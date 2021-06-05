 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. ROUNDUP: West Lincoln wins South Fork wrestling tournament
0 Comments

H.S. ROUNDUP: West Lincoln wins South Fork wrestling tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Lincoln Rebels

The South Fork 2A Conference held its conference wrestling tournament on Thursday at Newton-Conover High, with West Lincoln taking first place in the team standings with 212.5 points, the host Red Devils finishing second with 146 and Bandys coming in third with 120.5. Taking fourth was East Lincoln (94 points), while Lincolnton was fifth (92), North Lincoln was sixth (42.5) and Maiden was seventh (38).

Individual weight class winners were as follows:

106 pounds

Championship: Andy Saine (West Lincoln) pins Peyton Sutton (North Lincoln)

Third-place match: Isaac Powell (Lincolnton) 7-5 decision over Nick Grynkiv (Newton-Conover)

113 pounds

Championship: Devean Huskey (East Lincoln) pins Eli Leatherman (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Christian Wylie (Maiden) pins Nehemiah Lynch (Lincolnton)

120 pounds

Championship: Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover) 9-8 decision over Trey Story (Bandys)

Third-place match: Caleb Deaton (Lincolnton) 6-0 decision over Logan Reynolds (West Lincoln)

126 pounds

Championship: Joey Levix (Bandys) pins Chade Norman (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Luke Davidson (East Lincoln) pins Evonte Shuford (Lincolnton)

132 pounds

Championship: Jorden Schlossman (North Lincoln) 6-4 decision over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Ethan Smith (Lincolnton) pins Diego Gallegos (Maiden)

138 pounds

Championship: William Nix (Bandys) 2-1 decision over Luke Stewart (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Quinlan Hunter (Lincolnton) 3-1 decision over Cole Ellis (North Lincoln)

145 pounds

Championship: Caleb Hines (East Lincoln) pins Nathaniel Poovey (Maiden)

Third-place match: Luke Heavner (West Lincoln) 6-3 decision over Trey Ballew (Bandys)

152 pounds

Championship: Ricky Reynolds (West Lincoln) pins Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover)

Third-place match: Darion Greer (Lincolnton) 8-6 decision over Eli Scott (East Lincoln)

160 pounds

Championship: Caleb Moore (Bandys) pins Patrick Goins (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Caiden Rowe (Newton-Conover) 3-1 decision over Dylan Lakey (East Lincoln)

170 pounds

Championship: Mason Avery (West Lincoln) 3-1 decision over Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover)

Third-place match: Josh White (Lincolnton) pins Raydyn Brooks (Bandys)

182 pounds

Championship: Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln) pins Jake Gragg (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Nicholas Cadwallader (Newton-Conover) 12-3 major decision over Matthew Cranfill (Bandys)

195 pounds

Championship: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) pins Zackory Evans (Bandys)

Third-place match: Braxton Young (West Lincoln) pins Johan Rodriguez (Lincolnton)

220 pounds

Championship: Cole Clark (Newton-Conover) pins Bernard Wingate (Lincolnton)

Third-place match: Daniel Spring (Maiden) 3-1 decision over Curtis Goins (West Lincoln)

285 pounds

Championship: Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover) 11-1 major decision over Luke Willis (West Lincoln)

Third-place match: Trent Smith (East Lincoln) pins Landon Moss (Maiden)

TRACK AND FIELD

Alexander Central boys, Watauga girls finish first at Northwestern 3A/4A meet

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet was held at Freedom High in Morganton on Thursday, with the Alexander Central boys and Watauga girls taking first place with 215.5 and 224 points, respectively. Finishing second through seventh on the boys’ side were Watauga (149 points), South Caldwell (112.5), McDowell (86.5), Freedom (65.5), St. Stephens (38) and Hickory (9), while the second- through seventh-place finishers on the girls’ side were Alexander Central (164.5), South Caldwell (69.5), McDowell (65), St. Stephens (54), Hickory (49) and Freedom (43).

Individual event winners on the boys’ side were as follows:

4x800-meter relay: Watauga, 9:05.01

110-meter hurdles: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell), 16.20

100-meter dash: Kobe Burns-Caesar (Alexander Central), 11.45

4x200-meter relay: Alexander Central, 1:33.45

1,600-meter run: Rien Freeman (Watauga), 4:33.08

4x100-meter relay: Alexander Central, 44.77

400-meter dash: Evan Presnell (Alexander Central), 51.01

300-meter hurdles: Davis Hunt (Watauga), 42.67

800-meter run: Ethan Cannon (Watauga), 2:02.60

200-meter dash: Michael Watkins (St. Stephens), 23.27

3,200-meter run: Rien Freeman (Watauga), 10:21.17

4x400-meter relay: Alexander Central, 3:37.52

Long jump: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell); 20 feet, 0 inches

Triple jump: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell); 42 feet, 5.5 inches

High jump: Kellen Hartman (Alexander Central); 5 feet, 10 includes

Pole vault: Cal Stevenson (McDowell); 13 feet, 0 inches

Shot put: Russell Frasier (Alexander Central); 47 feet, 11.25 inches

Discus throw: Trevor Kettles (McDowell); 138 feet, 10 inches

Individual event winners on the girls’ side were as follows:

4x800-meter relay: Watauga, 10:42.87

100-meter hurdles: Alysha Early (Alexander Central), 17.83

100-meter dash: Layna West (Alexander Central), 13.24

4x200-meter relay: Alexander Central, 1:54.77

1,600-meter run: Rachel Cathey (Watauga), 5:27.61

4x100-meter relay: Alexander Central, 53.44

400-meter dash: Madeline Mosteller (Hickory), 1:01.98

300-meter hurdles: Kendall Reece (Watauga), 49.94

800-meter run: Sophie Beach (Watauga), 2:31.94

200-meter dash: Layna West (Alexander Central), 27.33

3,200-meter run: Rachel Cathey (Watauga), 12:28.26

4x400-meter relay: Watauga, 4:36.85

Long jump: Faith Watson (Watauga); 15 feet, 6 inches

Triple jump: Faith Watson (Watauga); 30 feet, 11 inches

High jump: Kaley McDaniel (Alexander Central); 5 feet, 0 inches

Pole vault: Ella Nelson (Watauga); 10 feet, 8 inches

Shot put: Alysha Early (Alexander Central); 33 feet, 0 inches

Discus throw: Madeleine Johnson (Hickory); 98 feet, 2 inches

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert