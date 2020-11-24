H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers overwhelm Hibriten in road match

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team kept its early-season success going with a road win over Hibriten on Monday in Lenoir. After winning 25-3 in the first set, the Tigers added wins of 25-5 and 25-6 in the next two sets to easily dispatch the Panthers.
Michelle Thao had nine kills, five aces and eight digs in an all-around performance for Foard (3-0, 3-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Martina Foster finished with six kills, Megan Dorsey had eight digs, Trinity Tramel recorded three aces and six digs, Lyndsie Warren notched six aces and Haley Johnston provided 18 assists.
Hibriten remained winless at 0-3 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, and will again look for its first win at Draughn tonight.
As for Foard, it will host West Caldwell for Senior Night tonight, with Thao, Dorsey, Katrina Cloer and Jamianne Foster set to be recognized for the Tigers.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 0
The Indians swept the Spartans during Monday’s home match in Hickory for their first victory of the 2020 season. Set scores were 25-10, 25-22 and 25-13.
St. Stephens moved to 1-2 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play entering tonight's home contest against crosstown rival Hickory, while South Caldwell also fell to 1-2 in both prior to hosting Alexander Central tonight.
Patton 3, East Burke 0
The Panthers earned their second straight sweep of a Burke County foe on Monday at home, beating the Cavaliers 25-8, 25-12 and 25-16 in Morganton. With the victory, the Panthers improved to 2-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A action.
East Burke dropped to 1-1 overall and in conference play ahead of tonight’s trip to Bunker Hill, while Patton hosts West Iredell tonight.
West Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 2
The Red Devils lost a five-set thriller to the Rebels on the road Monday in Lincolnton. They won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-17, but lost the next three 25-22, 25-17 and 15-12.
Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts Lake Norman Charter tonight, while West Lincoln (1-2, 1-2) travels to county foe Lincolnton.
West Iredell 3, West Caldwell 0
The host Warriors defeated the visiting Warriors on Monday in Statesville, holding them to single digits in each set. West Iredell won the first two sets by 25-9 scores before taking the third set by a 25-5 final.
West Iredell (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits Patton tonight, while West Caldwell (1-2, 1-2) travels to Foard.
Note: All of Tuesday’s results will appear in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record due to a different printing schedule during Thanksgiving week.
