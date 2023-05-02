CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team earned a dramatic win over visiting Lincolnton in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Monday at One River Stadium, winning 4-3 on a walk-off single from Mitchell Whelchel in the bottom of the seventh inning. The second-seeded Trojans finished with nine hits as a team, with Jacob Loftin and Cade Spencer each recording two hits, Whelchel registering the game-winning knock, Dominic Robinson hitting a solo home run and Colby Edwards, Easton Ledford and Alex Robinson each tallying one hit.

Ledford pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, giving up three unearned runs and four hits with six strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Loftin notched the win following 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief during which he had two strikeouts and no walks.

The Trojans (15-9) hosts East Burke in tonight's semifinal round, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s championship game at the highest remaining seed. Meanwhile, the Wolves end the season at 6-15.

BASEBALL

Maiden 10, West Caldwell 0: The top-seeded Blue Devils shut out the eighth-seeded Warriors in five innings at home Monday in Maiden, advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. Hayden Fleury and Zane Williams each had two hits for Maiden, which also received one hit apiece from Hunter Townsend and Nick Jarosynski.

Fleury was the winning pitcher following four innings one-hit ball during which he struck out four, walked one and hit a batter, while Elijah Miller struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the fifth.

Maiden (17-6) hosts West Lincoln tonight, with the winner moving on to Thursday’s championship game at the highest remaining seed. As for the Warriors, they finish the season at 1-24.

East Burke 15, Newton-Conover 2: The third-seeded Cavaliers topped the sixth-seeded Red Devils in five innings at home Monday in Icard, punching their ticket to tonight's semifinal round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. East Burke outhit Newton-Conover 11-5, overcoming a 2-0 deficit after the first inning by scoring four runs in the second, seven in the third and four in the fourth.

East Burke (12-8) travels to Bandys tonight, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s championship game at the highest remaining seed. On the other side, Newton-Conover ends the year at 7-14.

West Lincoln 4, Bunker Hill 2: The fourth-seeded Rebels knocked off the fifth-seeded Bears in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Monday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Bunker Hill got two hits each from Skylar Marlowe and Tanner Kanipe and one hit apiece from Greyson Elder and Brayden Marlowe.

West Lincoln (12-12) visits Maiden in tonight's semifinal round of the league tournament, with the winning team advancing to Thursday’s title game at the highest remaining seed. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill finishes the season at 9-12.

South Caldwell 8, Freedom 0: The third-seeded Spartans blanked the sixth-seeded Patriots at home Monday in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament in Hudson. South Caldwell (16-7) faces second-seeded Watauga in today's semifinal round at M.S. Deal Stadium in Granite Falls, while Freedom ends the year at 4-20.

The championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament is scheduled for Thursday at M.S. Deal Stadium.

Ashe County 13, Hibriten 10: The fifth-seeded Huskies took down the fourth-seeded Panthers on the road Monday in the opening round of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament in Lenoir, overcoming a 10-2 deficit through four innings with 11 runs in the fifth. Ashe County (12-9) took on top-seeded Alexander Central in tonight's semifinal round at M.S. Deal Stadium — where Thursday’s title game will also be held — while Hibriten finishes the year at 5-17.

St. Stephens 18, Statesville 0: The Indians secured the Western Foothills 3A Conference championship with a five-inning home victory over the Greyhounds on Monday in Hickory. St. Stephens got three hits apiece from Omar Cruz, Peyton Young and Justin Skewes, who combined for 11 RBIs.

St. Stephens (18-4, 11-2 Western Foothills 3A) also received two hits apiece from Ajay Swisher, Sebastian Rosalles and Jacob Osborne and one hit each from Kyler Milligan and James Tate. In addition, Swisher and Skewes tossed a combined no-hitter, with Swisher striking out six and issuing two walks in four innings and Skewes striking out two and issuing no walks in an inning of relief.

The Indians travel to Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while Statesville (0-15, 0-12) is at North Iredell on Wednesday before visiting Hickory on Thursday.

Hickory 4, Fred T. Foard 1: The Red Tornadoes nabbed a home win over the Tigers on Monday in Hickory, with Brady Stober, Boone Herman, Dean Hall, Will Prince, Sammy Nexsen and Jack McGhinnis recording one hit each for Hickory and Hall allowing one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game performance. On the other side, Foard got two hits from Kylan Bolick and one apiece from Aidan Landrum and Ryan Zych.

The Red Tornadoes (15-6, 9-4 Western Foothills 3A) host Statesville on Thursday, the same night the Tigers (13-6, 8-5) host St. Stephens.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 15, Newton-Conover 0: The top-seeded Blue Devils shut out the eighth-seeded Red Devils in three innings at home Monday in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament in Maiden. Macy Michael led Maiden with two homers and five RBIs, while Averie Waddell and Tristan Smalling also had two hits apiece to go with one hit each from Reagan Rembert, Emma McDaniel, Madison Herms, Aleah Ikard and Madelynn Clontz. In the pitcher’s circle, Rembert allowed one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Maiden (18-2) hosts West Caldwell in Wednesday's semifinal round, while Newton-Conover ends the season at 0-15.

Bandys 15, Bunker Hill 0: The second-seeded Trojans blanked the seventh-seeded Bears at home Monday in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament in Catawba, getting three hits from Avery Alexander, two from Piper Barrymore and one each from Ellie Hale, Sam Padgett, Owyen Lyall, Haven Helton and Jessie Sipe. Barrymore also pitched all three innings, giving up one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

Bandys (19-3) hosts West Lincoln in Wednesday's semifinal round, while Bunker Hill finishes the year at 4-14.

West Caldwell 8, East Burke 5: The fourth-seeded Warriors defeated the fifth-seeded Cavaliers at home Monday in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament in Lenoir. Lyndsey Brookshire had three hits to lead West Caldwell, which also got two hits from Zoe McElyea, a homer from Abby Bowman and one hit each from Tori Davis, Danica Benge and Madden Triplett.

Bowman earned the win thanks to seven innings of five-run (four earned), seven-hit ball during which she had 13 strikeouts, no walks and four hit batters.

West Caldwell (19-6) visits Maiden in Wednesday's semifinal round, while East Burke will await its state playoff fate after falling to 11-11.

Fred T. Foard 22, Hickory 7: The Tigers took down the Red Tornadoes on the road Monday in Hickory, improving to 13-4 overall and 11-2 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Hickory to 1-18 and 1-12. Foard hosts St. Stephens on Thursday, the same day Hickory hosts Statesville.

St. Stephens 23, Statesville 1: The Indians easily dispatched the visiting Greyhounds in five innings on Monday in Hickory, with Anicka McFarland and Brylyn McFarland each recording four hits to go with three hits from Alexa Woodard, two hits apiece from Kaela Briggs, Allie Gillmore and Samantha Midea and one hit each from Chloe Henline, Carmen Gooch and Kayla Berry. Anicka McFarland also didn’t allow a hit in the pitcher’s circle as she struck out 11, walked two and hit a pair of batters.

St. Stephens (10-12, 6-7 Western Foothills 3A) is at Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while Statesville (0-12, 0-12) visits North Iredell on Wednesday before traveling to Hickory on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 1, Fred T. Foard 0: The Red Tornadoes topped the visiting Tigers at home Monday in Hickory, with the only goal of the match coming from Litzy Hernandez off an assist from Mia Zulueta and Hickory goalkeeper Hannah Griesen coming up with three saves. Hickory (15-2-2, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Thursday, while Foard (8-9-1, 6-6) entertains St. Stephens.

West Lincoln 1, Bunker Hill 0: The Rebels edged the Bears on the road Monday in Claremont, moving to 6-10-1 overall and 2-7-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-13 and 0-10. West Lincoln travels to Newton-Conover tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Thursday.

As for Bunker Hill, it is at East Burke tonight before traveling to Maiden on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Freedom wins final Northwestern 3A/4A match: The Patriots finished first during the final Northwestern 3A/4A match of the season, an 18-hole event that was hosted by Watauga on Monday at Boone Golf Club. Freedom posted a team score of 291, while the Pioneers came in second with a score of 316, Alexander Central (327) finished third, Hibriten (334) took fourth, South Caldwell (345) came in fifth and Ashe County (366) finished sixth.

Individually, Freedom’s Alex Bock and Lawson Biggerstaff tied for first with 1-under-par 70s, while Braxton Reinhardt finished with a 75 and Michael Cates shot a 76. Meanwhile, Watauga got a 74 from Jake Warren, a 79 from Colin Phelps, an 80 from Elliot Holcomb and an 83 from Paul Taylor and Alexander Central was led by a 74 from Aidan Hollar, an 83 from Christian Stone and 85s from Rylan St. Clair and Carter Fortner.

Hibriten’s top four scorers were Will Reynolds with a 79, Nick Greenlee with an 81, Wiley Gragg with an 82 and Hayden Belk with a 92, while South Caldwell received an 82 from Mac Helton, an 84 from Caden Pilato, an 85 from Jackson Reece and a 94 from Dawson Carr. Additionally, Ashe County got an 81 from Joseph Shaw, a 91 from Harrison Langdon and 97s from Austin Hart and Eli Lemly.

Freedom also finished first in the season’s team standings, while Alexander Central came in second, Watauga took third, Hibriten finished fourth, South Caldwell came in fifth and Ashe County tallied a sixth-place finish.