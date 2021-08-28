Hawks’ air attack too much for Hickory

The Hickory football team outgained visiting Charlotte Latin on the ground Friday night, but the Hawks’ passing game was nearly unstoppable in a 24-6 win over the Red Tornadoes at Frank Barger Stadium. The nonconference contest was the first varsity game to be played on Hickory’s new turf field.

Charlotte Latin junior quarterback Justin Wheeler was 19-of-26 passing for 258 yards, including nine completions to senior wide receiver Daniel Haughton for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Three other Hawks also caught passes, while junior running back Sam Haines led their rushing attack with 75 yards on eight carries.

Hickory senior Josiah Edwards led all ball carriers with 79 yards on 17 carries, and he also scored the Red Tornadoes’ lone TD. Sophomore Turner Wood completed 10 of 19 passes for 56 yards, but was intercepted three times.

“Charlotte Latin’s a good football team,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said “... And I’m not gonna make excuses about the other team, you can tell the difference in their kids physically and ours. I felt like we weren’t good on the perimeter tonight, and that’s normally a strength of ours. I felt like they were more physical on the perimeter than us. Their speed was just as much as ours if not more, and that’s one of the things that we try to rely on is speed.