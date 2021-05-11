HERE THEY GO AGAIN: Alexander Central softball headed to another state title series after 3-0 victory over North Buncombe

TAYLORSVILLE — The last time the Alexander Central softball team faced Southern Alamance, the Cougars managed just one hit in a shutout loss at the hands of the Patriots. The defeat came on the heels of a one-run loss to 4A powerhouse South Caldwell, which handed Alexander Central its only two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference losses this season.

Since falling to Southern Alamance, the Cougars have been on a roll. They entered Tuesday night’s 3A West Regional championship game with four straight wins by a combined score of 23-4, including three shutout victories.

Following Tuesday’s 3-0 win over North Buncombe at Central Park, Alexander Central will get another crack at the Patriots. The Cougars will also be vying for the 11th state title in program history when they face Southern Alamance in a best-of-three series this Friday and Saturday at either Davie High School or North Davidson High School.

“Our program is based on tradition and a first-class program, and we could not be more excited to take this group,” Alexander Central coach Kylie Hamby said. “This group of kids are all amazing, they are great kids just like they are great ballplayers. They have a love for the game like I haven’t seen and they have a really big love for each other too, which makes our chemistry really good on the field.