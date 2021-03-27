Hibriten falls short against Croatan in state title match

CARY — Sometimes, a dam can only hold out for so long until it bursts. Such was the case Friday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state final in boys soccer held at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Croatan dominated the match much of the night, but it took until overtime before the Cougars got the winning tallies that defeated Hibriten 4-1 in overtime.
The Cougars finished off an unbeaten season (18-0) and won the program’s first boys soccer title in their initial appearance in the final. They are the second team out of the Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference to win the state title in two seasons, following Dixon’s championship run in 2019. Making its first state final appearance since 1989, Hibriten (18-1) claimed its second runner-up finish.
Entering Friday’s final, the Panthers had allowed only nine goals in 18 matches. But it was Hibriten that spent the night defending a barrage of shots at goalkeeper Mack Waters. Croatan doubled up the Panthers 22-11 in total shots, as well as 18-8 in shots on goal. The Cougars also had numerous set pieces in Hibriten territory, including eight corner kicks to just three for the Panthers.
It looked early like the teams would bring some of the offensive firepower they had shown during the regular season, when they combined for 188 goals.
A dewy, slippery turf contributed to Croatan’s goal in regulation. In the sixth minute, Gavin Beaupre caught the Panthers shorthanded after a defender slipped, and fed the ball ahead to Travis Garner-McGraw, who fired past Waters for the score. His team-high 36th goal on the season put the Panthers behind for the first time this season. The deficit didn’t last long as Panthers leading scorer David Franquiz answered on the ensuing possession with his 30th goal on a shot near the top left corner of the 6-yard box.
Hibriten played parts of the first half with three starters on the bench with various nicks. A friendly-fire, head-to-head collusion took out midfielders Simon Hawkins and Allen Meza. Meza soon returned, but it was to replace Franquiz, who took a kick to the head in the 14th minute.
“They’re fast and they’re physical,” said Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton of Croatan. “They move the ball well. They’re just a really, really good team. We were up to the task, but not to make excuses, that’s a big chunk of the team.”
Hawkins retuned later in the half but took another shot to the head in the 42nd minute and did not return. Blanton said that Hawkins' loss was a huge problem for the Panthers.
“That’s the engine of the team,” said Blanton. “That’s the heart and soul, right there. I know he’s not the goal scorer, but everything on the field comes through him and it’s hard to fix that on the fly ... The physicalness of that we have not seen.”
With pieces missing, the Cougars were able to attack relentlessly. However, Waters turned into a shot-eating machine in goal. In the 26th minute, a corner kick turned into a shot by Beaupre that Waters deflected. A second shot off the rebound was sent away by a Panthers defender.
Waters was especially sharp as time wound down in the first half, as short-range shots by Garner-McGraw, Beaupre and Isaac Beasley were turned back in quick succession.
“He made some tremendous saves and he did such a great job back there,” Blanton said of Waters. “He fought hard and kept us in there. It was a tremendous effort and he fought his butt off.”
Hibriten finally shifted momentum over the final 17 minutes of regulation and nearly took the lead on two occasions. A Panthers corner kick in the 63rd minute found its way to Kevin Rios-Rivera, whose header found a Cougars defender’s foot at the goal line. In the 85th minute, Gerardo Rodriguez’s scorching liner slapped of the crossbar with the carom bouncing just outside the line.
“With five minutes to go,” Blanton said, “if that goes in, we’re talking about a different setup at the medal stand. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
Croatan finally scored in overtime on its first two rushes at the net. In the 83rd minute, Beaupre collected a lobbed pass from Alex Amato and sent it past Waters.
Three minutes later, Danny Metcalf steered through a crowd and scored from 20 yards out to make it 3-1.
The Cougars had already won two playoff matches in overtime, so head coach Paul Slater said his team was confident about what they could do in the extra sessions.
“We knew that that would happen.” said Slater, “We felt like if we could get a second goal, it would open up a little bit more. We missed all of those opportunities. Going in and talking to them, we were actually really relaxed about it. There was no pressure because of the matches against James Kenan and First Flight. We felt very confident we would come out on top.
Garner-McGraw, the match’s Most Valuable Player, finished off the scoring as he converted a corner kick into a header for the goal in the 92nd minute. Rodriguez answered with a pair of shots that Alex Ericksen gobbled up.