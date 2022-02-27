 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: West Caldwell boys knock off No. 1 R-S Central
H.S. ROUNDUP

H.S. ROUNDUP: West Caldwell boys knock off No. 1 R-S Central

  • Updated
JaKobe Hood

West Caldwell's JaKobe Hood, 3, gets a shot off underneath the arm of Maiden's Raheim Misher, 30, in a file photo from December. Hood scored a game-high 33 points in the Warriors' 78-70 victory over R-S Central in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Rutherfordton.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

RUTHERFORDTON — The West Caldwell boys basketball team continued its postseason run in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Saturday, upsetting top-seeded R-S Central 78-70 to reach Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round. The ninth-seeded Warriors snapped the Hilltoppers’ 16-game winning streak while running their own winning streak to seven.

West Caldwell (21-9) was led by a game-high 33 points from JaKobe Hood, with Malek Patterson scoring 14 and Jordan Patterson and Kalen Bowers adding eight apiece. Meanwhile, R-S Central (26-3) was paced by 14 points each from Mikey Wilkins and Junior Montgomery to go with 13 from Tyrese Miller, 11 from Keion Littlejohn and nine from Braxton Crocker.

The Warriors trailed 17-14 after the first quarter before outscoring the Hilltoppers 19-15 in the second, 22-16 in the third and 23-22 in the fourth. West Caldwell made 9 of its 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

West Caldwell travels to fourth-seeded North Surry (22-4) in Tuesday’s fourth round.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 2 Northern Guilford 55, No. 10 Alexander Central 40

The Nighthawks eliminated the visiting Cougars in the third round of the 4A state playoffs on Saturday in Greensboro, outscoring them 21-6 in the final quarter to turn a 34-all tie into a 15-point victory. Alexander Central’s Julianna Walter was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Kirstyn Herman had 12.

Northern Guilford (28-0) got 13 points from Jasmine Harris to go with eight from Jadyn Newsome and seven from Abby Mulry. The Nighthawks will host sixth-seeded Chambers (21-6) in Tuesday’s fourth round, while the Cougars finish the season at 23-5.

