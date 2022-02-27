H.S. ROUNDUP: West Caldwell boys knock off No. 1 R-S Central

RUTHERFORDTON — The West Caldwell boys basketball team continued its postseason run in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Saturday, upsetting top-seeded R-S Central 78-70 to reach Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round. The ninth-seeded Warriors snapped the Hilltoppers’ 16-game winning streak while running their own winning streak to seven.

West Caldwell (21-9) was led by a game-high 33 points from JaKobe Hood, with Malek Patterson scoring 14 and Jordan Patterson and Kalen Bowers adding eight apiece. Meanwhile, R-S Central (26-3) was paced by 14 points each from Mikey Wilkins and Junior Montgomery to go with 13 from Tyrese Miller, 11 from Keion Littlejohn and nine from Braxton Crocker.

The Warriors trailed 17-14 after the first quarter before outscoring the Hilltoppers 19-15 in the second, 22-16 in the third and 23-22 in the fourth. West Caldwell made 9 of its 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West Caldwell travels to fourth-seeded North Surry (22-4) in Tuesday’s fourth round.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 2 Northern Guilford 55, No. 10 Alexander Central 40