Hibriten, Alexander Central football unanimously chosen to win conferences
Hibriten, Alexander Central football unanimously chosen to win conferences

Local media members recently selected the order of finish for teams in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference for the 2020-21 high school football season, which begins on Thursday. Media members also chose the player they believe will be named the player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A.

Here’s a glance at the results of both preseason polls (no poll was conducted for the South Fork 2A Conference):

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Hibriten (9), 72 points

2. Bunker Hill, 58 points

3. Draughn, 41 points

4. West Iredell, 39 points

5. East Burke, 38 points

6. Patton, 31 points

7. West Caldwell, 24 points

8. Fred T. Foard, 21 points

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alexander Central (15), 105 points

2. Freedom, 77 points

3. Hickory, 71 points

4. Watauga, 69 points

5. South Caldwell, 46 points

6. St. Stephens, 31 points

7. McDowell, 20 points

Preseason Player of the Year:

1. Ryheem Craig (DL/RB), Alexander Central – 5 Votes

2. Lance Justice (QB), Alexander Central – 2 Votes

T3. Desmond Caldwell (WR/DB), Freedom – 1 Vote

T3. Seb Best (WR/DB), Watauga, 1 Vote

As of presstime Tuesday, most of the games scheduled for Week 1 of the high school football season had been moved up to Thursday due to forecasted rain. Here is the current schedule for teams in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties:

THURSDAY’S VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

• Alexander Central at South Iredell, 6:30 p.m.

• Freedom at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.

• Patton at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.

• Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 7 p.m.

• West Iredell at Draughn, 7 p.m.

• Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.

• Maiden at Bandys, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY’S VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

• McDowell at Hickory, 7 p.m.

• West Caldwell at East Burke, 7 p.m.

