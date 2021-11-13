Hibriten football tops Concord, advances to Round 3

LENOIR — The Hibriten football team tallied its fourth consecutive victory during Friday night's home game, defeating Concord 27-14 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs to move to 8-3 this fall. On the other side, the Spiders ended the season at 7-4 after losing for the second time in three weeks.

The seventh-seeded Panthers advance to the third round next Friday, when they will visit No. 2 Statesville (11-0) after the Greyhounds routed 18th-seeded East Lincoln 42-3 in their second-round matchup. Dillan Earp recorded the first TD for Hibriten on Friday, registering a 26-yard scoring run with 7:22 remaining in the first quarter to give the Panthers a lead that they would not relinquish.

Hibriten’s Coby Wilson added a TD on a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter before later tossing a 40-yard TD pass to Jabee Powell. The 10th-seeded Spiders answered with a 49-yard TD pass of their own to cut it to 21-7 at the half.

After Concord pulled within a single score on a 5-yard TD run from Nylon Fair Steele with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ Powell countered with a fumble recovery that he returned for a TD to account for the final tally. Additionally, Trenton Cornett converted three extra points for Hibriten on the night as the Panthers earned a 13-point win.