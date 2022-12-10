H.S. ROUNDUP: West Caldwell grapplers sweep home tri-match

LENOIR — The West Caldwell wrestling team defeated both Freedom and North Carolina School for the Deaf during a home tri-match on Thursday. The Warriors earned a 48-30 victory over the Patriots and a 77-0 win over the Bears to move to 7-3 on the season.

Against Freedom, West Caldwell’s winning wrestlers were Fernando Teniente at 113 pounds (pin), Joe Briones at 120 (pin), Rakeem Smith at 145 (pin), Jacob Spencer at 152 (pin), Zakary Bloom at 160 (pin), Luke Roberts at 170 (pin), Jonathon Cox at 182 (forfeit) and Jerry Henline at 195 (forfeit).

In the victory over North Carolina School for the Deaf, the Warriors received wins from Omarzria Wright at 106 (forfeit), Teniente at 113 (21-5 technical fall), Briones at 120 (pin), Tyrek Campbell at 126 (forfeit), Trent Gibbs at 132 (forfeit), Nickolas Calhoun at 138 (forfeit), Smith at 145 (pin), Spencer at 152 (pin), Bloom at 160 (pin), Roberts at 170 (pin), Cox at 182 (forfeit), Henline at 195 (forfeit) and David Rhinehardt at 285 (pin).

West Caldwell will host the Warrior Invitational today. Hibriten, South Caldwell and East Burke are among the teams set to attend.

WRESTLINGAlexander Central finishes 2-1 during road quad at Mount Tabor: The Cougars posted a 2-1 record during a road quad match in Winston-Salem on Thursday, knocking off Page 46-36 and host Mount Tabor 51-15 while losing to Grimsley by a 40-36 final. Alexander Central is now 8-8 this winter.

Against Page, Alexander Central received victories from Kolvin Walker at 106 (pin), Caleb Preston at 126 (forfeit), Christian McGalliard at 132 (12-1 major decision), Kanon Harrington at 138 (pin), Dylan Dalton at 145 (pin), Lukas Day at 152 (pin), Matt Dooley at 160 (pin) and Nate Dahlstrom at 195 (pin).

In the win over Mount Tabor, the Cougars’ victorious grapplers were Walker at 106 (forfeit), Preston at 126 (forfeit), McGalliard at 132 (forfeit), Harrington at 138 (forfeit), Dalton at 145 (forfeit), Dooley at 160 (pin), Tristen Benedict at 170 (pin), Aaron Longinos at 182 (pin) and Dahlstrom at 195 (6-4 decision).

In the loss to Grimsley, Alexander Central got wins from Walker at 106 (forfeit), McGalliard at 132 (6-4 sudden victory), Harrington at 138 (pin), Dalton at 145 (pin), Day at 152 (via injury default), Dooley at 160 (8-3 decision) and Dahlstrom at 195 (pin).

The Cougars host a dual match against West Iredell on Tuesday.