Ten of the 14 Catawba County high school basketball teams made the state playoffs during the 2022-23 season, including six of seven squads on the girls’ side and four teams on the boys’ side. Of those 10 teams, three advanced past the first round — the Newton-Conover and St. Stephens girls and the Hickory boys — with all three reaching Round 3.

As is the case every season, there was plenty of individual talent on display on the hardwood this past winter. Here’s a glance at Catawba County’s top players for the 2022-23 season, as selected by the Hickory Daily Record’s sports staff:

GIRLS’ ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover

The top female player in Catawba County for the second consecutive year, Geddes averaged a county-best 21.0 points per game as a senior point guard. She also pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game to rank third for the Red Devils, while her 5.8 steals and 5.4 assists per contest were team highs.

A College of William & Mary signee, Geddes helped Newton-Conover post an overall record of 25-5 and a Catawba Valley 2A Conference mark of 12-2, with the Red Devils reaching the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the second year in a row. She shot 47.6% (224 of 471) from the field and 71.8% (125 of 174) from the free-throw line while making a team-high 57 3-pointers.

Geddes reached double figures in scoring 26 times, had at least 20 points on 20 occasions and finished with more than 30 points in five games, including a season-high 39-point effort in a 62-20 road victory over Bandys on Feb. 3. An All-District 10 First Team selection and the Catawba Valley 2A player of the year as well as a member of HighSchoolOT.com’s All-State Second Team, she also recorded one triple-double and four double-doubles.

Lizzie Sain, Newton-Conover

The other half of the Red Devils’ talented 1-2 punch, Sain was an All-District 10 Second Team honoree and a member of the All-Catawba Valley 2A squad. The senior post player was Newton-Conover’s second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game, and she also grabbed a team-high 9.9 rebounds per contest, tallied a team-best 1.7 blocks per game and averaged 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Kennedy Blevins, St. Stephens

Last season's Catawba County freshman of the year, Blevins raised her scoring average from 8.9 to 16.4 points per game as a sophomore guard. The Indians’ leading scorer also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.5 assists per game on her way to a spot on the All-Western Foothills 3A Conference team, and she was one of the biggest reasons why St. Stephens pulled off back-to-back upsets in the 3A state playoffs despite receiving a No. 23 seed.

Molli Harris, St. Stephens

A junior guard who joined Blevins on the All-Western Foothills 3A squad, Harris scored 13.2 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.1 assists per contest. She led the Indians in steals and assists, while her 32 3-pointers made were more than any other player on the team.

Kennedie Noble, Maiden

The county’s second-leading scorer behind Geddes at 17.9 points per game, Noble was also active on the boards (5.2 rebounds per game) and in the passing lanes (2.0 steals per game). The senior guard played in all but one game for the Blue Devils and finished with double-digit points in 22 contests on her way to a spot on the All-Catawba Valley 2A team.

GIRLS’ COACH OF THE YEAR

Andy Bennett, St. Stephens

In his third full season at the helm, Bennett led the Indians to a 21-9 overall record and an 11-3 mark in Western Foothills 3A play. St. Stephens earned two state playoff victories and was one of the few teams to play eventual state runner-up East Lincoln close, as 28 of the Mustangs’ 31 wins were by double digits but the Indians only lost by nine (62-53) in the finals of February’s conference tournament. Not only that, but St. Stephens also recorded its best league finish (second) since finishing as its conference runner-up during the 2009-10 season.

BOYS’ ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM

Co-Player of the Year

John Holbrook, Hickory

The Red Tornadoes’ leading scorer (14.7 points per game), rebounder (8.9 rebounds per game) and shot blocker (26 blocks in 29 games), Holbrook was an intimidating presence in the post during his junior campaign. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder made 67.1% (173 of 258) of his field goals and went to the free-throw line a team-high 130 times, converting 76 of his foul shots.

An All-District 10 Second Team selection and the co-player of the year in the Western Foothills 3A, Holbrook helped Hickory make it to the third round of the 3A state playoffs after finishing 28-2 overall and 14-0 in league play. He had 148 defensive rebounds and 111 offensive rebounds to lead the Red Tornadoes in both categories, and he also supplied 25 assists and 14 steals while rarely turning the ball over.

Co-Player of the Year

Jamien Little, Hickory

After sharing Catawba County freshman of the year honors with Maiden’s Raheim Misher a year ago, Little joins his aforementioned teammate as co-players of the year this time around. A sophomore guard who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 165 pounds, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Western Foothills 3A regular-season and tournament champions.

A member of the All-District 10 Second Team and the All-Western Foothills 3A squad, Little made 42.5% (162 of 381) of his field goals, 31.9% (38 of 119) of his 3-pointers and 66.1% (76 of 115) of his free throws during the 2022-23 season. The Most Valuable Player of the league tournament after also landing on the all-tournament team as a freshman, he got better and better as the season progressed after being slowed by a football injury early on.

Raheim Misher, Maiden

Misher enjoyed another monster season for the Blue Devils in the post, as the sophomore garnered 22 double-doubles for a team that finished 22-5 overall and 12-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while reaching the 2A state playoffs. An All-District 10 Third Team honoree and an All-Catawba Valley 2A selection, he scored 14.7 points per game, grabbed 13.3 rebounds per game and also averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 62% from the field.

Chris Culliver, Maiden

A star on the gridiron — he will play football at the University of North Carolina after graduation — Culliver also excelled on the hardwood during his senior season. An All-District 10 Second Team selection and an All-Catawba Valley 2A honorable mention performer, the high-flying wing averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while making 52% of his field goals.

Micah Slaughter, Bandys

Slaughter made things happen for the Trojans during his junior season, finishing with 14.8 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. The All-Catawba Valley 2A selection knocked down 43.9% (117 of 266) of his field goals, 40.0% (46 of 115) of his 3-pointers and 68.8% (75 of 109) of his foul shots.

BOYS’ COACH OF THE YEAR

Daniel Willis, Hickory

The District 10 coach of the year as well as the Western Foothills 3A coach of the year, Willis guided the Red Tornadoes to 24 straight wins during the 2022-23 season as they finished with 28 victories — the most for Hickory in a single season since it finished 29-3 under Andy Poplin in 2015-16. Hickory is now 64-6 in the three seasons since Willis took over, including a 35-2 record in conference play. In fact, the Red Tornadoes have won 27 straight league contests since falling 50-47 at the hands of East Lincoln in the 2021-22 Western Foothills 3A opener.

GIRLS’ FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Winner: Khiara Culliver, Maiden

Culliver averaged a double-double for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.6 points per game while pulling down 10.3 rebounds per contest from her post position. The All-Catawba Valley 2A performer also tallied 2.5 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% (109 of 250) from the field.

Runner-Up: Aubrey Gibbs, St. Stephens

The starting point guard for the Indians, Gibbs scored 8.7 points per game while also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 assists per contest. Furthermore, she made 40.6% (113 of 278) of her field goals.

Third Place: Lexi Vaughan, Bandys

The Trojans’ third-leading scorer (6.2 points per game) and top rebounder (7.8 boards per game), Vaughan also supplied 1.7 assists per contest. In addition, the forward shot 37.3% (60 of 161) from the field.

BOYS’ FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Winner: Noah VanBeurden, St. Stephens

VanBeurden scored 10.2 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and an assist and a steal per contest. The guard shot 34% from 3-point range as well, with one of his biggest 3-pointers helping the Indians earn a 52-49 road win over Fred T. Foard on Senior Night for the Tigers.

Runner-Up: Holden Caldwell, Fred T. Foard

The primary ball handler for the Tigers, Caldwell averaged 29 minutes per game as a ninth grader. He scored 7.4 points per game, dished out 2.9 assists per game and shot 80.6% (50 of 62) from the free-throw line.

Third Place: Eddie Rhodes, Bandys

A dangerous 3-point shooter at 34.5% (20 of 58), Rhodes averaged 3.5 points per game while also grabbing a rebound per contest. His best individual performances saw him score 11 points against both Maiden on the road and St. Stephens at home.

GIRLS’ ALL-COUNTY SECOND TEAM

Laken Powe, Hickory

The Red Tornadoes’ junior center was a difference maker down low during the 2022-23 season. The All-Western Foothills 3A selection finished with 10.7 points per game and eight rebounds per contest for a team that steadily improved throughout during the season, overcoming a 1-5 start to finish 14-12 overall and 9-5 in league contests.

Léa Boyens, Hickory

A sophomore guard who was adept at both shooting 3-pointers and driving to the basket, Boyens averaged a team-high 11.3 points per game. She also pulled down three rebounds per contest while dishing out two assists per game.

Khiara Culliver, Maiden

Also the Catawba County freshman of the year for the 2022-23 season, Culliver scored in double figures in 17 of 27 contests, including a pair of 20-plus-point performances. Additionally, she recorded 12 double-doubles on her way to averaging double digits in both points and rebounds for the season.

Samaria Tipps, Fred T. Foard

Tipps was a stat stuffer during her senior season, leading the Tigers in scoring (10.9 points per game), assists (3.7 per game), steals (2.8 per game) and blocks (1.2 per game) while finishing third on the team in rebounding (6.4 boards per game). The All-Western Foothills 3A performer scored in every game and had 14 double-digit efforts in 26 contests.

Damireona Burch, Bunker Hill

Although the Bears had a tough season as a team, Burch was again a bright spot. An All-Catawba Valley 2A honoree, the junior post player led Bunker Hill in scoring at 12.8 points per game and was also a key rebounder, shot blocker and even ball handler at times.

BOYS’ ALL-COUNTY SECOND TEAM

Jay Powell, Hickory

A sophomore guard for the Red Tornadoes, Powell was one of four All-Western Foothills 3A selections on the team. In his first year at Hickory, he scored 12.2 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, and he also knocked down a team-high 49 3-pointers.

Jalen Robinson, Maiden

Robinson was a senior guard who took care of a lot of the Blue Devils’ ball handling duties, but he also scored at a high level as he finished with 13.0 points per game. The All-Catawba Valley 2A selection added 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 45% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

Javier Lineberger, Newton-Conover

The Red Devils’ leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, Lineberger also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per contest to rank second on the team. Additionally, the junior All-Catawba Valley 2A performer showed off his skills as a passer, averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game to go with 2.0 steals per contest.

Peyton Young, St. Stephens

A North Carolina State baseball signee who pitches and plays shortstop for the top team in the Western Foothills 3A, Young was also the Indians’ quarterback on the football field, but he served as their floor general in basketball as well. The senior guard was an All-Western Foothills 3A selection who averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Preston Neel, Fred T. Foard

An All-Western Foothills 3A honoree, Neel displayed his ability to score from inside and outside the arc during his senior season with the Tigers. He led the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game, and he also pulled down 3.2 rebounds and supplied an assist per contest while knocking down 47 of 121 (38.9%) 3-point attempts.

GIRLS’ ALL-COUNTY THIRD TEAM

Gabby Bryant, Hickory

Another talented underclassman for the Red Tornadoes, Bryant scored 7.2 points per game during her sophomore season. The tough-minded guard also pulled down four rebounds per contest to go with three assists and three steals.

Aubrey Gibbs, St. Stephens

Gibbs took on a big role right away as a freshman, scoring in all but one game and reaching double figures in 12 of 30 contests. That included a career-high 21-point effort in a 64-50 road upset of Hunter Huss in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

Kinzer Abernathy, Fred T. Foard

The Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 9.7 points per game, Abernathy also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a sophomore guard. She made 76 field goals (second on team), 70 free throws (second) and 15 3-pointers (tied for first).

Kate Dutka, Bandys

A junior forward for the Trojans, Dutka was a member of the All-Catawba Valley 2A team who averaged 9.1 points per game. She also grabbed 6.4 rebounds per contest to go with 1.4 steals and an assist per game.

Hadleigh Swagger, Newton-Conover

Swagger was one of the Red Devils’ top 3-point threats, as the sophomore guard nailed 21 shots from beyond the arc to rank third on the team. Selected as an All-Catawba Valley 2A honorable mention, she scored 6.9 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

BOYS’ ALL-COUNTY THIRD TEAM

Britt Rumbaugh, Hickory

The fourth and final All-Western Foothills 3A selection for the Red Tornadoes, Rumbaugh’s senior leadership was vital for Hickory at the point guard position. Although capable of scoring — particularly from 3-point range, where he was 20 of 53 (37.7%) — Rumbaugh was more of a pass-first player. All told, he averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Noah VanBeurden, St. Stephens

Chosen as the top freshman in Catawba County, VanBeurden quickly established himself as a steady contributor for the Indians. He was St. Stephens’ second-leading scorer behind senior Peyton Young, and he will likely be expected to take on more of a scoring load next season following the graduations of Young, Dayton Anderson, Chip Hendren, James Tate, Ajay Swisher and Thomas Repass.

Bobby DelGuercio, Bandys

DelGuercio earned All-Catawba Valley 2A honorable mention honors after leading the Trojans in scoring at 15.7 points per game. The senior guard also pulled down 2.9 rebounds, dished out 2.0 assists and came up with 1.3 steals per contest while hitting 43 3-pointers and making 97 of 132 (73.5%) foul shots.

Landen Lyerly, Newton-Conover

The Red Devils’ second-leading scorer at 11.0 points per game, Lyerly was also the team’s top rebounder at 8.0 boards per contest. A sophomore forward, the All-Catawba Valley 2A performer led Newton-Conover in blocks (1.8 per game) as well, and he also added an assist and a steal per game.

Charles Murray, Bunker Hill

An All-Catawba Valley 2A honoree, Murray scored 11.0 points per game for the Bears, and he also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per contest. Not only that, but the sophomore guard also averaged 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

GIRLS’ ALL-COUNTY HONORABLE MENTION

Vanessa Morales, Bunker Hill

A recipient of an All-Catawba Valley 2A honorable mention accolade, Morales was a team captain for the Bears. The sophomore guard averaged 9.1 points per game, was a strong defender and shot 80% from the free-throw line.

Rachel Anderson, Bandys

The Trojans’ leading scorer at 10.4 points per game, Anderson was an All-Catawba Valley 2A honorable mention performer during her junior campaign. The forward also grabbed 4.3 rebounds, dished out 2.4 assists and recorded a steal per game.

Joselin Turner, Hickory

The Red Tornadoes’ captain scored 6.5 points per game as a senior point guard. She also pulled down three rebounds and came up with three steals per contest, and the leadership she provided for a young team was invaluable.

Addison Sisk, Hickory

A sophomore who averaged 6.4 points per game, Sisk did a lot of the dirty work for the Red Tornadoes as well. She was the team’s second-leading rebounder at 5.1 boards per contest.

Imani Ikard, Fred T. Foard

The Tigers’ junior center averaged 5.7 points per game and pulled down a team-high 10.1 rebounds per contest. She was also third on the team in steals at 1.9 per game.

Alaysia Hewitt, Newton-Conover

Second on the team in 3-pointers made with 24, Hewitt had some strong performances for the Red Devils. For the season, the senior guard averaged 7.3 points 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and an assist per game.

Allie Reid, St. Stephens

One of several steady contributors for the Indians, Reid scored 6.6 points per game. The junior forward also pulled down 4.2 rebounds, came up with 1.5 steals and supplied 1.3 assists per contest.

Davoney Dellinger, Fred T. Foard

After standout freshman and sophomore seasons, Dellinger was again an important piece for the Tigers as a junior guard. She averaged 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and an assist per game.

BOYS’ ALL-COUNTY HONORABLE MENTION

Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill

A senior guard for the Bears, Boston was an All-Catawba Valley 2A honorable mention performer who led the team in field goal percentage (51.1%), rebounds per game (6.4), blocks (19) and charges taken (11). He was also third on the team in points per game (9.4).

Dayton Anderson, St. Stephens

One of six seniors for the Indians, Anderson averaged 9.0 points per game. The guard also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game, supplied 2.4 assists per game and recorded a steal and a block per contest.

Easton Ledford, Bandys

Ledford scored 8.0 points per game as a sophomore post player, also pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Trojans. In addition, he dished out 1.6 assists per game.

Zyon Chambers, Newton-Conover

The tallest player for the Red Devils at 6-foot-7, Chambers finished his junior season averaging 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. And while he didn’t attempt a lot of 3-pointers, he shot a high percentage from both outside and inside the arc.

Christian Henry, Fred T. Foard

Henry was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 9.4 points per game, and the senior forward also grabbed a team-high 3.7 rebounds per contest. Furthermore, he shot 51.7% (75 of 145) from the field.

Landon Teague, Maiden

A junior member of the Blue Devils’ roster, Teague served as Maiden’s sixth man. He scored six points per game, pulled down five rebounds per contest and dished out 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Izaiah Littlejohn, Hickory

Littlejohn provided the Red Tornadoes with plenty of production during his junior season, averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He also supplied 2.5 assists per game and tied for second on the team in steals with 47.

Devin Brice, Bunker Hill

Brice led the Bears in scoring at 11.1 points per game, and he was also the team’s leader in assists (3.0 per game) and steals (2.3 per game). Additionally, the junior guard pulled down 3.5 rebounds per contest and played more minutes (697) than anyone on the squad.