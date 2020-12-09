HALFWAY THERE: Foard crushes West Iredell to end first half of season unblemished

NEWTON — It was feeding time at Fred T. Foard's Jerry Copas Gym on Tuesday night and with setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle dishing up heaping platefuls, the Tigers’ hitters had a feast. Foard was dominating and at times almost scary in dismantling West Iredell in straight sets — 25-10, 25-7 and 25-9.
Foard completed the first half of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a perfect 7-0 record and has yet to surrender even one set to opponents.
“I really want to focus on the first two sets. I think as a team we really clicked,” said Foard coach Meredith Lombardi. “We were moving the ball, the setters were doing a good job of connecting with the hitters, the hitters were finding their spots. That was some good volleyball. I was really impressed.”
Johnston passed out 19 assists and Lingle set up another 14 for the Tigers.
West Iredell scored the first point of the initial set. It was the lone time the entire match that the Warriors held a lead of any kind. The Tigers tied the score on the next point — the only moment the score was knotted on the night.
“The first two sets my girls were pushing. I told them we were working really well together,” Lombardi said. “I think that showed in the first two sets.”
With Jamianne Foster leading the Tigers’ offense at the net with help from Megan Dorsey and Martina Foster in the early going, Foard quickly established a 10-2 lead. Michelle Thao put the bookends on another four-point run with a well-placed tip and laser-like slam with the meat in the middle being a block by Averie Dale and another bomb by Foster.
That mushroomed Foard’s margin to 14-4. West Iredell was never closer than nine points for the remainder of the first set that ended with kills by Dorsey, Thao and Dorsey again.
Foard was a perfect 24-of-24 serving in the first set and finished the night 70-of-72 with 11 aces.
“That’s one of our strong suits as a team, serve receive and serving,” Lombardi said. “I’m proud of them.”
Support Local Journalism
Foard was even more dominant in the second set. The Tigers started off with a 4-0 lead on the opening service of Johnston. That lead hit 10 points, 14-4, on another kill by Dale and West Iredell was unable to get its deficit back to single digits the balance of the set.
Early in the third set, Meg Tillery of West Iredell injured her ankle and was carried off the court to the locker room. That injury was the focus for both teams the remainder of the match.
“We felt bad for that player and our condolences go out to her,” Lombardi said.
With three kills and a block, Tillery was the leading hitter and front line player for the Lady Warriors, now 5-2.
“They’re a good program, they’re known for being a good program,” Lombardi said about West Iredell. “That’s exciting for our girls to play competition like that. They did a good job.”
Foard has now won 33 straight conference matches. The Tigers' last regular season conference defeat was to West Iredell on Oct. 11, 2017.
Dorsey led Foard with nine kills, Thao added eight, Foster had seven and Dale six plus two blocks. Johnston had 13 digs, Dorsey 12 and Lyndsie Warren eight.
“That’s one of the things we’re working on, we have options at every position,” Lombardi said of the Tigers’ multi-faceted attack. When you have three attackers on the front row, you don’t know who it’s going to.”
Lombardi said the 2020 version of the Foard volleyball team isn’t playing at the same level as last year’s state champs — yet.
“As a whole, we need to focus day by day and just game by game. It’s starting to click,” Lombardi said. “I’m not saying we are where we were last year, but it’s starting to click, it’s starting to look really good. It’s going to take the little things, the team bonding. We’re starting to trust. I’m hopeful for what’s to come.”
Foard will play Hibriten on Friday at home — the Tigers' home contest against Patton originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Dec. 23 earlier this week — and West Iredell will be in action at Draughn on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!