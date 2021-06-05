H.S. ROUNDUP: West Lincoln wins South Fork wrestling tournament

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet was held at Freedom High in Morganton on Thursday, with the Alexander Central boys and Watauga girls taking first place with 215.5 and 224 points, respectively. Finishing second through seventh on the boys’ side were Watauga (149 points), South Caldwell (112.5), McDowell (86.5), Freedom (65.5), St. Stephens (38) and Hickory (9), while the second- through seventh-place finishers on the girls’ side were Alexander Central (164.5), South Caldwell (69.5), McDowell (65), St. Stephens (54), Hickory (49) and Freedom (43).