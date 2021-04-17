Hendersonville ousts Bunker Hill from 2A playoffs

HENDERSONVILLE — After losing to eventual Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Hibriten to open the 2020-21 football season, Bunker Hill dominated its final six regular-season games, outscoring opponents by an average of 37.8 points per game. However, the Bears’ winning streak came to an end in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs, as they lost to Hendersonville by a 42-14 score on Friday night at Dietz Field.
One of the key moments in the contest came in the final minute of the first half. Trailing by just seven at 14-7, Bunker Hill punted the ball to the Bearcats, with a short kick allowing the hosts to take over at the Bears’ 36-yard line with 30 seconds remaining. Twenty seconds later, Hendersonville’s Gavin Gosnell found Triston Peterkin for a 33-yard touchdown pass that made it 21-7 at the half.
“I’ve said it all week, I’ll say it again: To beat a team like that, a playoff team, you’re gonna have to play clean, and we made some mistakes and you can’t,” Bunker Hill coach Patrick Clark said. “... Those bad breaks and a couple penalties and you just can’t have that in the playoffs, especially with a team as well-coached as Hendersonville.”
Eighth-seeded Bunker Hill (6-2) moved the ball 48 yards in nine plays on the game’s opening drive, but turned the ball over on downs at No. 1 Hendersonville’s 21. The Bearcats set the tone on their initial possession, keeping things on the ground for most of the drive before scoring a 3-yard TD run from Gosnell with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a three-and-out by Bunker Hill, Gosnell was intercepted by the Bears’ Kaliq Ramseur on the second play of the subsequent drive. Bunker Hill went three-and-out again, though, setting up another Hendersonville (6-2) series that ended with Cooper King missing a 47-yard field goal.
After forcing another Bunker Hill punt on the Bears’ next drive, Hendersonville increased its lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard TD run from Jayleon Gaines, who finished with 35 carries for 176 yards and two scores. Although Bunker Hill was able to find pay dirt on a 9-yard scamper from Chadz Stevenson with 2:35 left in the second quarter, Hendersonville regained a 14-point halftime lead on the aforementioned 33-yard scoring strike from Gosnell to Peterkin.
The Bearcats picked up right where they left off to begin the second half. Gosnell completed three passes on the drive, including a 50-yard TD pass to Eric Rasheed less than a minute-and-a-half into the third quarter, to make it 28-7 in favor of Hendersonville.
Bunker Hill responded with a TD drive of its own, covering over three-and-a-half minutes and 68 yards in 10 plays. Three plays after Carson Elder hooked up with Ramseur for a 50-yard completion despite double coverage, Elder found Jay Abrams from 9 yards out to cut Hendersonville’s advantage to 28-14 with 7:02 left in the third quarter.
The Bears nearly came up with a goal-line stand on the ensuing drive, but Hendersonville was ultimately able to punch the ball in on a 1-yard TD run from Joel Christner on fourth-and-goal. Christner took over at quarterback following a leg injury to Gosnell two plays prior.
Speaking of Christner, he also handed off to Gaines for a 1-yard TD burst after Hendersonville recovered a Bunker Hill fumble and nearly took it across the goal line early in the fourth quarter. The Bears had two opportunities in Hendersonville territory down the stretch, but were held scoreless.
“We’re very proud of our kids. We had a very successful season,” said Clark. “... When you’ve got athletes like Hendersonville has and they’re that well-coached, you can’t make mistakes.”
Elder attempted a season-high 37 passes, completing 16 for 184 yards. Abrams was Bunker Hill’s leading receiver with six catches for 81 yards, while Ramseur added seven receptions for 59 yards to go with two catches for 38 yards from Kaden Robinson, who also had 10 carries for 31 yards to pace the Bears’ rushing attack.
Gosnell completed 8 of 17 passes for 172 yards before leaving late in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Christner completed 2 of 3 passes for 24 yards but was also picked off once by Abrams with 3:18 left in the ballgame.
Dorian Allen had four catches for 85 yards to lead Hendersonville, which hosts fourth-seeded Shelby (6-2) next Friday. The Golden Lions, who are the defending state champions, took down No. 5 Walkertown 42-6 in the first round.
“He’s smooth,” said Clark of Gosnell, who the Bearcats hope to have back for their second-round contest. “We’ve got guys that can tackle, we’ve got guys that do a pretty good job, and every film we’ve watched I’ve told them, ‘This cat, he’s got a little shift to him.’ So I hope he’s OK, I don’t know what his injury is but I hope he’s OK because he’s a heck of a ballplayer.”
Bunker Hill: 00 07 07 00 — 14
Hendersonville: 07 14 14 07 — 42
First Quarter
H — Gavin Gosnell 3-yard run (Cooper King kick), 5:45
Second Quarter
H — Jayleon Gaines 8-yard run (King kick), 6:51
BH — Chadz Stevenson 9-yard run (Henry Flowers kick), 2:35
H — Triston Peterkin 33-yard run from Gosnell (King kick), :10
Third Quarter
H — Eric Rasheed 50-yard pass from Gosnell (King kick), 10:36
BH — Jay Abrams 9-yard pass from Carson Elder (Flowers kick), 7:02
H — Joel Christner 1-yard run (King kick), 3:34
Fourth Quarter
H — Gaines 1-yard run (King kick), 9:42
Team Stats
First Downs: Bunker Hill 10, Hendersonville 14
Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 27-17, Hendersonville 47-171
Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 16-37-0, Hendersonville 10-20-2
Passing yards: Bunker Hill 184, Hendersonville 196
Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 5-1, Hendersonville 3-2
Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 5-40, Hendersonville 2-20
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 10-31, Chadz Stevenson 7-30 and 1 TD, Jay Abrams 1-0, Team 1-(-1), Carson Elder 8-(-43). Hendersonville: Jayleon Gaines 35-176 and 2 TDs, Gavin Gosnell 6-15 and 1 TD, Joel Christner 6-(-20) and 1 TD.
PASSING — Bunker Hill: Elder 16-37-0 for 184 yards and 1 TD. Hendersonville: Gosnell 8-17-1 for 172 yards and 1 TD, Christner 2-3-1 for 24 yards.
RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: Abrams 6-81 and 1 TD, Kaliq Ramseur 7-59, Robinson 2-38, Stevenson 1-6. Hendersonville: Dorian Allen 4-85, Eric Rasheed 2-66 and 1 TD, Triston Peterkin 2-39 and 1 TD, Fabian Mills 2-6.