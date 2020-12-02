H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers move to 5-0 following sweep of Draughn

As for the Spartans, their top five finishers in the boys’ race were Anthony Baverso with a second-place time of 11:49.00, Caleb Rash with a fourth-place time of 11:55.20, Levi Bowman with a sixth-place time of 12:38.00, Ashton Edwards with an eighth-place time of 12:48.00 and Austin Shore with a ninth-place time of 12:48.20.

Alexander Central’s top five finishers on the girls’ side were Maya Adams with a second-place time of 15:10.00, Caroline Deal with a third-place time of 15:25.00, Galilea Reyes with a fourth-place time of 15:25.60, Abigail DeJarnette with a fifth-place time of 15:56.00 and Genesis Ponce with a sixth-place time of 16:06.00.

South Caldwell’s top five finishers in the girls’ race, which consisted of 19 total runners, were as follows: Madison Austin with a first-place time of 14:49.00, Karli West with a seventh-place time of 16:09.00, Liza Salisbury with an eighth-place time of 16:12.00, Abby Robinson with an 11th-place time of 17:56.00 and Shayla Crain with a 12th-place time of 17:57.00.

Alexander Central visits Watauga today before hosting Freedom next Monday, while South Caldwell entertains McDowell next Monday.

St. Stephens hosts Watauga in dual meet