Hawks’ air attack too much for Hickory

The Hickory football team outgained visiting Charlotte Latin on the ground Friday night, but the Hawks’ passing game was nearly unstoppable in a 24-6 win over the Red Tornadoes at Frank Barger Stadium. The nonconference contest was the first varsity game to be played on Hickory’s new turf field.
Charlotte Latin junior quarterback Justin Wheeler was 19-of-26 passing for 258 yards, including nine completions to senior wide receiver Daniel Haughton for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Three other Hawks also caught passes, while junior running back Sam Haines led their rushing attack with 75 yards on eight carries.
Hickory senior Josiah Edwards led all ball carriers with 79 yards on 17 carries, and he also scored the Red Tornadoes’ lone TD. Sophomore Turner Wood completed 10 of 19 passes for 56 yards, but was intercepted three times.
“Charlotte Latin’s a good football team,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said “... And I’m not gonna make excuses about the other team, you can tell the difference in their kids physically and ours. I felt like we weren’t good on the perimeter tonight, and that’s normally a strength of ours. I felt like they were more physical on the perimeter than us. Their speed was just as much as ours if not more, and that’s one of the things that we try to rely on is speed.
“Their coach did a great job,” he added. “He kept us guessing a lot offensively and defensively, but we’ve got to get better and it’s gonna take some time. It’s not something we’re gonna do overnight.”
Following a scoreless first quarter that saw both teams turn the ball over — a Charlotte Latin fumble was recovered by Hickory’s Braylon Corry-Herd and one of the Red Tornadoes’ passes was picked off by the Hawks’ Jackson Scott — the visitors scored on the first play of the second period. Ten seconds into the frame, Wheeler found Haughton for a 52-yard TD pass that gave Charlotte Latin a 7-0 lead.
After the Hawks (1-0) added to their lead thanks to a 40-yard field goal from Dave Mosrie at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter, Wheeler used his legs for the game’s next TD. An interception by Charlotte Latin’s Josh Cohen gave the Hawks possession at Hickory’s 35-yard line, with Wheeler hooking up with Tyler Hendley for a 23-yard gain before scoring from 12 yards out to account for the 17-0 halftime advantage.
Wheeler and Haughton connected again after the half, with the latter hauling in a 16-yard TD pass on the opening drive of the third quarter to run the score to 24-0. The Red Tornadoes (0-2) finally put together a scoring drive midway through the fourth, moving the ball 80 yards in 12 plays and scoring on a 1-yard jaunt from Edwards.
Freshman running back Isaiah Lackey started Hickory’s scoring drive with a 23-yard run, while a 17-yard pass from Wood to Tyquan Hill and an 18-yard scamper from Edwards two plays prior to his TD run also represented key plays during the Red Tornadoes’ final possession. However, Hickory was unable to convert the ensuing 2-point try as they ultimately fell by an 18-point final margin.
“I’m super proud of our kids because we didn’t quit,” said Glass. “We had some opportunities, we made a lot of mistakes, and that’s gonna happen. I think Turner did as well as he could, he’s a sophomore trying to learn a new system.
“We just hired our offensive coordinator six weeks ago, and this is the second time that we’ve been seeing live bullets, so I’m proud of our kids,” he continued. “I thought they worked hard, and we’ll keep working hard, keep our heads up and keep moving.”
Hickory visits Newton-Conover next Friday, while Charlotte Latin is at Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail.
Note: In addition to Scott’s first-quarter interception and Cohen’s second-quarter pick, Charlotte Latin also received an interception from Haughton in the third period.
Charlotte Latin;00;17;07;00;—;24
Hickory;00;00;00;06;—;06
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
CL — Daniel Haughton 52-yard pass from Justin Wheeler (Dave Mosrie kick), 11:50
CL — Mosrie 40-yard field goal, 7:02
CL — Wheeler 12-yard run (Mosrie kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
CL — Haughton 16-yard pass from Wheeler (Mosrie kick), 10:34
Fourth Quarter
H — Josiah Edwards 1-yard run (run failed), 5:07
Team Stats
First Downs: Charlotte Latin 15, Hickory 10
Rushes-yards: Charlotte Latin 31-108, Hickory 23-119
Comp-Att-Int: Charlotte Latin 19-26-0, Hickory 10-19-3
Passing yards: Charlotte Latin 258, Hickory 56
Fumbles-Lost: Charlotte Latin 2-1, Hickory 2-1
Penalties-yards: Charlotte Latin 19-130, Hickory 4-20
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Charlotte Latin: Sam Haines 8-75, Neil Salvage 14-47, Justin Wheeler 6-19 and 1 TD, Team 3-(-33). Hickory: Josiah Edwards 17-79 and 1 TD, Isaiah Lackey 5-35, Dontae Baker 1-5.
PASSING — Charlotte Latin: Wheeler 19-26-0 for 258 yards and 2 TDs. Hickory: Turner Wood 10-19-3 for 56 yards.
RECEIVING — Charlotte Latin: Daniel Haughton 9-137 and 2 TDs, Tyler Hendley 6-68, John Pence 3-31, Rykin Maxwell 1-22. Hickory: Dashawn Medley 5-31, Tyquan Hill 3-26, Baker 2-(-1).
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.