The city of Hickory is guaranteed to have a spot in this Saturday’s 3A state championship in boys tennis, scheduled to be held at the Burlington Tennis Center. With wins Monday afternoon, both Hickory and St. Stephens advanced to Wednesday’s 3A West Regional final in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's dual-team tournament. As the No. 1 seed, Hickory will host No. 10 seed St. Stephens at 4 p.m.

Below are recaps of both state quarterfinal matches.

Hickory 6, Atkins 3

The Red Tornadoes (16-0) were pushed for the first time in the playoffs but they turned to their doubles teams to put away the win over fifth-seeded Atkins (9-2).

All of the top-three singles players for Hickory remained unbeaten in dual play with straight-set wins. Griffin Lovern (13-0) took down Sohan Sagar 6-0, 6-2, Graham Powers (14-0) blitzed Ashvath Ramesh 6-0, 6-0, and Clint Powers (16-0) swept Priyash Kansara 6-0, 6-0.

Fifth-seeded Atkins picked up two wins in singles, forcing the doubles to be played. At No. 5 singles, Kathan Gandhi swept Parker Yount (11-3) 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, Hickory’s Keller Armstrong (4-2) and the Camels' Bradley Swayne split the first two sets by identical 6-3 scores before Swayne won the tiebreaker.

The match of the afternoon came at No. 4 singles between Hickory’s Jack Nexsen (13-1) and Owen Anderson. Each came from behind to split the first sets in tiebreakers before Nexsen finished off the match in set three.

With Hickory up 4-2, newly crowned state doubles champions Lovern and Graham Powers put away the dual with an 8-0 win at No. 1, as did No. 3 team Yount and Ben Howard. Anderson and Gandhi won the No. 2 match 8-0 for the Camels' final team point.

St. Stephens 5, Lake Norman Charter 4

In a dual played at Community School of Davidson’s Spartan Park, the Indians split the singles matches and took two of three in doubles to advance to Wednesday’s West final.

No. 1 singles player Ajay Swisher (12-1) took down fellow 3A state singles qualifier Abhiram Parimi 6-1, 7-6. Other victories for the Indians (14-1) came from No. 4 Bradley Markland (13-0) over Charlie Han 6-2, 7-5, as well as No. 5 Troy Harper (13-0) over Isaac Jeon 5-7-, 6-1 (10-8).

Sixth-seeded Lake Norman Charter (16-3) gained the split in singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win from No. 2 Sean Huynh over Blake Walker (9-4), a 6-2, 6-3 victory from No. 3 Charlie Schlid over Jackson Van Beurden (8-5) and a 3-6, 6-4 (10-4) win from No. 6 Sam Byrd over Jacob Ward (10-3).

The Indians had little trouble putting away the dual in doubles, getting an 8-2 win from the No. 1 team of Swisher and Walker and an 8-0 victory from the No. 3 pairing of Harper and Markland. Huynh and Han shut out Jacob Ward and VanBeurden 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.