H.S. ROUNDUP: Wolgemuth, Foard girls outlast Bandys in overtime

CATAWBA — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team led by four points after the first quarter and held a three-point advantage entering halftime, but Bandys rallied in the second half to tie the contest and force overtime. However, the Tigers held the Trojans scoreless in the extra session on their way to a 66-57 win over their Catawba County foes on the road Wednesday.
Alexis Wolgemuth was the leading scorer for Foard (5-1) with 23 points, while Samaria Tipps scored 19 and Alyssa Smith finished with nine. On the other side, Bandys (3-4) received a game-high 30 points from Logan Dutka to go with nine from Macy Rummage and seven from Annie Andrews.
The Tigers visit North Iredell on Friday, while Bandys travels to West Lincoln on Dec. 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maiden 41, North Lincoln 23
The Blue Devils knocked off the Knights at home Wednesday in Maiden, outscoring them 10-3 in the opening quarter, 13-11 in the second, 13-6 in the third and 5-3 in the fourth. Maiden improved to 2-4 ahead of Friday’s road trip to Draughn, while North Lincoln fell to 0-6 before visiting Statesville on Friday.
Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 29
The Cougars earned a 26-point home win over the Raiders on Wednesday in Taylorsville, receiving a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks from Madeleine Jenkins to go with 10 points, six boards and five assists from Chesney Stikeleather and nine points from Julianna Walter. Alexander Central jumped out to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter, carried a 38-21 advantage into the half and led 46-27 through three periods.
North Iredell (2-1) got nine points and four steals from Sydney Bradford prior to Friday’s home game against Foard. As for Alexander Central (6-0), it hosts Bunker Hill on Friday.
Draughn 53, East Burke 46
The Wildcats nabbed a seven-point home victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Valdese, led by 14 points from Ella Abernathy, 13 from Aubrie Snyder and 12 from Bailey Bryant. On the other side, East Burke received a game-high 15 points from Aubree Grigg to go with 11 from Kassie Turner and nine from Braelyn Stilwell.
Draughn (4-2) hosts Maiden on Friday, while East Burke (2-2) entertains Freedom.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 54, Bandys 48
The Tigers topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba, getting a game-high 30 points from Sam Hepler to go with 10 apiece from Nathaniel Hughes and Brady Davidyak. As for Bandys, it was led by 16 points from Terick Bumgarner, 10 from Grant Parham and eight from Micah Slaughter.
Foard (1-4) is at North Iredell on Friday, while Bandys (1-6) travels to West Lincoln on Dec. 17.
Maiden 48, North Lincoln 34
The Blue Devils defeated the Knights by a 14-point final margin at home Wednesday in Maiden. Maiden trailed 11-8 after the first quarter before outscoring North Lincoln 13-7, 7-6 and 18-10 over the final three periods.
Maiden (3-2) visits Draughn on Friday, while North Lincoln (4-2) is at Statesville.
Alexander Central 65, North Iredell 39
The Cougars knocked off the Knights at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell scoring a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Dusty Sigmon and Avery Cook added 12 points apiece for Alexander Central, with Sigmon also pulling down six boards.
North Iredell (2-1) got 23 points from Jackson Hawkins, but no other player scored more than five for the Knights, who host Foard on Friday. As for Alexander Central (5-1), it hosts Bunker Hill on Friday.
West Caldwell 68, Patton 60
The Warriors captured their first win of the season at home Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 1-5 while dropping the Panthers to 4-2. West Caldwell hosts Hibriten on Friday, while Patton entertains Asheville.
Draughn 79, East Burke 68
The Wildcats beat the Cavaliers at home Wednesday in Valdese behind 17 points from Daylin Pritchard, 13 each from Zaydin Pritchard, Eli Tillery and Luke Rector and 12 from Brayden Schutt. Meanwhile, East Burke was paced by Logan Coffey’s game-high 22-point performance, with Carter Crump and Christian Primm adding 13 and 11, respectively.
Draughn (3-3) hosts Maiden on Friday, while East Burke (0-4) entertains Freedom.
WRESTLING
Newton-Conover sweeps home quad match
The Red Devils defeated three teams — Lincoln Charter, Statesville and Stuart Cramer — during Wednesday’s home quad match in Newton. Newton-Conover blanked Lincolnton Charter 84-0, topped Statesville 61-15 and took down Stuart Cramer by a 54-19 final to improve to 16-2 this winter.
Earning three wins apiece for Newton-Conover were Cody Ingle, Isaiah Pittman, Connor Shumate, Jason Brawley, Caiden Rowe, Jordan Henze, Owen Clark and Joseph Lioret-Tutty. The Red Devils also received two victories each from Camden Spencer, Darius Musaeus, Ethan Clark, Nicholas Cadwallader and Mason Abernathy, while Phoenix Michaud notched one win.
Newton-Conover will host the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday.
SWIMMING
East Burke girls, boys win home meet at Valdese Rec
The East Burke girls and boys swim teams both finished first during a home meet on Wednesday at the Valdese Recreation Center, with swimmers from three other Catawba Valley 2A Conference schools also attending. The Cavaliers’ girls squad totaled 147 points, while the East Burke boys finished with 185.
Newton-Conover didn’t have any boys compete, but the Red Devils came in second on the girls’ side with 105 points. Finishing third and fourth, respectively, were West Lincoln (51 points) and Lincolnton (31), while West Lincoln recorded 84 points to come in second on the boys’ side and third-place Lincolnton tallied 20.
Here’s a list of the top finisher in each event:
• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: East Burke (Ella Beth Oxentine, Gracie Stamey, Gracie Hall, Marabeth Huffman), 3:02.53
• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Burke (Robbie Stringfield, Jeremy Gray, Landon Lennex, Tristan Carswell), 2:09.68
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Ella Beth Oxentine (East Burke), 3:28.63
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Jacob Gersh (East Burke), 2:37.82
• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Chloe Hedrick (Newton-Conover), 2:33.78
• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Robbie Stringfield (East Burke), 2:41.98
• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Emmie Stoller (West Lincoln), 32.33
• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Dalton Parker (East Burke), 31.25
• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Abigail Walters (Newton-Conover), 1:16.05
• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Landon Lennex (East Burke), 1:07.76
• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Valeria Hernandez-Pena (Newton-Conover), 59.04
• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Zach Sanders (West Lincoln), 1:0832
• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Ella Beth Oxentine (East Burke), 9:35.58
• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Landon Lennex (East Burke), 5:54.67
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Alia Riley, Dixie Huffman, Maritza Cisneros, Marabeth Huffman), 3:10.47
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: West Lincoln (Isaac Stoller, Zach Sanders, Owen Stoller, Hayden Romans), 2:44.02
• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Valeria Hernandez-Pena (Newton-Conover), 1:05.94
• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Robbie Stringfield (East Burke), 1:08.59
• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Angelica Aragon-Zamora (Newton-Conover), 1:24.18
• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Jeremy Gray (East Burke), 1:28.27
• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Newton-Conover (Angelica Aragon-Zamora, Chloe Hedrick, Abigail Walters, Valeria Hernandez-Pena), 4:27.23
• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Landon Lennex, Taylor Lennex, Jeremy Gray, Robbie Stringfield), 4:23.46
East Burke returns to action on Jan. 5 when it visits the Lenoir Aquatic Center for a meet also involving South Caldwell and West Caldwell. On the other side, Newton-Conover will return to the Valdese Rec on Jan. 12 for a meet also involving East Burke and Draughn.