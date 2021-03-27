Hibriten falls short against Croatan in state title match

A dewy, slippery turf contributed to Croatan’s goal in regulation. In the sixth minute, Gavin Beaupre caught the Panthers shorthanded after a defender slipped, and fed the ball ahead to Travis Garner-McGraw, who fired past Waters for the score. His team-high 36th goal on the season put the Panthers behind for the first time this season. The deficit didn’t last long as Panthers leading scorer David Franquiz answered on the ensuing possession with his 30th goal on a shot near the top left corner of the 6-yard box.

Hibriten played parts of the first half with three starters on the bench with various nicks. A friendly-fire, head-to-head collusion took out midfielders Simon Hawkins and Allen Meza. Meza soon returned, but it was to replace Franquiz, who took a kick to the head in the 14th minute.

“They’re fast and they’re physical,” said Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton of Croatan. “They move the ball well. They’re just a really, really good team. We were up to the task, but not to make excuses, that’s a big chunk of the team.”

Hawkins retuned later in the half but took another shot to the head in the 42nd minute and did not return. Blanton said that Hawkins' loss was a huge problem for the Panthers.

