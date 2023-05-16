The opening round of the state playoffs in girls soccer was held on Monday, with three teams from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties advancing to Thursday’s second round.

Below are recaps from all six games involving area squads.

Hickory 5, South Rowan 0: The fifth-seeded Red Tornadoes defeated the 28th-seeded Raiders in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Monday in Hickory, receiving two goals from Jayden Fralick and one apiece from Mia Zulueta, Litzy Hernandez and Ellie Holtzman. Additionally, goalkeepers Hannah Griesen and Charlotte Zagaroli combined for a shutout.

Hickory (19-2-2) hosts 12th-seeded Central Cabarrus (14-2-1) in Round 2 after the Vikings knocked off 21st-seeded Pisgah 3-0 in the first round, while South Rowan ends the season at 10-10-1.

St. Stephens 4, Stuart Cramer 1: The 13th-seeded Indians took down the 20th-seeded Storm in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs at home Monday in Hickory, setting up a second-round road match against fourth-seeded North Davidson (14-3-2), which blanked 29th-seeded Freedom 7-0 in Round 1. St. Stephens is now 13-4-1, while Stuart Cramer finishes the year at 10-9-1.

Hibriten 7, Central Davidson 0: The sixth-seeded Panthers shut out the 27th-seeded Spartans in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Monday in Lenoir, with Hibriten getting four goals and three assists from Abby Kidder, one goal and one assist from Bella Hawkins, one goal each from Haley Crowe and Avery Harris and one assist apiece from Mayra Tejamanil and Bryanna Giron. Goalkeeper Rylee Conard added one save for the Panthers (13-4-4), who host 11th-seeded Oak Grove (15-2-1) in the second round following the Grizzlies’ 5-2 defeat of 22nd-seeded Northwest Cabarrus in the first round.

Central Davidson ends the season at 8-13-1.

Lincoln Charter 3, Bandys 2: The 23rd-seeded Eagles slipped past the 10th-seeded Trojans in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Monday in Catawba, building a 2-1 lead at the half before each team scored a goal in the second half. Lincoln Charter (8-9-2) will visit seventh-seeded Wilkes Central (14-5) in the second round after Wilkes Central’s 6-0 victory over 26th-seeded Salisbury in the opening round, while Bandys finishes the season at 16-3-2.

Polk County 2, Newton-Conover 0: The 13th-seeded Wolverines defeated the 20th-seeded Red Devils in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at home Monday in Columbus. Polk County (17-3-1) is at fourth-seeded Hendersonville (15-4) in Round 2 after the Bearcats blanked 29th-seeded Southwestern Randolph 8-0 in the first round, while Newton-Conover ends the year at 13-7.

East Lincoln 5, Fred T. Foard 0: The 10th-seeded Mustangs topped the 23rd-seeded Tigers in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs at home Monday in Denver, carrying a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding a goal in the second half. East Lincoln (18-4-2) travels to seventh-seeded Atkins (18-2-2) in the second round following the Camels’ 7-0 win over 26th-seeded West Rowan on Monday, while Foard finishes the season at 9-11-1.