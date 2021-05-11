HERE THEY GO AGAIN: Alexander Central softball headed to another state title series after 3-0 victory over North Buncombe

TAYLORSVILLE — The last time the Alexander Central softball team faced Southern Alamance, the Cougars managed just one hit in a shutout loss at the hands of the Patriots. The defeat came on the heels of a one-run loss to 4A powerhouse South Caldwell, which handed Alexander Central its only two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference losses this season.
Since falling to Southern Alamance, the Cougars have been on a roll. They entered Tuesday night’s 3A West Regional championship game with four straight wins by a combined score of 23-4, including three shutout victories.
Following Tuesday’s 3-0 win over North Buncombe at Central Park, Alexander Central will get another crack at the Patriots. The Cougars will also be vying for the 11th state title in program history when they face Southern Alamance in a best-of-three series this Friday and Saturday at either Davie High School or North Davidson High School.
“Our program is based on tradition and a first-class program, and we could not be more excited to take this group,” Alexander Central coach Kylie Hamby said. “This group of kids are all amazing, they are great kids just like they are great ballplayers. They have a love for the game like I haven’t seen and they have a really big love for each other too, which makes our chemistry really good on the field.
“We’re very young, we start five freshmen,” she continued. “But those freshmen are hungry and they come to practice every day with an energy through the roof. They get after it, just like all the players do, but they’re very talented and they have stepped up big time for us this year.”
Both pitchers breezed through the first inning, with Alexander Central (15-3) junior Faith Carrigan retiring the Black Hawks 1-2-3 in the top half of the frame before her counterpart, fellow junior Karlyn Pickens of North Buncombe — a 2022 University of Tennessee commit — struck out the side in the bottom half.
After Carrigan again made quick work of the fifth-seeded Black Hawks (15-1) in the second, Alexander Central’s Kenzie Church led off the third-seeded Cougars’ half of the inning with a five-pitch walk. Although she was able to advance all the way to third on a pair of wild pitches, she was ultimately stranded 90 feet from the plate as Pickens struck out the side for a second straight inning.
Both pitchers recorded 1-2-3 innings in the third as well, with Pickens again striking out the side. She also notched the game’s first hit in the top of the fourth on a two-out infield single, but was eventually retired on the base paths.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars’ bats went to work. Carrigan blooped a single over shortstop on the first pitch of her at-bat and was replaced by courtesy runner Payton Campbell. After Campbell stole second, Church was hit by a pitch. Kirstyn Herman followed with a single to right, which scored Campbell with the first run of the night.
Church scored on a passed ball later in the inning, as did Herman’s courtesy runner, Kaylin Marlowe. Despite the fact that Alexander Central struck out three times for the fourth consecutive inning, the Cougars led 3-0 with three innings to play.
North Buncombe’s best chance to score came in the fifth. Following two quick outs, Julianna Mendoza singled, Lola Whitson walked and Shayna Higgins singled to load the bases. However, Kenzie Jones flied out to right fielder Abby Teague, sending Alexander Central back to the plate with its three-run lead intact.
Pickens struck out three more Cougars in their next at-bat, although one reached on a dropped third strike. Nevertheless, the Black Hawks were able to squeeze out of the jam and keep the deficit at three.
North Buncombe’s Peyton Whitson singled to lead off the sixth, but Carrigan induced a force out on the next pitch before striking out Pickens and Kiersten Gosnell to end the threat. Carrigan also doubled to begin the home half of the frame before the next three Cougars were retired in order.
Back in the pitcher’s circle, Carrigan did what she had done all night: dominate the competition. Following a flyout to center from North Buncombe’s Cheyanne Cable, Mendoza and Lola Whitson both fanned to give Carrigan nine strikeouts during her complete-game shutout. The right-hander allowed four hits and issued a walk, but appeared to be in total control throughout.
“I think Faith held her own tonight,” said Hamby. “She had great command of all her pitches, pounded the zone and came back with the off-speed really well to keep them off balance. She’s pitched three shutouts back to back to back, so she is at the top of her game right now and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
On the other side, Pickens was just as tough as advertised, striking out 17 while walking a batter and hitting another in six innings of work. The righty only gave up three hits, two to the opposing pitcher.
“Going into this game everybody was like, ‘She (Pickens) throws hard, she throws hard,’ and I kept telling them, ‘Stay calm, we’re gonna be fine. We’re gonna swing level, we’re gonna hit the ball,’” said Carrigan. “And I kept pushing that and pushing that, so that’s what we did.”
Now Alexander Central turns its attention to 3A East Regional champion Southern Alamance. Seeded fourth, the Patriots (15-3) defeated third-seeded Gray’s Creek 7-2 on Tuesday to advance to the state title game. Southern Alamance has won seven state championships all-time, although its last title win came 17 years ago.
Conversely, Alexander Central won its last state championship in 2018, and the Cougars have won five titles since 2009. A victory in this year’s championship series would also give them seven fast-pitch titles, breaking a tie with East Surry for the most in the state.
“I’m pumped,” said Carrigan. “I’ve wanted this since I was little. I remember coming here and I’m so ready to go with this team.
“The team last year, I loved that team,” she added of the 2020 Cougars, who were 6-0 before COVID-19 shut down the season. “But this team, I feel like we’re a family, we’re together, we love each other and we want to play ball. I’m so ready to go to states with them, I’m so pumped.”