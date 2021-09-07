 Skip to main content
Hibriten defeats West Caldwell 39-25 on gridiron
Hibriten defeats West Caldwell 39-25 on gridiron

Sadharri Moore
Hibriten's Sadharri Moore, 33, stretches all out during a rushing attempt against West Caldwell on the road Saturday in Lenoir. The Panthers beat the Warriors by a 39-25 final to improve to 1-1 on the season, with West Caldwell falling to 0-2. Hibriten visits nonconference Shelby on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the Warriors will enjoy a bye week before hosting Newton-Conover in their Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

