HARDWOOD HARDWARE: Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A, Northwestern 3A/4A hand out all-conference basketball accolades

The all-conference basketball teams for the three area conferences were released this week, with several athletes and coaches in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area receiving individual recognition.

In the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Bunker Hill senior Addie Wray was named girls player of the year and Hibriten’s Maury Patterson received girls coach of the year honors.

In the South Fork 2A Conference, Newton-Conover sophomore Cassidy Geddes notched girls player of the year honors with her coach, Sylvia White, being named the league’s top coach.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Hickory senior Finley Lefevers was the girls player of the year and Alexander Central’s Jon Presnell was the girls coach of the year. On the boys’ side, South Caldwell junior Trey Ramsey was voted as the top player and Hickory’s Daniel Willis was recognized as the top coach.

Here’s a look at the full all-conference squads for all three area conferences (listed in order of overall record):

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A GIRLS

Bunker Hill (12-1, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)

• Player of the Year: Addie Wray