H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers earn another sweep, finish regular season 14-0

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team finished the regular season undefeated on Monday, topping West Iredell in straight sets during a road contest in Statesville. Set scores were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15.
Michelle Thao had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Tigers (14-0, 14-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), who have won 40 consecutive conference matches since the start of the 2018 season. Megan Dorsey added eight kills, three aces and 14 digs, while Martina Foster finished with 10 kills and six blocks and Jamianne Foster had nine kills and three blocks.
Foard’s Laney Craig contributed six kills, while Haley Johnston registered 11 digs and 28 digs to go with 11 digs from Lyndsie Warren and 13 assists from Sarah Lingle. The Tigers will host a first-round contest in the 2A state playoffs next week.
As for West Iredell (8-4, 8-4), it hosts East Burke in its final regular-season match tonight.
VOLLEYBALL
Bandys 3, Lake Norman Charter 2
The Trojans capped the regular season with a hard-fought, five-set road win over the Knights on Monday in Huntersville. Following a 25-22 victory in the opening set, Bandys lost the second set by a 25-21 score before taking the third set 31-29, losing the fourth set 25-21 and winning the fifth set 15-9.
Bandys improved to 10-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while Lake Norman Charter fell to 9-4 in both prior to Wednesday's road match at East Lincoln.
Hickory 3, Freedom 0
The Red Tornadoes moved to 9-1 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play thanks to a straight-set home victory over the Patriots on Monday in Hickory. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13.
Hickory’s statistical leaders were Kellen Morin with 15 kills, Brooke Rowland with four aces, Morin with four blocks, Rowland and Bren White with seven digs apiece and Rowland with 19 assists. The loss was the 20th in a row for Freedom (0-12, 0-12 Northwestern 3A/4A) dating back to last season.
The Red Tornadoes end the regular season with road trips to Watauga and McDowell on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while the Patriots host McDowell on Wednesday.
McDowell 3, St. Stephens 1
The Titans defeated the Indians in four sets on the road Monday in Hickory, collecting a win in their first match in three weeks. McDowell improved to 6-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while St. Stephens dropped to 4-8 in both.
The Titans visit Freedom on Wednesday before hosting Hickory on Thursday, while the Indians have completed their season.
Patton 3, Hibriten 0
Patton won the battle of the Panthers on Monday at home, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-8 in Morganton. With the win, Patton moved to 10-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play entering tonight's home match against Draughn and Thursday’s regular-season finale at East Burke.
On the other side, Hibriten suffered its fifth straight defeat to finish the season at 1-13 both overall and in conference action.
ATHLETIC EVENTS POSTPONED, MOVED UP
The following schedule changes were announced on Monday:
• Tonight's Lincolnton at Newton-Conover varsity girls basketball game was postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date (varsity boys game will be played as scheduled).
• Wednesday’s West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard varsity girls basketball game was postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date (varsity boys game will be played as scheduled).
• Friday’s Maiden at East Lincoln varsity volleyball match was moved up to Thursday.
• Friday’s Newton-Conover at Bandys basketball games were moved up to Thursday (varsity girls at 4:30 pm., JV boys at 5:45 p.m., varsity boys at 7 p.m.).