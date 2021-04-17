Hendersonville ousts Bunker Hill from 2A playoffs

Speaking of Christner, he also handed off to Gaines for a 1-yard TD burst after Hendersonville recovered a Bunker Hill fumble and nearly took it across the goal line early in the fourth quarter. The Bears had two opportunities in Hendersonville territory down the stretch, but were held scoreless.

“We’re very proud of our kids. We had a very successful season,” said Clark. “... When you’ve got athletes like Hendersonville has and they’re that well-coached, you can’t make mistakes.”

Elder attempted a season-high 37 passes, completing 16 for 184 yards. Abrams was Bunker Hill’s leading receiver with six catches for 81 yards, while Ramseur added seven receptions for 59 yards to go with two catches for 38 yards from Kaden Robinson, who also had 10 carries for 31 yards to pace the Bears’ rushing attack.

Gosnell completed 8 of 17 passes for 172 yards before leaving late in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Christner completed 2 of 3 passes for 24 yards but was also picked off once by Abrams with 3:18 left in the ballgame.

Dorian Allen had four catches for 85 yards to lead Hendersonville, which hosts fourth-seeded Shelby (6-2) next Friday. The Golden Lions, who are the defending state champions, took down No. 5 Walkertown 42-6 in the first round.