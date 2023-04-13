LENOIR — After notching two victories on Tuesday, West Caldwell defeated St. Stephens 5-1 in the final game of the Hibriten Easter Softball Classic on Wednesday to win the tournament title. The Warriors improved to 14-5 on the season after receiving one hit apiece from Daylann Patterson, Abby Bowman, Madden Triplett, Zoe McElyea and Zoey Dillard, while Bowman allowed an unearned run and eight hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game performance.

St. Stephens (6-10) was led by three hits from Anicka McFarland against the Warriors, while Brylyn McFarland had two hits to go with one each from Chloe Henline, Kaela Briggs and Kayla Berry. In addition, Anicka McFarland only gave up one earned run and five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

The Indians began the final day of the tournament with a 6-4 victory over Hibriten (6-11), outhitting the Panthers 9-8 behind two hits apiece from Brylyn McFarland and Briggs and one hit each from Anicka McFarland, Henline, Berry, Allie Gillmore and Alexa Woodard. Anicka McFarland also pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

For the Panthers, Katie Story had two hits and Zoey Walker, Parker Boggs, Sydney Wike, Sydney Turnmire, Mabry Land and Hadlie Nichols finished with one apiece. Hibriten also suffered a 21-6 loss at the hands of Burns (12-5), which hosts East Gaston on Tuesday before visiting Chase the following night.

West Caldwell hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Patton the following night, while St. Stephens has a home game against Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent North Iredell scheduled for Tuesday before hosting nonconference Freedom the following night. As for Hibriten, it travels to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Bandys the following night.

SHELBY EASTER BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Bandys 8, Piedmont 7: The Trojans collected a one-run win over the Panthers on the second day of the Shelby Easter Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Shelby High School, advancing to Thursday’s fifth-place game against host Shelby. Bandys entered Thursday at 10-6, while Piedmont was 8-9 heading into Thursday’s seventh-place game against Brevard.

TONY CAUSBY BASEBALL CLASSIC

East Burke 9, Maiden 7: The Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils in the fifth-place game of the Tony Causby Baseball Classic on Wednesday at Patton High School in Morganton. Despite the loss, Maiden received one hit each from Hunter Townsend, Ben Woodring, Tyler Hedgepeth, Ethan Whittaker, Davin Williams and Zane Williams.

East Burke (7-7) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Maiden (11-6) has a home game against Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bandys scheduled for Tuesday before hosting nonconference Patton the following night.