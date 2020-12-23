H.S. ROUNDUP: Trimm leads way as Foard takes boys’ title

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference held its cross country championship meet this past Saturday at Riverbend Park in Conover, with Bunker Hill hosting the league’s seven remaining teams. Fred T. Foard finished first in the boys’ race with 41 points, while Patton came in second with 61, Bunker Hill took third with 87, East Burke finished fourth with 100, fifth-place Hibriten and sixth-place Draughn had 114 apiece and seventh-place West Iredell had 171.

On the girls’ side, Patton finished first with 39 points and East Burke came in second with 47. Finishing third was Foard with 63 points, while Bunker Hill came in fourth with 101 and Hibriten took fifth with 106.

The individual champion in the boys’ race was Foard’s Ben Trimm with a time of 17:53.68, while Patton’s Vance Jones finished second out of 47 total runners with a time of 18:26.92 and Draughn’s Reed Farrar came in third with a time of 18:38.92. Taking fourth was Patton’s Gabe Maksoud with a time of 19:39.90, with Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson coming in fifth with a time of 19:46.03.