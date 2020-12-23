H.S. ROUNDUP: Trimm leads way as Foard takes boys’ title

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference held its cross country championship meet this past Saturday at Riverbend Park in Conover, with Bunker Hill hosting the league’s seven remaining teams. Fred T. Foard finished first in the boys’ race with 41 points, while Patton came in second with 61, Bunker Hill took third with 87, East Burke finished fourth with 100, fifth-place Hibriten and sixth-place Draughn had 114 apiece and seventh-place West Iredell had 171.
On the girls’ side, Patton finished first with 39 points and East Burke came in second with 47. Finishing third was Foard with 63 points, while Bunker Hill came in fourth with 101 and Hibriten took fifth with 106.
The individual champion in the boys’ race was Foard’s Ben Trimm with a time of 17:53.68, while Patton’s Vance Jones finished second out of 47 total runners with a time of 18:26.92 and Draughn’s Reed Farrar came in third with a time of 18:38.92. Taking fourth was Patton’s Gabe Maksoud with a time of 19:39.90, with Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson coming in fifth with a time of 19:46.03.
Finishing sixth in the boys’ race was East Burke’s with a time of 19:57.64, with Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin posting a seventh-place time of 20:12.43 and Foard’s Mario Santos-Morales taking eighth with a time of 20:15.07. Recording a ninth-place time of 20:19.54 was Bunker Hill’s Zachary Smyre, while East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White came in 10th with a time of 20:26.14.
Rounding out the top 15 on the boys’ side were Foard’s Nathanael Hughes (11th; 20:26.45), Patton’s Caden Clontz (12th; 20:38.62), West Iredell’s Austin Cope (13th; 20:46.35) and Hibriten’s Grayson Clark (14th; 20:56.16) and Rylan Sedlacek (15th; 20:56.48).
Of the 39 participants in the girls’ race, Patton’s Madison Clay had the fastest time of 20:42.52, while Foard’s Karina Coulter was second with a time of 20:52.65, East Burke’s Meah Walsh was third with a time of 22:24.91, Draughn’s Ambria Blalock was fourth with a time of 25:25.65 and West Iredell’s Madison Milliron was fifth with a time of 25:51.90.
East Burke’s Piper Strong posted a sixth-place time of 25:59.67 on the girls’ side, while Maya Cappelletty of Bunker Hill was seventh with a time of 26:37.73, Patton’s Melia Carswell was eighth with a time of 26:46.21, Foard’s Katie Wilkinson was ninth with a time of 27:04.43 and Foard’s Rose Hull was 10th with a time of 27:08.80.
Coming in 11th in the girls’ race was Sarah Browning of Patton with a time of 27:20.29, with East Burke’s Kylie McFalls finishing 12th with a time of 27:24.56. Posting a 13th-place time of 27:49.51 was Patton’s Georgia Wood, while Patton’s Rachel Gamewell had a 14th-place time of 28:07.93 and Bunker Hill’s Makayla Herman had a 15th-place time of 28:09.84.
The top four boys’ teams and the top three girls’ teams advance to the 2A West Regional meet on Jan. 15 at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers swept the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir, winning by set scores of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-10. Foard (10-0, 10-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) received eight kills and two blocks from Jamianne Foster, while Martina Foster had seven kills and two blocks, Averie Dale finished with six kills and two blocks, Laney Craig notched five kills and Haley Johnston registered two aces, 23 assists and six digs.
After hosting Draughn on Tuesday, Foard entertains Patton today at approximately noon, while West Caldwell (1-9, 1-9) traveled to Patton on Tuesday before hosting East Burke next Monday.
Maiden 3, North Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season with a straight-set victory over the Knights on the road Monday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 25-9, 25-22 and 25-17.
Savannah Lail tallied nine kills for Maiden (7-1, 7-1 South Fork 2A Conference), with Grace Kilby adding eight. Abby Gantt dished out 19 assists, while Adison Ford had 16 assists and Lainee Hentschel had 23 digs.
Maiden returns to action next Tuesday in a home tri-match that will also feature East Lincoln and Newton-Conover, while North Lincoln (3-4, 3-4) traveled to Newton-Conover on Tuesday before competing in a doubleheader against Lincolnton and Bandys next Tuesday.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Red Devils lost to the Knights on the road Monday in Huntersville. Newton-Conover (2-6, 2-6 South Fork 2A) fell by set scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-17.
Lake Norman Charter (6-3, 6-3) visited Lincolnton on Tuesday before traveling to West Lincoln next Tuesday, while Newton-Conover hosted North Lincoln on Tuesday before participating in a tri-match also involving East Lincoln and Maiden next Tuesday at Maiden.