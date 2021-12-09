H.S. ROUNDUP: Wolgemuth, Foard girls outlast Bandys in overtime

The Tigers topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba, getting a game-high 30 points from Sam Hepler to go with 10 apiece from Nathaniel Hughes and Brady Davidyak. As for Bandys, it was led by 16 points from Terick Bumgarner, 10 from Grant Parham and eight from Micah Slaughter.

Foard (1-4) is at North Iredell on Friday, while Bandys (1-6) travels to West Lincoln on Dec. 17.

Maiden 48, North Lincoln 34

The Blue Devils defeated the Knights by a 14-point final margin at home Wednesday in Maiden. Maiden trailed 11-8 after the first quarter before outscoring North Lincoln 13-7, 7-6 and 18-10 over the final three periods.

Maiden (3-2) visits Draughn on Friday, while North Lincoln (4-2) is at Statesville.

Alexander Central 65, North Iredell 39

The Cougars knocked off the Knights at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell scoring a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Dusty Sigmon and Avery Cook added 12 points apiece for Alexander Central, with Sigmon also pulling down six boards.