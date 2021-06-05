H.S. ROUNDUP: West Lincoln wins South Fork wrestling tournament

The South Fork 2A Conference held its conference wrestling tournament on Thursday at Newton-Conover High, with West Lincoln taking first place in the team standings with 212.5 points, the host Red Devils finishing second with 146 and Bandys coming in third with 120.5. Taking fourth was East Lincoln (94 points), while Lincolnton was fifth (92), North Lincoln was sixth (42.5) and Maiden was seventh (38).
Individual weight class winners were as follows:
106 pounds
Championship: Andy Saine (West Lincoln) pins Peyton Sutton (North Lincoln)
Third-place match: Isaac Powell (Lincolnton) 7-5 decision over Nick Grynkiv (Newton-Conover)
113 pounds
Championship: Devean Huskey (East Lincoln) pins Eli Leatherman (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Christian Wylie (Maiden) pins Nehemiah Lynch (Lincolnton)
120 pounds
Championship: Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover) 9-8 decision over Trey Story (Bandys)
Third-place match: Caleb Deaton (Lincolnton) 6-0 decision over Logan Reynolds (West Lincoln)
126 pounds
Championship: Joey Levix (Bandys) pins Chade Norman (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Luke Davidson (East Lincoln) pins Evonte Shuford (Lincolnton)
132 pounds
Championship: Jorden Schlossman (North Lincoln) 6-4 decision over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Ethan Smith (Lincolnton) pins Diego Gallegos (Maiden)
138 pounds
Championship: William Nix (Bandys) 2-1 decision over Luke Stewart (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Quinlan Hunter (Lincolnton) 3-1 decision over Cole Ellis (North Lincoln)
145 pounds
Championship: Caleb Hines (East Lincoln) pins Nathaniel Poovey (Maiden)
Third-place match: Luke Heavner (West Lincoln) 6-3 decision over Trey Ballew (Bandys)
152 pounds
Championship: Ricky Reynolds (West Lincoln) pins Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover)
Third-place match: Darion Greer (Lincolnton) 8-6 decision over Eli Scott (East Lincoln)
160 pounds
Championship: Caleb Moore (Bandys) pins Patrick Goins (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Caiden Rowe (Newton-Conover) 3-1 decision over Dylan Lakey (East Lincoln)
170 pounds
Championship: Mason Avery (West Lincoln) 3-1 decision over Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover)
Third-place match: Josh White (Lincolnton) pins Raydyn Brooks (Bandys)
182 pounds
Championship: Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln) pins Jake Gragg (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Nicholas Cadwallader (Newton-Conover) 12-3 major decision over Matthew Cranfill (Bandys)
195 pounds
Championship: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) pins Zackory Evans (Bandys)
Third-place match: Braxton Young (West Lincoln) pins Johan Rodriguez (Lincolnton)
220 pounds
Championship: Cole Clark (Newton-Conover) pins Bernard Wingate (Lincolnton)
Third-place match: Daniel Spring (Maiden) 3-1 decision over Curtis Goins (West Lincoln)
285 pounds
Championship: Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover) 11-1 major decision over Luke Willis (West Lincoln)
Third-place match: Trent Smith (East Lincoln) pins Landon Moss (Maiden)
TRACK AND FIELD
Alexander Central boys, Watauga girls finish first at Northwestern 3A/4A meet
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet was held at Freedom High in Morganton on Thursday, with the Alexander Central boys and Watauga girls taking first place with 215.5 and 224 points, respectively. Finishing second through seventh on the boys’ side were Watauga (149 points), South Caldwell (112.5), McDowell (86.5), Freedom (65.5), St. Stephens (38) and Hickory (9), while the second- through seventh-place finishers on the girls’ side were Alexander Central (164.5), South Caldwell (69.5), McDowell (65), St. Stephens (54), Hickory (49) and Freedom (43).
Individual event winners on the boys’ side were as follows:
4x800-meter relay: Watauga, 9:05.01
110-meter hurdles: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell), 16.20
100-meter dash: Kobe Burns-Caesar (Alexander Central), 11.45
4x200-meter relay: Alexander Central, 1:33.45
1,600-meter run: Rien Freeman (Watauga), 4:33.08
4x100-meter relay: Alexander Central, 44.77
400-meter dash: Evan Presnell (Alexander Central), 51.01
300-meter hurdles: Davis Hunt (Watauga), 42.67
800-meter run: Ethan Cannon (Watauga), 2:02.60
200-meter dash: Michael Watkins (St. Stephens), 23.27
3,200-meter run: Rien Freeman (Watauga), 10:21.17
4x400-meter relay: Alexander Central, 3:37.52
Long jump: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell); 20 feet, 0 inches
Triple jump: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell); 42 feet, 5.5 inches
High jump: Kellen Hartman (Alexander Central); 5 feet, 10 includes
Pole vault: Cal Stevenson (McDowell); 13 feet, 0 inches
Shot put: Russell Frasier (Alexander Central); 47 feet, 11.25 inches
Discus throw: Trevor Kettles (McDowell); 138 feet, 10 inches
Individual event winners on the girls’ side were as follows:
4x800-meter relay: Watauga, 10:42.87
100-meter hurdles: Alysha Early (Alexander Central), 17.83
100-meter dash: Layna West (Alexander Central), 13.24
4x200-meter relay: Alexander Central, 1:54.77
1,600-meter run: Rachel Cathey (Watauga), 5:27.61
4x100-meter relay: Alexander Central, 53.44
400-meter dash: Madeline Mosteller (Hickory), 1:01.98
300-meter hurdles: Kendall Reece (Watauga), 49.94
800-meter run: Sophie Beach (Watauga), 2:31.94
200-meter dash: Layna West (Alexander Central), 27.33
3,200-meter run: Rachel Cathey (Watauga), 12:28.26
4x400-meter relay: Watauga, 4:36.85
Long jump: Faith Watson (Watauga); 15 feet, 6 inches
Triple jump: Faith Watson (Watauga); 30 feet, 11 inches
High jump: Kaley McDaniel (Alexander Central); 5 feet, 0 inches
Pole vault: Ella Nelson (Watauga); 10 feet, 8 inches
Shot put: Alysha Early (Alexander Central); 33 feet, 0 inches
Discus throw: Madeleine Johnson (Hickory); 98 feet, 2 inches