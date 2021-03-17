Hibriten boys soccer scores 4 goals in overtime, defeats Smoky Mountain 6-2 in playoff opener

Over the extra 20 minutes, Hibriten got back to the high-energy play it’s been accustomed to. Four minutes into overtime, a free kick opportunity worked to Simon Hawkins, who played the carom and scored. In the 88th minute, a right crossing pass from Kevin Rivera-Rios curled to David Franquiz, who sent a header that clanked off the crossbar and behind the goal line.

Despite seeing his team let the lead get away, Blanton remained confident that the offense would do what it had done all season.

“I feel like we can score with anybody at any given time,” said Blanton. “If we just play the way that we’re supposed to play, and don't get away from what we do best. If we can do that, we can score and we can score in bunches.”

Smoky Mountain missed on a pair of set pieces in the second overtime. Hibriten responded with Hankins banging in a shot in the 99th minute. Rodriguez finished the hat trick with a score in the final minute.

While he didn’t necessarily like it, Blanton said that his team needed a match like Tuesday’s playoff opener, which was similar to the 5-4 win over Fred T. Foard last week, during which his team led 5-1 before holding on to win 5-4.

“You’ve got to learn from it,” said Blanton. “I think we learned something from that Foard game, and we talked about it — ‘Hey, you’ve been in that situation.’ ... That Foard game helped us because we survived it.”