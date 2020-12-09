HALFWAY THERE: Foard crushes West Iredell to end first half of season unblemished

NEWTON — It was feeding time at Fred T. Foard's Jerry Copas Gym on Tuesday night and with setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle dishing up heaping platefuls, the Tigers’ hitters had a feast. Foard was dominating and at times almost scary in dismantling West Iredell in straight sets — 25-10, 25-7 and 25-9.

Foard completed the first half of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a perfect 7-0 record and has yet to surrender even one set to opponents.

“I really want to focus on the first two sets. I think as a team we really clicked,” said Foard coach Meredith Lombardi. “We were moving the ball, the setters were doing a good job of connecting with the hitters, the hitters were finding their spots. That was some good volleyball. I was really impressed.”

Johnston passed out 19 assists and Lingle set up another 14 for the Tigers.

West Iredell scored the first point of the initial set. It was the lone time the entire match that the Warriors held a lead of any kind. The Tigers tied the score on the next point — the only moment the score was knotted on the night.

“The first two sets my girls were pushing. I told them we were working really well together,” Lombardi said. “I think that showed in the first two sets.”