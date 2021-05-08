HDR 2021 All-Catawba County High School Basketball Honors

Jackson Mullins, Newton-Conover

The second Red Devil named to the All-South Fork 2A Conference team, Mullins averaged 12.9 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign, with his 37 made 3-pointers representing the highest total among Newton-Conover players. The senior guard also finished with 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while scoring in double figures in all but three games.

Chris Culliver, Maiden

During his first season as a Blue Devil, Culliver showed off the same athleticism he displayed as a freshman at Bandys. The sophomore guard and All-South Fork 2A Conference selection scored 13.0 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 55% from the field, and he scored a career-high 26 points against Lake Norman Charter on Jan. 12.

Izaiah Morgan, Maiden

Morgan was a consistent performer for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.3 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. In addition to his work on the inside, the senior 6-foot-6 forward also shot 34% from 3-point range while averaging a near double-double of 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over the final 10 games of his high school career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dayton Anderson, St. Stephens