HARDWOOD HARDWARE: Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A, Northwestern 3A/4A hand out all-conference basketball accolades

The all-conference basketball teams for the three area conferences were released this week, with several athletes and coaches in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area receiving individual recognition.
In the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Bunker Hill senior Addie Wray was named girls player of the year and Hibriten’s Maury Patterson received girls coach of the year honors.
In the South Fork 2A Conference, Newton-Conover sophomore Cassidy Geddes notched girls player of the year honors with her coach, Sylvia White, being named the league’s top coach.
In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Hickory senior Finley Lefevers was the girls player of the year and Alexander Central’s Jon Presnell was the girls coach of the year. On the boys’ side, South Caldwell junior Trey Ramsey was voted as the top player and Hickory’s Daniel Willis was recognized as the top coach.
Here’s a look at the full all-conference squads for all three area conferences (listed in order of overall record):
ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A GIRLS
Bunker Hill (12-1, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)
• Player of the Year: Addie Wray
• All-Conference: Olivia Ellis
• All-Conference: Faith Isenhour
• All-Conference: Camryn Bryant
• Honorable Mention: DaLesha Linebarger
Patton (8-6, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Reece Fisher
• All-Conference Madilyn Brown
• Honorable Mention: Navaeh Duckworth
Draughn (6-4)
• All-Conference: Ella Abernathy
• All-Conference: Haley Lowman
• Honorable Mention: Shea Owens
Fred T. Foard (7-4)
• All-Conference: Alexis Wolgemuth
• All-Conference: Samaria Tipps
• Honorable Mention: Carley West
Hibriten (6-8)
• All-Conference: Katie Story
• Honorable Mention: Zoey Walker
• Coach of the Year: Maury Patterson
East Burke (4-9)
• All-Conference: Aubree Grigg
• Honorable Mention: Ally Moore
West Iredell (3-7)
• All-Conference: Lariyah Clark
West Caldwell (3-8)
• All-Conference: Cambria Crisp
• Honorable Mention: Lucy Manuel
ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A BOYS
Patton (8-1, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• Player of the Year: Caleb Castle
• All-Conference: Waylon Rutherford
• All-Conference: Jayden Powell
• All-Conference: Connor Rudisill
• Honorable Mention: Anthony Hicks
• Coach of the Year: Dennis Brittain
West Caldwell (8-3, lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Malek Patterson
• All-Conference: Jakobe Patterson
• Honorable Mention: Lexton Ford
Hibriten (5-3)
• All-Conference: Nordre Battle
• All-Conference: Garrett Smargian
• Honorable Mention: Nylan Battle
Bunker Hill (5-5)
• All-Conference: Ethan Hildebran
• All-Conference: Kaliq Ramseur
• Honorable Mention: Kaden Robinson
East Burke (3-3)
• All-Conference: Aasin Lor
• Honorable Mention: Trey Ward
Draughn (4-6)
• All-Conference: Luke Rector
• Honorable Mention: Marshall Byrd
West Iredell (2-6)
• All-Conference: Qualyne Johnson
Fred T. Foard (0-9)
• All-Conference: Lane Essary
• Honorable Mention: Justin Simpkins
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A GIRLS
Newton-Conover (15-1, lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)
• Player of the Year: Cassidy Geddes
• All-Conference: Emma Fox
• All-Conference: Grace Loftin
• Coach of the Year: Sylvia White
East Lincoln (10-5, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Taliyah Thomas
• All-Conference: Ginny Overbay
Lake Norman Charter (9-5)
• All-Conference: Jillian Villanti
Bandys (8-6)
• All-Conference: Macy Rummage
• All-Conference: Logan Dutka
Maiden (6-8)
• All-Conference: Maggie Andrews
• All-Conference: Lainee Hentschel
West Lincoln (5-9)
• All-Conference: Chloe Norman
North Lincoln (3-11)
• All-Conference: Ashlyn White
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A BOYS
North Lincoln (15-3, lost in 2A West Regional championship)
• Player of the Year: Cole Seagle
• All-Conference: Jack Carter
• Coach of the Year: Dennis Frye
East Lincoln (11-4, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Jeremiah Jones
• All-Conference: Drew Bean
Lake Norman Charter (10-4)
• All-Conference: Cal Reed
• All-Conference: Oliver O’Brien
Lincolnton (8-6)
• All-Conference: Connor Williams
• All-Conference: Amontre Finger
Maiden (7-7)
• All-Conference: Dru McClough
• All-Conference: Chris Culliver
Newton-Conover (6-8)
• All-Conference: Zane Redmond
• All-Conference: Jackson Mullins
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A GIRLS
Freedom (11-1, lost in third round of 3A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Christena Rhone
• All-Conference: Adair Garrison
• All-Conference: Danisha Hemphill
Hickory (11-3, lost in 3A West Regional championship)
• Player of the Year: Finley Lefevers
• All-Conference: Aysha Short
• All-Conference: Kellen Morin
Alexander Central (11-4)
• All-Conference: Nikki Hagy
• All-Conference: Gracie Harrington
• Coach of the Year: Jon Presnell
South Caldwell (8-7, lost in third round of 4A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Olivia Miller
McDowell (3-6)
• All-Conference: Naliyah Boyce
St. Stephens (3-9)
• All-Conference: Joselin Turner
Watauga (1-11)
• All-Conference: Chelsi Hodges
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A BOYS
Hickory (10-2, lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Rico Walker
• All-Conference: Jayden Maddox
• All-Conference: Landan Maddox
• Coach of the Year: Daniel Willis
McDowell (6-3)
• All-Conference: Trent Lewis
• All-Conference: Mason McPeters
Alexander Central (6-3)
• All-Conference: Evan Presnell
• All-Conference: Zach Herman
Freedom (4-4)
• All-Conference: Daylin Pritchard
South Caldwell (5-5)
• Player of the Year: Trey Ramsey
• All-Conference: Kaleb Reese
Watauga (3-9)
• All-Conference: Bennett Ricker