HERE WE GO AGAIN: Maiden hosts rematch with Bunker Hill, this time in Round 3 of state playoffs

When asked about the rematch between Catawba Valley 2A Conference rivals Maiden and Bunker Hill, scheduled to be played at Thomas E. Brown Stadium in Maiden, Blue Devils head football coach Will Byrne said of the atmosphere expected for the game, “It’s going to be electric. I can’t wait. It’s exciting. This place will have about eight to 10 thousand people, I hope.”

When the teams played at Maiden just over a month ago, the overflow crowd forced the Bunker Hill band to sit on the grassy berm on the west side of the Bears sideline. The band may have to stand this week.

The regular season game itself was arguably the game of the year, which came down to the final minute in a 36-33 win by the Blue Devils. Bunker Hill had rallied from a halftime deficit to lead 33-28 late in the final quarter before Maiden pulled a rabbit out of the hat on a halfback pass that set up Chris Culliver’s end around for the winning score with 46 seconds left.

The win extended Maiden’s winning streak over the Bears to 32 in a row, but the Bears served notice the gap had closed from a 62-13 whipping the Blue Devils administered the previous season.

Both coaches expect another tight game tonight as the squads face off in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. So, within this preview, I’d like to take some space to simply explore why each team can win. In seeing Maiden three different times and Bunker Hill four, I think there are some trends worth noting.

WHY MAIDEN CAN WIN

Senior leadership: There’s something to be said about a group that’s been there and done that. If you look across the starting 11 on both sides (see the capsule below), it’s a heavy senior makeup that is used to winning. Three conference championships in a row with bumps and bruises and mistakes along the way that have honed and shaped them into who these players are now. Battle tested, the Blue Devils know what it takes to get to this level and beyond, and it’s a group that sees a bigger picture of a playoff run.

Tweaks and adjustments: Two years ago, Maiden was blown out in the playoffs at home by Salisbury, then came back to beat the Hornets last year. Last season, Maiden eked out a win at West Lincoln, then made adjustments and routed them in the playoffs. In the course of a game, the coaches have shown the ability to see the tendencies of a team and exploit them. You may beat Maiden once in a specific play within a game, or the larger context of a full game. However, the Blue Devils tend to figure out how you did it and keep it from happening again.

Offensive talent: In an interview with Independent Tribune writer C. Jemal Horton after last week’s loss to Maiden, Mount Pleasant head coach Daniel Crosby discussed the difficulty of defending the Blue Devils’ offense.

“They’re very talented,” Crosby said. “You’re kind of dang if you do, dang if you don’t. You try to take away (Chris Culliver), and you give up stuff to the running back (Ben Gibbs); he’s good. You’ve just got to try to pick your poison.”

With a balanced offense, Wesley Thompson has thrown for 3,153 yards and 39 touchdowns. The Blue Devils can go long ball with Culliver, as they did twice last week for scores (4 catches, 166 yards), or, for defenses that play back with respect to his speed, Thompson and Culliver can play the toss-and-run game. Want to double up on Culliver? Jacob Sigmon is an effective possession receiver. Want to spread out to shut down the passing game? With its big and experienced line, Maiden will happily run between the tackles, as Gibbs has 1,506 yards on 229 carries this season.

Physical play: In Maiden’s win last week, the Blue Devils were as physical a team as I can recall over the past couple of seasons. Maiden’s line is big and can play the smashmouth game on both sides of the ball. Need to stop a short yardage situation, or pick up a yard in the same? These guys have the mentality that yard belongs to them. Want to run outside? The defense can stretch out plays with a speedy and physical back seven. Think you can go long? Culliver and Gibbs in the defensive backfield can match up with any speed and win jump ball situations in the end zone.

WHY BUNKER HILL CAN WIN

Realization it can play with Maiden: As the reality of this showdown became known last Friday night, a colleague asked me, can Bunker Hill win it? My response was, absolutely. The question will be, does Bunker Hill believe it? One has to think the Bears are tired of talk of “The Streak,” but the reality is, that was a winnable game last month, and there was a sizeable group in the Maiden stands that didn’t feel too good with about two minutes left in the game and the Bears running the offense at midfield. As Bears coach Albert Reid simply said after that game, “We let it slip away.” One can bet the coaching staff has drilled into the Bears that they can play with anyone, including Maiden — streak or no streak.

Offensive diversification: While the loss of starting running back Jason Willis (1,312 yards rushing) for five games appeared a daunting task for the offense, in hindsight, it may have been a blessing. As the Bears continued to seek a replacement during Willis’s absence, Bunker Hill quarterback Redek Robinson gained confidence with receivers Elijah Boston and Xavier McCleave, both of whom can stretch the field in the passing game, or play catch and run. Now back on the field, Willis is still the offensive cog, but the Bears can throw the ball around the field.

Comeback mentality: Arguably, Bunker Hill has been at its best when it needed to rally. Down 28-17 after three quarters at West Lincoln, the Bears evened the score in regulation before winning in overtime. Down 28-26 at the half at Maiden, the Bears shut down the Blue Devils’ offense for much of the second half before Maiden scored in the final minute. Down 40-27 after three quarters last week at Community School of Davidson, the Bears scored twice and won the game 41-40. For a young team, the feeling that they’re never out of a game builds confidence, and they can play relaxed if things don’t go well early.

Loosey goosey: Bunker Hill looks like a team that could have a special 2023 season. Eight of the starting 11 on offense return, including Robinson, Willis and McCleave. Ten of the top 11 tacklers return on defense, including sophomores in the top three. When you’re young and no one expects you to be where you are, sometimes a team like that has a chip on their collective shoulders and they play more carefree. The attitude could be, “Why wait until next year? The future is now.”

(NOTE: Where available, some stats and game accounts are from MaxPreps, posted by the schools. Playoff records and state titles noted from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association date back to 1972.)

Playoff schedule: Third round: Friday, Nov. 18. Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 25. Regionals: Friday, Dec. 2. State championships: Friday, Dec. 9 or Saturday, Dec. 10.

2A WEST REGION

No. 13 Bunker Hill (11-1) at No. 5 Maiden (11-1), Friday 7:30 p.m.

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 52-40 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1978))

Coach: Will Byrne

Starting offense: QB: Wesley Thompson, Sr. (Pass: 159-239-6, 3153 yds., 39 TDs). RB: Ben Gibbs, Sr. (West Point commit. Rush: 229-1506 yds., 21 TDs; Rec: 15-222 yds., 4 TDs). Slot: Jacob Sigmon, Sr. (Rec: 42-580 yds., 3 TDs); Bryson Foard, Sr. (Rec: 9-112 yds.); Alec Hall, Sr. (Rec: 1-13 yds.). WR: Chris Culliver, Sr. (North Carolina commit. Rec: 69-1588 yds., 23 TDs); Raheim Misher, So. (Rec: 16-543 yds., 7 TDs). LT: Jackson Hensley, Sr. LG: Quinn Rembert, Sr. C: DJ Spring, Sr. RG: Mack Adams, So.; Tron Navarro, Sr. RT: Gerald Danner, Sr.

Starting defense: DT: Jackson Hensley, Sr. (61 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks); DJ Spring, Sr. (58 tackles, 3 TFL). NG: Tron Navarro, Sr. (30 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks). ILB: Korbyn Lawing (45 tackles, 3 TFL); Quinn Rembert, Sr. (49 tackles, 2 TFL); Zane Williams, So. (21 tackles). OLB: Alec Hall, Sr.; Jacob Sigmon, Sr. (36 tackles, 8 TFL); Josh Stover, So. (43 tackles, 8 TFL). CB: Caden Brantley, Sr. (41 tackles, 2 TFL); Ben Gibbs, Sr. (31 tackles); Caron McDaniel, Sr. (32 tackles). S: Chris Culliver, Sr. (15 tackles, 4 INTs – 1 for TD, 1 fumble rec. for TD); Keegan Dixon, Sr. (22 tackles); Will Stover, Jr. (30 tackles).

Special teams: K: Carson Foard, Sr. (39-47 PAT, 1-4 FG); Chris Culliver (1 kickoff ret. for TD).

Last week: A physical Blue Devils team dominated the line of scrimmage throughout the game against No. 21 Mount Pleasant for a 46-13 win. Wesley Thompson threw for 285 yards and three scores, two of those to Chris Culliver, who racked up 166 yards on four catches. Ben Gibbs ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns. A win puts Maiden in the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Coach’s comments: “Bunker Hill is an excellent football team that is well-coached. We both know each other, and both teams expect to win. We must continue to have a mindset of win or go home. We have to limit big plays on defense and take care of the ball and execute on offense. Special teams will play a big role.”

About the Bears (Catawba Valley 2A runner-up, 8-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Albert Reid

Starting offense: QB: Redek Robinson, Jr. (Pass: 151-260-13 1975 yds., 22 TDs; Rush: 55-111 yds., 4 TDs). RB: Jason Willis, So. (Rush: 156-1312 yds., 17 TDs). H-Back: Jaylan Willis, So. (Rec.: 8-152 yds., 3 TDs; Rush: 3-7 yds.) WR: Elijah Boston, Sr. (Rec: 48-550 yds., 6 TDs; Rush: 13-109 yds., 2 TDs); Ayden Killian, Jr. (Rec: 12-195 yds., 2 TDs); Xavier McCleave, Jr. (Rec: 43-656 yds., 8 TDs; Rush: 14-105 yds.). OL: Johan Chavez, Sr.; Tyler Franscella, Jr.; Bradley Haddock, So.; Tristan Haddock, Jr.; Scott Walker, Sr.

Starting defense: DL: Bradley Haddock, So. (35 tackles, 3 TFL); Tyler Holden, Jr. (9 tackles); Jakil Martin, Jr. (40 tackles). LB: Luke Kelley, Jr. (70 tackles, 1 INT, 5 fumble rec.); Cole Lineberger, So. (97 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 fumble rec.); Walter McGill, Jr. (69 tackles, 11 TFL); Saeed Nasher, So. (88 tackles, 9 TFL). DB: Kaden Bolick, Jr. (36 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 fumble rec.); Elijah Boston, Sr. (67 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 fumble rec.); Xavier McCleave, Jr. (33 tackles); Jaylan Willis, So. (81 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 fumble rec.).

Special teams: K: Alan Bahena Soto, So. (42-51 PAT, 6-10 FG). P: Xavier McCleave (26 punts, 35.8 avg.).

Last week: Down 13 points after three quarters, the Bears rallied to upend No. 4 Community School of Davidson 41-40. Jason Willis carried the team on offense with 269 yards rushing on 39 carries and scored five times. Cole Lineberger added 56 yards on the ground and added the other touchdown. The win was the second of the postseason by Bunker Hill, last accomplished by the program in 1987, which was also the last time the Bears went to the quarterfinals.

Coach’s comments: “The biggest issue in playing a rival is getting out of our own heads. It’s easy to overthink and overplan in any rivalry game, but this game is huge for our kids. Sure, we have to tweak some things, but our focus has to be on what we can control and execute instead of getting wrapped up in what-ifs and keeping our sight on the hard work and dedication that got us here in the first place.

“The fine line for our success is playing as a family. Our kids continue to come out to each game and compete by leaving it all on the field. We strive to avoid the ‘would have, could have and should have’ stories through unity and resilience. If we continue to embrace the opportunity of playing each game together as a family, success will follow.”

Next up: No. 8 Chase (11-1) or No. 1 Reidsville (12-0)

1A WEST REGION

No. 6 Draughn (11-1) at No. 3 Thomasville (11-1), 7:30 p.m. (streamed on NFHS)

(Game played off campus at Cushwa Stadium, 101 Stadium Dr. Thomasville)

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A champion, 4-4 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Powell

Starting offense: QB: Eli Tillery, Jr. (Pass: 106-176-3 1805 yds., 27 TDs; Rush: 49-406 yds., 8 TDs). RB: Nigel Dula, Jr. (Rush: 95-1113 yds., 17 TDs; Rec. 8-139 yds., 1 TD). TE: Jacob Mull, So. (Rec: 3-57 yds.); Elijah Pritchard, Sr. (Rec: 22-346 yds., 9 TDs). WR: Tywan Nemorin, Sr. (Rec: 11-113 yds., 1 TD); Zach Pinkerton, Sr. (Rec: 37-791 yds., 15 TDs); Connor Pinkerton, Jr. (Rec: 18-282 yds., 1 TD). LT: Jesus Becerra, Jr. LG: Josh Elkins. C: Luke Rector, Sr. RG: Tristan Hines, Jr. RT: Bryan Sanchez, Sr.

Starting defense: DE: Luke Rector, Sr. (43 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks); Kelton Mitchell, Jr. (19 tackles, 3 TFL). NG: Will Seagle, Jr. (17 tackles, 3 TFL). ILB: Donnell Wilkins. Sr. (115 tackles, 8 TFL); Thomas Lambert, Sr. (50 tackles, 6 TFL). OLB: Elijah Pritchard, Sr. (36 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 blocked punts); Hampton Blackwell, Jr. (83 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 fumble rec.). CB: Trevor Houston, Sr. (24 tackles, 2 INTs); Shayden Pino, Jr. (33 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTs – 2 for TDs) FS—Will Price, Sr. (41 Tackles, 2 INTs). SS: Connor Pinkerton, Jr. (30 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs).

Special teams: K: Rudy Mendoza, Jr. (54-61 PAT). P: John Abernathy, Sr. (14 punts, 32.1 avg).

Last week: The Wildcats scored the first 20 points of the game and went on to oust defending 1A West champ and conference rival No. 11 Mitchell 35-10. Nigel Dula had 155 yards rushing and scored three times to lead the offense, while quarterback Eli Tillery threw for 146 yards and ran for 86 more. Draughn will play in a round-of-16 game for a second time — the other came in 2011 when the 2A bracket had 32 teams — but it is the first time the Wildcats have two wins in a playoff season.

Coach’s comments: “I was very pleased with how our kids handled some adversity and the weather. They stayed together, even through some rough patches, and kept finding a way to get their job done. Our defense was able to hold a very tough offense to only 10 points, which shows a lot of growth.

“I think the fine line to success is just staying humble and continuing to work hard. The teams get tougher and better each week, and you have to continue to keep your head down and work hard. Our philosophy is to be 1-0, not just on each week, but on every play.”

About the Bulldogs: (Central Carolina 1A bid, 81-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 7 state titles (1988, 1991, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008)

Coach: Kevin Gillespie

Last week: Thomasville scored in each of the first three quarters to inch away from No. 14 Swain County 21-0. A former powerhouse with seven state titles in a 21-year stretch that ended in 2008, the Bulldogs have surpassed nine wins this season for the first time since 2011 with five losing seasons in the mix. Since a 2-8 mark in 2017, Thomasville has reached the playoffs in the last five non-COVID seasons. This is the first playoff run with two wins since 2012, when the Bulldogs lost to East Lincoln in the 2A quarterfinals.

Next up: No. 7 Murphy (9-3) or No. 2 Andrews (12-0)

3A WEST REGION

No. 12 Ledford (11-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A champion, 35-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2012, 2014))

Coach: David Lubowicz

Starting offense: QB Tyler Mizzell, Sr. (Pass: 148-277-4, 2076 yds., 32 TDs; Rush: 82-557 yds., 13 TDs). RB: Chris Daley, So. (Rush: 121-1248 yds., 15 TDs). Slot: Jackson Beam, So. (Rec: 31-305 yds., 7 TDs); Markell Clark, Sr. (Rec: 49-653 yds., 15 TDs). WR: Keandre Walker, Sr. (34-730 yds., 7 TDs); Riley Shropshire, Jr. (Red: 22-238 yds., 3 TDs). LT: Blake Bradford, Sr. LG: Cole Schenck, Sr. C: Christian Garcia, So. RG: Josh Gilbert, Sr. RT: Terry Bryant, Sr.

Starting defense: DE: Blake Bradford, Sr. (48 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks); Marcell Johnson, Jr. (75 tackles, 28 TFL, 11 sacks). NG: Diego Neira, Sr (52 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 sacks). OLB: Hampton Good, Jr. (63 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs); Parker Davis, Sr. (58 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks). MLB: Ben Cutter, Sr. (West Virginia commit. 143 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 INTs); Aiden Terrell, Sr. (85 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks). SS: Nate Stevenson. FS: Landon Glezen, Sr. (38 tackles, 2 TFL) CB: Jalen Roseboro, Jr. (53 tackles); Keandre Walker, Sr. (Virginia commit. 27 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INTs).

Special teams: K: Helmut Rojas, Sr. (41-47 PAT, 2-3 FG); Keandre Walker (2 punt return TDs).

Last week: The Mustangs scored the first 28 points by the third quarter and went on to rout No. 13 Tuscola 35-7. Led by Chris Daley’s 127 yards, East Lincoln pounded out 209 yards on the ground. Quarterback Tyler Mizzell had 113 yards of total offense with two touchdowns each in the air and running. This is the first Sweet 16 round for the Mustangs since a 2AA spot in 2018. A win puts them in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Coach’s comments: “I was pleased with our team’s ability to overcome some adversity with weather and a very tough opponent. The fine line of our success is driven by the relentless effort that our seniors have given to the program.”

About the Panthers: (Mid-Piedmont 3A runner-up, 17-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Doby

Key players: QB: Nathan Carr, Sr. (Pass: 98-159-0 1796 yds., 23 TDs; Rush: 173-1323 yds., 24 TDs). RB: Alex Sanford, Jr. (Rush: 138-1451 yds., 21 TDs). WR: Kamden White, Sr. (Rec: 34-713 yds., 11 TDs); Cameron Walker, Jr. (Rec: 19-451 yds., 6 TDs). DL: Brian Sanchez Ortiz, Sr. (79 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks); LB: Cohen Batchek, Jr. (88 tackles, 13 TFL).

Last week: After No. 12 Northwest Cabarrus scored the first touchdown, Ledford scored 35 straight points on the way to a 42-28 win. Quarterback Nathan Carr ran for 253 yards and passed for 113 yards, with two touchdowns each through the air and on the ground. This is the deepest playoff run for the Panthers since reaching the 2AA East final in 2018.

Next up: No. 8 West Charlotte (7-5) or No. 1 Kings Mountain (12-0)