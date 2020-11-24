H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers overwhelm Hibriten in road match

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team kept its early-season success going with a road win over Hibriten on Monday in Lenoir. After winning 25-3 in the first set, the Tigers added wins of 25-5 and 25-6 in the next two sets to easily dispatch the Panthers.

Michelle Thao had nine kills, five aces and eight digs in an all-around performance for Foard (3-0, 3-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Martina Foster finished with six kills, Megan Dorsey had eight digs, Trinity Tramel recorded three aces and six digs, Lyndsie Warren notched six aces and Haley Johnston provided 18 assists.

Hibriten remained winless at 0-3 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, and will again look for its first win at Draughn tonight.

As for Foard, it will host West Caldwell for Senior Night tonight, with Thao, Dorsey, Katrina Cloer and Jamianne Foster set to be recognized for the Tigers.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 0

The Indians swept the Spartans during Monday’s home match in Hickory for their first victory of the 2020 season. Set scores were 25-10, 25-22 and 25-13.