said about his team taking control of the game. “They (Hibriten) finally started defending. I always push talking on defense, helping the helper. You get beat, you’ve got the person behind you. Intensity is what puts us above others sometimes. When our intensity is low, we’re not good. When our intensity is high, we’re pretty dang good.”
The two squads played the third quarter to a draw with Hibriten holding the same eight-point advantage entering the fourth stanza. Story again pushed the Panthers’ offense early in the fourth quarter with a trey and a nice lane cut to the basket for two more as the visitors’ lead bumped up to nine, 51-42.
But instead of getting ready for the weekend a little early, the Tigers found a way to penetrate the Hibriten defense for some better looks at the basket.
“There’s plenty of time,” Dawkins said about her message to her players between quarters. “Eight minutes is a long time in basketball time.”
Following another Wolgemuth 3 with 3:38 to play, the Tigers crept to within four at 55-51. Baskets by Samaria Tipps and Imani Ikard made it a one-point game at 58-57, while Wolgemuth hit two foul shots to put the Tigers in front for the first time since the second quarter.
Hibriten’s Jada Brown knotted the score back up with a free throw with 1:37 to go and another charity toss by Zoey Walker gave the lead back to the Panthers, 60-59, with just 1:21 on the clock.
“Zoey Walker had four fouls. Came in in the fourth quarter and played great defense. Didn’t get the fifth foul,” Paterson said. “Got a big steal at the end. Katie Story — can’t say enough about her.”
It appeared as though Foard’s Alyssa Smith had tied the game with 40.6 seconds to go when she converted the second of two free throws, filling in for Tipps who injured her leg driving to the basket on the play and did not return. But the Tigers were whistled for a lane violation on the try, nullifying the point.
Brown knocked down two free throws on the following possession for Hibriten, but that was matched by Wolgemuth’s left-handed runner in the lane to keep it a one-point game, 62-61, with 25 seconds remaining.
Foard had a couple of crucial misfires leading to turnovers that Hibriten converted to free throws by Story and Walker. After a quick exchange of turnovers, Foard took its final possession with 6.5 seconds to go. The Tigers tried to get off a tying triple, but Brown blocked the shot and recovered possession to secure the Panthers’ victory.
“She (Brown) is just a pure athlete. She’s the kind of player if she gets beat, she’s still not beat,” said Patterson. “She’s still coming. She doesn’t give up.”
Hibriten outscored their hosts 18-11 at the free-throw line. The Panthers were 18 of 25, while the Tigers cashed in on 11 of 21 free throws.
Story led Hibriten with 24 points, including three treys. Brown had 17 points and Emma Poarch was also in double figures with 12.
Wolgemuth set the pace for Foard with 24 points and Taylor Ramseur had 12.
“I’m definitely proud of our effort. Our second quarter we came out a little flat,” Dawkins said. “I’m glad that they kept fighting. They never quit. It was definitely a good game.”
Foard will play at Cherryville on Tuesday, while the Panthers will next play at Statesville on Dec. 14.
BOYS
Hibriten 51, Foard 39
Although the Tigers never led in Friday’s contest, Foard made the Panthers work for the win before succumbing by a 12-point final margin.
Hibriten improved its mark to 2-1, while the Tigers are now 0-3.
“We’re just trying to build on our defense,” Hibriten coach Mikey Corpening said. “Our identity is our man-to-man defense and we’re trying to build on that today. We were the more athletic team tonight and we got away with some things.”
Foard coach Nolan Whitener knew his team was facing a big challenge in the Panthers, literally as well as figuratively.
“We had to play fast, play with a lot of heart and give it our all on rebounding and on our defense,” Whitener said.
Hibriten quickly jumped out in front 8-0 before Foard’s David Hartsoe got the Tigers on the board. His basket represented Foard’s lone points in the quarter as Hibriten led 12-2 going into the second period.
The Panthers’ big man in the middle, Garrett Smargian, put his shooting touch on display with a series of jumpers and moves around the basket. Smargian scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.
“They (Hibriten) understand that he’s the go-to guy, and we want to get him the ball,” Corpening said. “We trust him with his decision-making when he gets the ball.”
Foard stayed in the game by remaining patient, content to work the ball trying to find an opening against the Panthers’ defense. Consecutive 3-pointers by Youssef Katy and Mason Mull put the Tigers back within four at 16-12. They were still within striking distance at the break, trailing 25-19.
Foard got the ball first to open the second half of play but didn’t hold it long. Four quick turnovers, each leading to a Hibriten basket, took the game from a six-point margin to one of 14 points, 33-19.
“We just started to get back to things we are, which is the press and things like that,” Corpening said.
Whitener said the pace was just something his Tigers weren’t ready for.
“I think we started to play too fast and we got out of our game a little bit,” Whitener said. “But we got back in it and tried to fight to the end.”
The Tigers gamely competed to get it to a 10-point margin after three quarters, 39-29. They got within nine points twice in the final period, the last time on Sam Hepler’s 3 that made it 48-39 with just over two minutes remaining.
But Smargian’s second dunk of the night put the seal on the victory for the Panthers.
Thomas Vaught scored 12 points for Hibriten to back up Smargian’s 21.
Hepler finished with 14 points to lead Foard and Mull had 12.
Foard will play at Cherryville on Tuesday, while Hibriten travels to West Caldwell next Friday.
GIRLS
Hibriten;12;18;16;18;-;64
Fred T. Foard;15;07;16;23;-;61
Hibriten – Katie Story 24, Jada Brown 17, Emma Poarch 12, Zoey Walker 9, Sydney Wike 2.
Fred T. Foard – Alexis Wolgemuth 24, Taylor Ramseur 12, Kinzer Abernathy 8, Imani Ikard 7, Karlee Thomas 4, Samaria Tipps 4, Alyssa Smith 2.
BOYS
Hibriten;12;13;14;12;-;51
Fred T. Foard;02;17;10;10;-;39
Hibriten – Garrett Smargian 21, Thomas Vaught 12, Javier Maxwell 5, Nylan Battle 4, Jay Willis 4, Nick Smith 3, Jabee Powell 2.
Fred T. Foard – Sam Hepler 14, Mason Mull 12, Brady Davidyak 5, Youssef Katy 3, Graham Orndoff 3, David Hartsoe 2.