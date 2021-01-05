H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers earn another sweep, finish regular season 14-0

Bandys improved to 10-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while Lake Norman Charter fell to 9-4 in both prior to Wednesday's road match at East Lincoln.

Hickory 3, Freedom 0

The Red Tornadoes moved to 9-1 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play thanks to a straight-set home victory over the Patriots on Monday in Hickory. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13.

Hickory’s statistical leaders were Kellen Morin with 15 kills, Brooke Rowland with four aces, Morin with four blocks, Rowland and Bren White with seven digs apiece and Rowland with 19 assists. The loss was the 20th in a row for Freedom (0-12, 0-12 Northwestern 3A/4A) dating back to last season.

The Red Tornadoes end the regular season with road trips to Watauga and McDowell on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while the Patriots host McDowell on Wednesday.

McDowell 3, St. Stephens 1

The Titans defeated the Indians in four sets on the road Monday in Hickory, collecting a win in their first match in three weeks. McDowell improved to 6-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while St. Stephens dropped to 4-8 in both.