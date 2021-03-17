Hibriten boys soccer scores 4 goals in overtime, defeats Smoky Mountain 6-2 in playoff opener

LENOIR — Given how Hibriten’s boys soccer team pummeled its opposition this season, the final margin in Tuesday night's 2A state playoff match may not have been a surprise. But how it got there was.
Though the host Panthers dominated the match, they needed overtime to finally put away Smoky Mountain 6-2 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament.
Hibriten (15-0), the West Region’s No. 1 seed, advanced to the second round and will host ninth-seeded Hendersonville on Thursday. The Bearcats (9-2) ended West Wilkes' season 5-0 on Tuesday.
The Panthers fully held the statistical advantage over No. 16 Smoky Mountain (7-4-2) in regulation, but it did not matter as far as the scoreboard was concerned. Hibriten held a 20-3 margin in shots on goal, and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. However, through the first 69 minutes of the match, the Panthers could only build a 2-0 lead.
The reason was the play of Mustangs goalkeeper Nathan Porter. The sophomore keeper frustrated the Panthers' high-scoring machine, which had pumped in 105 goals through 14 regular-season matches. Porter was especially sharp on three separate free kick chances just outside the 18-yard box, as he cradled blistering shots and denied Hibriten tallies.
“That goalkeeper is a heck of an athlete,” Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton said of Porter. “He’s flying around. I was impressed with him. That wasn’t the scouting report I had on him. He was tremendous.”
In fact, the first goal against Porter came as a result of a betrayal by his own defense. In a scramble at the top of the box, a Mustangs defender attempted to push the ball back to Porter to end the play. However, Gerardo Rodriguez was nearby and he spoiled the strategy by zipping the ball by the keeper for the score in the 11th minute.
Hibriten made it 2-0 in the 36th minute, when a free kick from Erwin Gonzalez got to the head of Rodriguez. The initial shot was stopped, but Rodriguez right-footed the ball past Porter for the score.
Smoky Mountain’s lone shot on goal for 68 minutes was a harmless, high-arcing shot by Jose Ramos in the 37th minutes that was caught by Panthers keeper Mack Waters.
But with time running out on the season, the Mustangs moved a defenseman up into the attack for the final 15 minutes of regulation and it paid off.
A rush of Smoky Mountain players ended up with a tangle of players near the right post and a ball squirting past the line in the 69th minute.
Six minutes later, the Mustangs got the equalizer, as a free kick from 35 yards out was played short before a light shot by Tucker Watterson was stopped. However, the rebound slipped to Tito Palacios, who scored.
Both teams had a shot to take the lead over the final three minutes before the match went to overtime.
Over the extra 20 minutes, Hibriten got back to the high-energy play it’s been accustomed to. Four minutes into overtime, a free kick opportunity worked to Simon Hawkins, who played the carom and scored. In the 88th minute, a right crossing pass from Kevin Rivera-Rios curled to David Franquiz, who sent a header that clanked off the crossbar and behind the goal line.
Despite seeing his team let the lead get away, Blanton remained confident that the offense would do what it had done all season.
“I feel like we can score with anybody at any given time,” said Blanton. “If we just play the way that we’re supposed to play, and don't get away from what we do best. If we can do that, we can score and we can score in bunches.”
Smoky Mountain missed on a pair of set pieces in the second overtime. Hibriten responded with Hankins banging in a shot in the 99th minute. Rodriguez finished the hat trick with a score in the final minute.
While he didn’t necessarily like it, Blanton said that his team needed a match like Tuesday’s playoff opener, which was similar to the 5-4 win over Fred T. Foard last week, during which his team led 5-1 before holding on to win 5-4.
“You’ve got to learn from it,” said Blanton. “I think we learned something from that Foard game, and we talked about it — ‘Hey, you’ve been in that situation.’ ... That Foard game helped us because we survived it.”