Hibriten girls topple Tigers as Foard rally falls short

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team did everything but win the game on Friday night as a fourth-quarter rally from nine points down against Hibriten came up just short. In a game with the outcome in question until the final possession, the Tigers tasted defeat for the first time this season, 64-61.

The nonconference decision left both teams with marks of 3-1.

“Yes, it is — big win,” said Panthers coach Maury Patterson. “Showed our heart. I can’t take the credit.”

Although the Tigers led 15-12 after one quarter, Hibriten got the offense going in the second period and took control of the game until Foard scratched and clawed its way back into it late in the final period.

The Panthers’ Katie Story found her shooting touch and connected for eight points in the second frame, including a pair of 3-pointers. That surge forced Foard to abandon its zone defense and switch to a man-to-man scheme.

“We weren’t really moving our feet on the drive. Then we would lose her (Story) in the zone,” Foard coach Brandy Dawkins said. “We went man-to-man so we could make sure and isolate, and make sure one person had her at all times.”