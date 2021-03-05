 Skip to main content
HARDWOOD HARDWARE: Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A, Northwestern 3A/4A hand out all-conference basketball accolades
HARDWOOD HARDWARE: Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A, Northwestern 3A/4A hand out all-conference basketball accolades

The all-conference basketball teams for the three area conferences were released this week, with several athletes and coaches in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area receiving individual recognition.

In the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Bunker Hill senior Addie Wray was named girls player of the year and Hibriten’s Maury Patterson received girls coach of the year honors.

In the South Fork 2A Conference, Newton-Conover sophomore Cassidy Geddes notched girls player of the year honors with her coach, Sylvia White, being named the league’s top coach.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Hickory senior Finley Lefevers was the girls player of the year and Alexander Central’s Jon Presnell was the girls coach of the year. On the boys’ side, South Caldwell junior Trey Ramsey was voted as the top player and Hickory’s Daniel Willis was recognized as the top coach.

Here’s a look at the full all-conference squads for all three area conferences (listed in order of overall record):

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A GIRLS

Bunker Hill (12-1, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)

• Player of the Year: Addie Wray

• All-Conference: Olivia Ellis

• All-Conference: Faith Isenhour

• All-Conference: Camryn Bryant

• Honorable Mention: DaLesha Linebarger

Patton (8-6, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Reece Fisher

• All-Conference Madilyn Brown

• Honorable Mention: Navaeh Duckworth

Draughn (6-4)

• All-Conference: Ella Abernathy

• All-Conference: Haley Lowman

• Honorable Mention: Shea Owens

Fred T. Foard (7-4)

• All-Conference: Alexis Wolgemuth

• All-Conference: Samaria Tipps

• Honorable Mention: Carley West

Hibriten (6-8)

• All-Conference: Katie Story

• Honorable Mention: Zoey Walker

• Coach of the Year: Maury Patterson

East Burke (4-9)

• All-Conference: Aubree Grigg

• Honorable Mention: Ally Moore

West Iredell (3-7)

• All-Conference: Lariyah Clark

West Caldwell (3-8)

• All-Conference: Cambria Crisp

• Honorable Mention: Lucy Manuel

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A BOYS

Patton (8-1, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• Player of the Year: Caleb Castle

• All-Conference: Waylon Rutherford

• All-Conference: Jayden Powell

• All-Conference: Connor Rudisill

• Honorable Mention: Anthony Hicks

• Coach of the Year: Dennis Brittain

West Caldwell (8-3, lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Malek Patterson

• All-Conference: Jakobe Patterson

• Honorable Mention: Lexton Ford

Hibriten (5-3)

• All-Conference: Nordre Battle

• All-Conference: Garrett Smargian

• Honorable Mention: Nylan Battle

Bunker Hill (5-5)

• All-Conference: Ethan Hildebran

• All-Conference: Kaliq Ramseur

• Honorable Mention: Kaden Robinson

East Burke (3-3)

• All-Conference: Aasin Lor

• Honorable Mention: Trey Ward

Draughn (4-6)

• All-Conference: Luke Rector

• Honorable Mention: Marshall Byrd

West Iredell (2-6)

• All-Conference: Qualyne Johnson

Fred T. Foard (0-9)

• All-Conference: Lane Essary

• Honorable Mention: Justin Simpkins

ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A GIRLS

Newton-Conover (15-1, lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)

• Player of the Year: Cassidy Geddes

• All-Conference: Emma Fox

• All-Conference: Grace Loftin

• Coach of the Year: Sylvia White

East Lincoln (10-5, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Taliyah Thomas

• All-Conference: Ginny Overbay

Lake Norman Charter (9-5)

• All-Conference: Jillian Villanti

Bandys (8-6)

• All-Conference: Macy Rummage

• All-Conference: Logan Dutka

Maiden (6-8)

• All-Conference: Maggie Andrews

• All-Conference: Lainee Hentschel

West Lincoln (5-9)

• All-Conference: Chloe Norman

North Lincoln (3-11)

• All-Conference: Ashlyn White

ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A BOYS

North Lincoln (15-3, lost in 2A West Regional championship)

• Player of the Year: Cole Seagle

• All-Conference: Jack Carter

• Coach of the Year: Dennis Frye

East Lincoln (11-4, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Jeremiah Jones

• All-Conference: Drew Bean

Lake Norman Charter (10-4)

• All-Conference: Cal Reed

• All-Conference: Oliver O’Brien

Lincolnton (8-6)

• All-Conference: Connor Williams

• All-Conference: Amontre Finger

Maiden (7-7)

• All-Conference: Dru McClough

• All-Conference: Chris Culliver

Newton-Conover (6-8)

• All-Conference: Zane Redmond

• All-Conference: Jackson Mullins

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A GIRLS

Freedom (11-1, lost in third round of 3A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Christena Rhone

• All-Conference: Adair Garrison

• All-Conference: Danisha Hemphill

Hickory (11-3, lost in 3A West Regional championship)

• Player of the Year: Finley Lefevers

• All-Conference: Aysha Short

• All-Conference: Kellen Morin

Alexander Central (11-4)

• All-Conference: Nikki Hagy

• All-Conference: Gracie Harrington

• Coach of the Year: Jon Presnell

South Caldwell (8-7, lost in third round of 4A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Olivia Miller

McDowell (3-6)

• All-Conference: Naliyah Boyce

St. Stephens (3-9)

• All-Conference: Joselin Turner

Watauga (1-11)

• All-Conference: Chelsi Hodges

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A BOYS

Hickory (10-2, lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Rico Walker

• All-Conference: Jayden Maddox

• All-Conference: Landan Maddox

• Coach of the Year: Daniel Willis

McDowell (6-3)

• All-Conference: Trent Lewis

• All-Conference: Mason McPeters

Alexander Central (6-3)

• All-Conference: Evan Presnell

• All-Conference: Zach Herman

Freedom (4-4)

• All-Conference: Daylin Pritchard

South Caldwell (5-5)

• Player of the Year: Trey Ramsey

• All-Conference: Kaleb Reese

Watauga (3-9)

• All-Conference: Bennett Ricker

St. Stephens (2-10)

• All-Conference: Dayton Anderson

