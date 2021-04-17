Hibriten burned by Bulldogs' big plays in playoff opener

LENOIR — For the second straight season, Burns came into Hibriten’s Jeff Storey Memorial Stadium as the lower seed in the playoffs and left with a victory. Friday’s first-round game in the 2AA state football playoffs was a defensive struggle with the sixth-seeded Bulldogs making just enough big plays to escape with a 13-12 win to mar what had been a perfect season for the third-seeded Panthers.

“It was an absolute defensive game. If you’re a defensive person, then it was one to watch,” said Hibriten coach Sam Mackey. “It just hurts to be a part of it. You know in this game there’s a winner and a loser. Burns is a great football team. But we’re not too bad either.”

Neither team came close to matching their gaudy regular season offensive numbers. Although the first half was a stalemate on the scoreboard, the Panthers had the upper hand except in the area that counted most.

Hibriten took the ball into the Bulldogs’ territory on three of four first-half possessions, but only had a blocked field goal attempt to show for it.

“We got a team like that on the ropes a little bit, we’ve got to score,” Mackey said. “In the first half we had multiple opportunities. We’ve got to put the ball in the end zone.”