H.S. ROUNDUP: Willis, Bears defeat Newton-Conover on gridiron

CLAREMONT — Jason Willis had 174 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Bunker Hill football team knocked off visiting Newton-Conover 38-27 on Friday. The Bears bounced back from their first loss of the season at Maiden last week, improving to 4-0 at home, 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference in 2022.

On the other side, the Red Devils dropped to 0-4 on the road, 3-6 overall and 2-4 in league play. They took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from Trey Stinson, but Bunker Hill scored the next two TDs on a 1-yard run from Redek Robinson and a 4-yard run from Willis in the second period to grab a 14-7 advantage.

After Newton-Conover tied things at 14-all on a 1-yard scoring scamper from Ethan Okoro later in the second quarter, Bunker Hill responded with a 36-yard TD pass from Robinson to Jaylan Willis that made it 21-14 at the half. A 14-yard scoring strike from Robinson to Elijah Boston and a 45-yard TD burst from Jason Willis in the third quarter increased the Bears’ lead, but the Red Devils cut the deficit to 35-21 on a 6-yard TD pass from Logan Adair to Stinson early in the fourth quarter.

Bunker Hill’s Alan Bahena Soto nailed a 34-yard field goal moments later to make it 38-21, with Newton-Conover scoring a late TD to account for the 38-27 final.

The Bears host Bandys next Friday in both teams’ regular-season finale, while the Red Devils return home to face Maiden.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hickory 47, Fred T. Foard 14: The Red Tornadoes collected their fifth straight victory courtesy of a 33-point road win over the Tigers on Friday in Newton, building a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, a 34-7 advantage at the half and a 47-7 lead through three quarters. Hickory improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while Foard fell to 0-9 and 0-6.

An 8-yard TD run from Isaiah Lackey put Hickory up 6-0 in the opening period before Deontae McIlwain gave the Tigers a 7-6 advantage on a 1-yard scoring scamper. However, the Red Tornadoes took the lead for good on a 7-yard TD run from Lackey late in the first quarter, then added three TDs in the second period on a 26-yard run from Ellis Chappell, a 23-yard fumble return by Marcellus Thomas and a 2-yard keeper from Turner Wood.

Chappell scored two more times in the third quarter on runs of 2 and 6 yards, while a 1-yard TD run from Foard’s Ryan Zych in the fourth capped a 14-play, 60-yard drive that ended the night’s scoring.

Hickory hosts Statesville next Friday with second place in the Western Foothills 3A on the line, while Foard visits St. Stephens.

Bandys 35, West Caldwell 28: The Trojans earned their second straight seven-point win, knocking off the visiting Warriors on Friday in Catawba. Bandys led 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter, 20-7 at halftime and 28-21 through three periods before each team added a TD in the fourth quarter.

Bandys (4-5, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bunker Hill next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-9, 0-6) travels to East Burke.

Hibriten 28, Alexander Central 17: The Panthers topped the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, overcoming a pair of early three-point deficits for an 11-point win. Hibriten moved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, while Alexander Central fell to 4-5 and 2-2.

The Cougars scored first on a 29-yard field goal from Corey Lawson midway through the opening quarter, while a 26-yard TD run from Jake Absher with 1:08 remaining gave Hibriten its first lead. Following a 1-yard TD run from Alexander Central’s Tanner Moore at the 7:46 mark of the second quarter, the Panthers countered with a 30-yard TD pass from Coby Wilson to John Patterson moments later before increasing their lead to 21-10 on a 22-yard scoring strike from Wilson to Gerard Felder in the third quarter.

In the final minute of the third period, Alexander Central’s Sawyer Chapman-Mays scored from 2 yards out. But Hibriten had the last laugh as an 11-yard TD pass from Wilson to Dillan Earp with 6:09 to play in the fourth quarter accounted for the final score.

Hibriten hosts South Caldwell next Friday, the same night Alexander Central visits Freedom.

Statesville 30, St. Stephens 14: The Greyhounds trailed 14-13 at halftime before rallying past the Indians at home Friday in Statesville. St. Stephens’ TDs came on a 13-yard run from Peyton Young in the first quarter and a 3-yard scoring scamper from Brycen Gaither in the second period, but the Indians ultimately suffered their fourth consecutive loss after winning three of their first five contests.

Statesville (6-3, 5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) is at Hickory next Friday, while St. Stephens (3-6, 2-4) hosts Fred T. Foard.

Ashe County 56, South Caldwell 48: The Huskies knocked off the Spartans in a shootout on the road Friday in Hudson, handing South Caldwell its fourth loss in a row. Ashe County moved to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of next Friday’s home game against Watauga, while South Caldwell dropped to 4-5 and 0-4 entering next Friday’s trip to Hibriten.