H.S. ROUNDUP: West Caldwell boys earn road triumph

The West Caldwell boys basketball team dominated West Iredell 71-45 on the road Thursday in Statesville. The visiting Warriors outscored the host Warriors 21-12 in the first quarter and were up 34-25 at the half before winning the third period by a 14-13 tally and the fourth quarter by a 23-10 margin.

West Caldwell is now 5-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Iredell sports a 1-3 record in both. West Caldwell hosts Draughn tonight before entertaining East Burke on Tuesday, whereas West Iredell hosts Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to Bunker Hill on Monday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Draughn 79, Bunker Hill 75

The Wildcats avenged a road loss to the Bears last month with a four-point home victory on Thursday in Valdese. Draughn led 22-21 after the opening quarter but trailed 44-42 at halftime and found itself in a 57-all tie entering the fourth period.

Draughn (2-5, 2-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits West Caldwell tonight before hosting Fred T. Foard on Monday, while Bunker Hill travels to Patton tonight before entertaining West Iredell on Monday.

Patton 85, Fred T. Foard 45