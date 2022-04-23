HDR 2022 All-Catawba County High School Basketball Honors

It was another exciting season for high school basketball in Catawba County this past winter. Nine of the 14 county teams qualified for the state playoffs, and every squad boasted standout players who contributed to their success.

Here’s a look at the best of the best in Catawba County basketball for the 2021-22 season, as chosen by the Hickory Daily Record‘s sports staff:

GIRLS ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover

The county’s freshman of the year in 2020 before making her first appearance on the first team in 2021, Geddes was a force for the Red Devils on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 season. Newton-Conover’s leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, the junior point guard also led the team in steals (4.5 per game) and assists (4.3 per game).

The 5-foot-7 dynamo also grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game to rank third for the Red Devils, who finished 24-3 overall and 11-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference while reaching the third round of the 2A state playoffs. Geddes made 42% (205 of 488) of her field goals and 77.1% (91 of 118) of her free throws while knocking down 71 3-pointers.

Geddes scored at least 12 points in all but one contest, finishing with 20 or more points on 14 occasions while surpassing 30 points four times and scoring a career-high 40 points in a 73-32 home win over West Lincoln on Jan. 7. An All-District 10 First Team selection and the Catawba Valley 2A player of the year, she also had five double-doubles, with four of them coming in Newton-Conover victories.

Faith Isenhour, Bunker Hill

The only other Catawba County girls player named to the all-district team — she was an All-District 10 Third team selection — Isenhour also landed on the All-Catawba Valley 2A team. The senior do-it-all player stuffed the stat sheet with 17.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard

Another uber-talented and ultra-tough player, Wolgemuth broke a finger on her shooting hand in January but only missed two games. The Tigers’ senior point guard averaged 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 4.8 assists per game as she earned a spot on the All-Western Foothills 3A Conference team.

Gabriela Greenard, Hickory

A senior forward for the Red Tornadoes, Greenard averaged more than 14 points per game while pulling down 7.5 rebounds per contest. In addition to strong finishes around the rim, the All-Western Foothills 3A honoree also showcased a mid-range jumper and the ability to knock down the 3-point shot.

Logan Dutka, Bandys

Another post player with the ability to nail long-range shots, Dutka led the Trojans in points (15.0 per game) and rebounds (8.0 per game). For her efforts, the senior center was chosen as a member of the All-Catawba Valley 2A squad.

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

Sylvia White, Newton-Conover

Also the Catawba Valley 2A coach of the year, White guided the Red Devils to their third 20-win season in four years (the only exception was a 15-1 record during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign). Newton-Conover is 93-11 since White returned for a second stint as the school’s girls basketball coach after previously serving as head coach from 1988-92. Additionally, the Red Devils are 53-1 in conference contests.

BOYS ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ji Ikard, St. Stephens

The county’s leading scorer — boys or girls — at 22.0 points per game, Ikard also pulled down 5.7 rebounds per contest to go with 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The senior point guard was lethal when it came to penetrating the lane and finishing around the basket, but he also excelled at shooting from beyond the arc.

Not only that, but Ikard was a solid distributor of the basketball as well. He set his teammates up for in-rhythm shots time and time again, and could be counted on for baskets in clutch situations.

St. Stephens finished 16-11 on the year, reaching double digits in wins for the first time since the 2017-18 season while finishing with a winning record for the first time since going 19-8 nine seasons ago. Ikard was a major reason for the Indians’ success, as he also landed on the All-District 10 Second Team and the All-Western Foothills 3A squad.

Jayden Maddox, Hickory

A fellow member of the All-Western Foothills 3A team, Maddox was also named to the All-District 10 Third Team after scoring 13.8 points per game and grabbing 3.7 rebounds per contest. The junior guard also came up with 3.3 steals per game while supplying 2.8 assists per contest and knocking down 43 3-pointers, the second-most for the Red Tornadoes.

Raheim Misher, Maiden

One of only two boys in the county to average a double-double, Misher averaged 13.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his freshman season as a post player for the Blue Devils. The All-Catawba Valley 2A performer also blocked two shots per game and averaged 1.4 steals per contest, and he was even more impressive in league play at 16.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Jamien Little, Hickory

The leading scorer for a Red Tornadoes squad that finished 26-2 overall and won the Western Foothills 3A with a league mark of 13-1, Little averaged 14.1 points per game as a freshman guard. The All-Western Foothills 3A honoree also tallied 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.2 assists per contest for a Hickory team that made it to the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

Mason Lowman, Maiden

A senior shooting guard, Lowman was the Blue Devils’ top scorer at 13.7 points per game. Additionally, the All-Catawba Valley 2A selection grabbed 6.1 rebounds per contest to go with 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game while making 34% of his 3-pointers and 73% of his foul shots.

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin Brittain, Maiden

The Catawba Valley 2A coach of the year as well, Brittain helped lead the Blue Devils to their first 20-win season since Maiden finished 23-5 under previous head coach Danny Anderson during the 2018-19 season. Maiden posted an overall record of 20-8 and was 12-3 in league play to finish second behind West Caldwell en route to an appearance in the 2A state playoffs. In three years at the helm of the Blue Devils, Brittain is 34-33.

GIRLS ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Freshman of the Year

Kennedy Blevins, St. Stephens

Blevins was a key contributor for the Indians, scoring 8.9 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 assists per contest. She also got to the free-throw line more than any other St. Stephens player, converting a team-high 85 foul shots.

Gabby Bryant, Hickory

A top playmaker for the Red Tornadoes, Bryant was one of several Hickory freshmen who displayed consistent improvement throughout the season. The Red Tornadoes got off to a slow start, but turned things around and ended up with a 17-9 record (11-3 in the Western Foothills 3A), ultimately falling to eventual 3A state runner-up Enka in the opening round of the playoffs.

Lea Boyens, Hickory

The second freshman to serve as a regular starter for the Red Tornadoes — Bryant was the other — Boyens is capable of driving and scoring, driving and dishing or shooting from long range. She did all three for a youthful Hickory squad that closed the season strong.

Sara Sain, Newton-Conover

Sain was an important part of the Red Devils’ bench, teaming with older sister Lizzie to give Newton-Conover size up front alongside starting center Emma Fox. She averaged 3.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for the season, but reached double figures in scoring three times, with the Red Devils winning all three contests.

Addison Sisk, Hickory

The third member of the Red Tornadoes’ freshman trio, Sisk was often the first player off Hickory’s bench. On several occasions she stepped up and provided the Red Tornadoes with scoring, rebounding and hustle that served as a welcome sight for a squad with a short bench.

BOYS ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Co-Freshmen of the Year

Jamien Little, Hickory/Raheim Misher, Maiden

Also members of the all-county first team, Little and Misher each made an immediate impact at the high school level. Little led the Red Tornadoes with 52 3-pointers and made clutch plays on numerous occasions, including in Hickory’s overtime loss to North Iredell in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, when his last-second 3-pointer forced overtime. Meanwhile, Misher had two games with 20-plus rebounds — including a career-high 29 boards in the Catawba Valley 2A tournament title game against West Caldwell — and six games with at least 15 rebounds.

Jay Powell, Newton-Conover

An All-Catawba Valley 2A performer, Powell scored 14.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. He was the Red Devils’ leading scorer and rebounder, starting all 25 games as a presence both inside and outside the 3-point line.

Owen Cannon, Newton-Conover

A starter for most of the season, Cannon scored 30 points twice. The shooting guard averaged 12.0 points per game while leading the Red Devils in made 3-pointers, and he also registered 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting a team-best 83% from the free-throw line.

Graham Orndoff, Fred T. Foard

At 8.2 points per game, Orndoff was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer. He also pulled down 1.9 rebounds per game to go with 52 made 3-pointers and an 82% free throw percentage. Speaking of 3s, Orndoff hit 41.6% of his 125 attempts from beyond the arc.

GIRLS ALL-COUNTY SECOND TEAM

Emma Fox, Newton-Conover

Fox was a dominant inside presence for the Red Devils, averaging 9.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game during her senior season. The All-Catawba Valley 2A performer also recorded 1.8 blocks per game to go with 26 assists in 26 contests.

Damireona Burch, Bunker Hill

Speaking of dominant inside presences, Burch was just that for the Bears, as she finished with 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Not only that, but the sophomore All-Catawba Valley 2A selection also came up with 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55% from the field.

Molli Harris, St. Stephens

Sophomore guard Harris helped make things happen for the Indians, leading them in scoring at 12.0 points per game while pulling down 5.0 rebounds per contest. The All-Western Foothills 3A honoree added 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists per game.

Macy Rummage, Bandys

Rummage ran the show as a senior point guard for the Trojans, scoring 13.0 points per game while distributing 4.0 assists per contest. The All-Catawba Valley 2A selection also came up with 4.0 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Samaria Tipps, Fred T. Foard

The second-leading scorer for the Tigers at 12.2 points per game, Tipps also pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game to rank third on the team. Additionally, the junior guard averaged 3.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks, the latter ranking first among Foard players.

BOYS ALL-COUNTY SECOND TEAM

Parker Styborski, Bandys

Styborski missed some time due to injury, but the senior center made enough of an impact when he was on the court to be selected to the All-Catawba Valley 2A team. He averaged a double-double of 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, also adding 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest.

Dayton Anderson, St. Stephens

A sharpshooting guard, Anderson had some big performances for the Indians. In addition to averaging 12.3 points per game, the junior guard also pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game to go with 2.3 assists and one block per contest.

Landan Maddox, Hickory

A strong on-ball defender and ball-handler for the Red Tornadoes, senior guard Maddox averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. The All-Western Foothills 3A selection also pulled down 3.0 rebounds per contest to go with 2.7 steals per game.

Devin Brice, Bunker Hill

The Bears’ only All-Catawba Valley 2A selection, Brice was responsible for 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game as a sophomore guard. Furthermore, he shot 45% from the field and led Bunker Hill in minutes played.

Quentin Hoover, Bunker Hill

The Bears’ leader in most statistical categories, Hoover averaged 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. The senior forward also shot 48% from the field, and he scored a career-high 24 points against Fred T. Foard during December’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.

GIRLS ALL-COUNTY THIRD TEAM

Allie Reid, St. Stephens

An All-Western Foothills 3A selection for the Indians, Reid was a sophomore forward who averaged 8.3 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game. She also recorded 2.6 steals and 1.6 assists per contest, and her 71 made free throws ranked second among St. Stephens players.

Joselin Turner, Hickory

A tenacious player on both ends of the court, Turner made an immediate impact in her first season with the Red Tornadoes. The junior point guard landed on the All-Western Foothills 3A team after displaying her ability to score from all three levels — 2-point range, 3-point range and the free-throw line — as well as get her teammates involved and take the ball away from opposing players.

Laken Powe, Hickory

Despite being just a sophomore, Powe provided the Red Tornadoes with major production from the center position. She averaged 8.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 50% from the field as one of four underclassmen starters for Hickory.

Olivia Ellis, Bunker Hill

Ellis enjoyed another solid season for the Bears, filling a spot on the All-Catawba Valley 2A team for her efforts. The senior guard scored 15.3 points per game to go with 2.1 steals per contest, and she also shot 41% from 3-point range and 81% from the foul line.

Kennedie Noble, Maiden

The Blue Devils’ lone All-Catawba Valley 2A honoree, Noble was a junior forward who provided Maiden with plenty of impressive scoring and rebounding performances. For the season, she averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 points per game.

BOYS ALL-COUNTY THIRD TEAM

Sam Hepler, Fred T. Foard

A senior guard who represented the Tigers on the All-Western Foothills 3A squad, Hepler led Foard in scoring at 9.2 points per game. He also grabbed 2.9 rebounds per contest and converted a team-high 37 free throws while shooting 46% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Luke Reid, St. Stephens

The Indians’ third-leading scorer at 8.8 points per game, Reid also proved valuable in other areas. The senior guard pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest to lead St. Stephens, and he dished out 1.9 assists per game as well.

John Holbrook, Hickory

Holbrook’s absence was felt for the Red Tornadoes at the end of the season, as the sophomore forward was limited to 20 games due to injury. Nevertheless, he scored 9.9 points per game on 62% shooting and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per contest when he was on the floor, also tallying 14 blocks to finish second on the team.

Terick Bumgarner, Bandys

The Trojans’ second-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, Bumgarner also grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game as a senior guard. Bandys’ floor general dished out 5.0 assists per contest, and he also averaged 2.0 steals per game.

Chance Stull, Maiden

A senior forward for the Blue Devils, Stull was one of the team’s top defenders and rebounders. He was the third-leading scorer for Maiden at 7.1 points per game, and he also averaged 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a team-high 2.3 blocks per contest.

GIRLS ALL-COUNTY HONORABLE MENTION

Alyssa Keener, Maiden

A senior point guard, Keener averaged 10.8 points per game while grabbing 3.4 rebounds per contest and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.

Lizzie Sain, Newton-Conover

In her first season with the Red Devils, junior forward Sain scored 9.0 points per game to go with 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Davoney Dellinger, Fred T. Foard

A consistent contributor for the Tigers, Dellinger averaged 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game as a sophomore guard.

Taylor Ramseur, Fred T. Foard

Ramseur gave the Tigers solid post play as a sophomore forward, scoring 7.5 points per game to go with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.

Caroline McIntosh, Bandys

McIntosh had multiple 20-point games for the Trojans as a senior guard, finishing with averages of 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

Hannah Watkins, Newton-Conover

As a senior guard for the Red Devils, Watkins scored 6.5 points per game while also registering 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

Elizabeth Sumpter, St. Stephens

A senior who could play both inside and outside the arc, Sumpter averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while leading the Indians with 19 made 3-pointers.

BOYS ALL-COUNTY HONORABLE MENTION

Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill

A junior guard for the Bears, Boston was asked to guard the best player on the other team numerous times, and he ended the season averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Brady Davidyak, Fred T. Foard

Davidyak averaged 7.9 points per game as a senior guard for the Tigers, also grabbing 3.4 rebounds to go with 20 made 3-pointers.

Josh Barkley, St. Stephens

As a senior center for the Indians, Barkley showcased his ability to score both in the paint and from 3-point range, ending the season with averages of 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Javier Lineberger, Newton-Conover

A sophomore who started every game for the Red Devils, Lineberger averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Zane Redmond, Hickory

Redmond made a huge difference for the Red Tornadoes in the 14 games he played in, as the senior wing averaged 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while also blocking 12 shots.

Ben Gibbs, Maiden

The primary ball-handler for the Blue Devils, Gibbs was a true point guard during his junior season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.

Rakim Moore, Newton-Conover

A junior who was forced to play undersized as a center, Moore managed three double-doubles while averaging 4.0 points and 4.4 rebounds to go with a team-high 47.7% field-goal percentage.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.