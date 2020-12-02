H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers move to 5-0 following sweep of Draughn

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team continued its dominant start to the season with a three-set road victory over Draughn on Tuesday in Valdese. Set scores were 25-13, 25-6 and 25-13.
The Tigers (5-0, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received 19 kills from Michelle Thao, seven kills and three blocks from Martina Foster, two aces and 12 digs from Megan Dorsey and two aces and 11 digs from Lyndsie Warren. Additionally, Foard got 19 assists from Sarah Lingle, 18 assists from Haley Johnston and four blocks from Katrina Cloer.
The Wildcats (2-3, 2-3) had a two-match winning streak snapped prior to Thursday's home match against West Caldwell. Foard travels to East Burke in other action on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
East Burke 3, Hibriten 1
The Cavaliers won for the first time since their season opener, defeating the Panthers in four sets during Tuesday’s home match in Icard. After dropping the first set by a 25-20 score, East Burke collected victories of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-16 over the next three sets.
Danielle Foxx led East Burke (2-3, 2-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) with nine kills, while Sara Suddreth finished with four aces, Kayleigh Icard had 11 digs, Erin Newton dished out 12 assists and Aubree Grigg, Foxx and Newton added two blocks apiece.
The Cavs host Foard on Thursday, while Hibriten (0-5, 0-5) visits West Iredell.
Patton 3, West Iredell 0
The Panthers grabbed their fourth consecutive straight-set victory on the road Tuesday, topping the Warriors 25-6, 25-14 and 25-7. Kenady Roper had 13 kills and nine digs to pace Patton, with Ella Gragg recording seven aces and Izora Gragg supplying 28 assists.
Patton (4-1, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday, while West Caldwell (1-4, 1-4) is at Draughn.
CROSS COUNTRY
South Caldwell hosts Alexander Central in dual meet
The Spartans welcomed the Cougars to Hudson on Monday for a two-mile dual meet, with visiting Alexander Central emerging victorious in both the boys’ race as well as the girls’ competition. The Alexander Central boys posted 26 points compared to 29 for South Caldwell, while the Cougars had 20 points on the girls’ side and the Spartans finished with 39.
The top five finishers for the Cougars in the boys’ race, which included 23 total runners, were as follows: Jacob Perez with a first-place time of 11:19.00, Dominick Miller with a third-place time of 11:50.00, Colten Matthews with a fifth-place time of 11:55.40, Grayson Lail with a seventh-place time of 12:43.00 and Levi Bumgarner with a 10th-place time of 12:50.00.
As for the Spartans, their top five finishers in the boys’ race were Anthony Baverso with a second-place time of 11:49.00, Caleb Rash with a fourth-place time of 11:55.20, Levi Bowman with a sixth-place time of 12:38.00, Ashton Edwards with an eighth-place time of 12:48.00 and Austin Shore with a ninth-place time of 12:48.20.
Alexander Central’s top five finishers on the girls’ side were Maya Adams with a second-place time of 15:10.00, Caroline Deal with a third-place time of 15:25.00, Galilea Reyes with a fourth-place time of 15:25.60, Abigail DeJarnette with a fifth-place time of 15:56.00 and Genesis Ponce with a sixth-place time of 16:06.00.
South Caldwell’s top five finishers in the girls’ race, which consisted of 19 total runners, were as follows: Madison Austin with a first-place time of 14:49.00, Karli West with a seventh-place time of 16:09.00, Liza Salisbury with an eighth-place time of 16:12.00, Abby Robinson with an 11th-place time of 17:56.00 and Shayla Crain with a 12th-place time of 17:57.00.
Alexander Central visits Watauga today before hosting Freedom next Monday, while South Caldwell entertains McDowell next Monday.
St. Stephens hosts Watauga in dual meet
The Indians played host to the Pioneers on Monday at River Bend Middle School in Claremont, but came up short in both two-mile races. Watauga totaled 17 points on the boys’ side compared to St. Stephens’ 46, while the Pioneer girls had 16 points and the Indians garnered 47.
Watauga’s top five boys’ finishers in the 21-runner field were as follows: Korbin Anderson with a first-place time of 10:51.30, Ethan Cannon with a second-place time of 10:54.70, Rien Freeman with a third-place time of 10:58.00, David Mims with a fifth-place time of 11:22.10 and Abe Bachman with a sixth-place time of 11:25.90.
The top five finishers for St. Stephens on the boys’ side were Jackson Black with a fourth-place time of 11:07.20, Payce Sherrill with a 12th-place time of 12:01.60, Jeremy Brown with a 13th-place time of 12:16.10, Aydan Reep with an 18th-place time of 12:55.60 and Ryan Brown with a 19th-place time of 13:31.90.
In the girls’ race, which consisted of 21 total runners, Watauga’s top five finishers were Sidra Miller with a first-place time of 12:18.00, Gwendolyn Anderson with a second-place time of 12:51.20, Sophie Beach with a third-place time of 12:53.40, Rachel Cathey with a fourth-place time of 12:55.40 and Andriana Rink with a sixth-place time of 13:25.10.
For St. Stephens, its top five girls’ finishers were Daniela Flores Gutierrez with a fifth-place time of 13:13.70, Zoe Coburn with an 11th-place time of 13:54.70, Sarah McNeil with a 14th-place time of 14:19.70, Eva Cronin with an 18th-place time of 14:52.60 and Hilary Ramirez with a 19th-place time of 15:00.00.
Watauga hosts Alexander Central today before visiting Hickory next Monday, while St. Stephens travels to McDowell today before visiting Watauga next Wednesday.
