H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers defeat Patton in volleyball opener

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team began the defense of its 2A state title with a 3-0 road victory over Patton on Tuesday in Morganton. Set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-16.
Megan Dorsey had seven kills and seven digs for the Tigers (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Averie Dale recorded eight kills and two blocks and Michelle Thao finished with eight kills. Haley Johnston supplied 17 assists, with Sarah Lingle notching two aces and 11 assists and Lyndsie Warren adding 14 digs.
The Panthers (0-1, 0-1) will look for their first win of 2020 when they visit Draughn on Thursday, while Foard hosts Bunker Hill. The Tigers haven’t lost a league match at home since a three-set defeat at the hands of West Iredell on Oct. 11, 2017.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 0
The Red Devils collected their second straight season-opening win with a sweep of the Wolves on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 25-17, 25-7 and 25-19.
Newton-Conover (1-0, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts Bandys on Thursday, while Lincolnton (0-1, 0-1) entertains East Lincoln.
West Iredell 3, Draughn 0
The Wildcats lost to the Warriors in three sets on the road Tuesday in Statesville. West Iredell won the first set 25-10 before taking the second and third sets by respective scores of 25-15 and 25-20.
West Iredell (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to East Burke on Thursday, while Draughn (0-1, 0-1) hosts Patton.
South Caldwell 3, Freedom 0
The Spartans swept the Patriots at home Tuesday, winning by set scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 26-24 in Hudson. South Caldwell’s victory ended a three-match losing streak to Freedom, with its last win over the Patriots prior to Tuesday coming in a five-set home triumph on Aug. 27, 2018.
The Spartans (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Hickory tonight, while Freedom (0-1, 0-1) entertains nonconference Mountain Heritage.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bunker Hill hosts Foard, East Burke and Draughn
Bunker Hill welcomed Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes Foard, East Burke and Draughn to Riverbend Park in Conover for Tuesday’s season-opening meet. East Burke took first place on the boys' side with 29 points, while the Draughn girls came in first with 40 points but didn't have enough boys' runners to qualify for a team score.
Foard took second on the boys' side with 35 points and Bunker Hill came in third with 63, while the East Burke girls finished second in the girls' race with 56 points ahead of third-place Foard (57) and fourth-place Bunker Hill (69).
Draughn’s Reed Farrar was the top individual finisher in the boys’ race with a time of 18:54.32, while East Burke’s Luke Elliott came in second (20:13.33), Draughn’s Andrew Albright took third (20:13.82), Foard’s Mario Santos-Morales finished fourth (20:43.68) and Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin came in fifth (20:47.94).
Finishing sixth in the boys’ race was East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White with a time of 21:10.67, with Draughn’s Grady Wooten coming in seventh (21:32.95), Bunker Hill’s Zachary Smyre finishing eighth (21:38.81), Bunker Hill’s James Skeens taking ninth (21:49.98) and East Burke’s Davin Price coming in 10th (22:03.16).
Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson took 11th in the boys’ race with a time of 22:03.65, while Draughn’s Jonathan Garcia finished 12th (22:18.31), Foard’s Nathanael Hughes came in 13th (22:27.39), Foard’s Alex Ledford took 14th (22:42.45) and Foard’s Austin Malouin finished 15th (23:14.20).
Thirty-five total runners participated in the boys’ race, as compared to 22 in the girls’ race, which was won by Foard’s Karina Coulter with a time of 21:23.90. East Burke’s Meah Walsh finished second (23:38.72), while Draughn’s Regen Bridges came in third (25:05.00), Draughn’s Ambria Blalock took fourth (26:14.44) and East Burke’s Piper Strong finished fifth (26:28.17).
Finishing sixth in the girls’ race was Foard’s Rose Hull with a time of 28:22.48, while Foard’s Katie Wilkinson came in seventh (28:56.34), Bunker Hill’s Makayla Herman finished eighth (29:47.24), East Burke’s Madison Fowler took ninth (30:52.12) and East Burke’s Mary Blankenship came in 10th (31:26.80).
Rounding out the top 15 were East Burke’s Janie Ennis with an 11th-place time of 31:34.31, Bunker Hill’s Emily Sigmon in 12th (31:59.68), Foard’s Ashlyn Kirby in 13th (32:23.33), Bunker Hill’s Hailee Morrison in 14th (32:34.30) and East Burke’s Kloie Grubbs in 15th (33:18.58).
All four teams return to action next Monday, with Bunker Hill and Foard traveling to West Iredell and East Burke and Draughn visiting Patton.
Hibriten hosts West Caldwell, Patton and West Iredell
Hibriten did battle with Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponents West Caldwell, Patton and West Iredell on Tuesday at home, finishing second to Patton on the boys’ side with 51 points to Patton’s 19. Meanwhile, West Iredell came in third with 69 points and West Iredell didn’t have enough boys' runners to qualify for a team score.
Only Patton and Hibriten had enough runners to compete for first place in the girls’ race, with Patton earning the win after garnering 15 points and Hibriten taking second with 40.
The top individual finisher on the boys’ side was Patton’s Vance Jones with a time of 17:35.96, while Patton’s Gabe Maksoud came in second (18:39.88) out of 24 total runners. Finishing third was another Patton runner, Caden Clontz (19:20.21), with West Iredell’s Austin Cope taking fourth (19:38.28) and Patton’s Daniel Chandler coming in fifth (19:46.83).
Hibriten’s Grayson Clark finished sixth among boys’ runners with a time of 20:01.46, while Patton’s Connor Ruddisill came in seventh (20:02.11), Patton’s Nick Corn took eighth (20:10.81), Hibriten’s Rylan Sedlacek finished ninth (20:25.81) and West Caldwell’s Jacob Spencer notched 10th (21:05.11).
Taking 11th in the boys’ race was Patton’s Anthony Hernandez with a time of 21:15.47, with West Caldwell’s Jace Bumgarner coming in 12th (21:48.10), Hibriten’s Noah Lawrence taking 13th (21:51.94), Hibriten’s Evan Van Horne finishing 14th (21:54.65) and Hibriten’s JT Spears coming in 15th (21:55.88).
Only 14 runners took part in the girls’ race, which was won by Patton’s Madison Clay with a time of 19:32.52. Behind her was West Iredell’s Madison Milliron in second (24:13.05), Patton’s Melia Carswell in third (25:22.00), Patton’s Georgia Wood in fourth (26:05.68) and West Iredell’s Lindsay Green in fifth (26:28.91).
Finishing sixth among girls’ runners was Patton’s Juli Stewart with a time of 26:43.27, while Patton’s Rachel Gamewell came in seventh (27:19.99), Hibriten’s Jazmin Valdez finished eighth (28:40.13), Hibriten’s Amana Kardol took ninth (28:55.75) and Hibriten’s Emma Brown came in 10th (29:33.55).
The final four finishers on the girls’ side were Hibriten’s Katie Whisnant with an 11th-place time of 32:46.37, Hibriten’s Abigail Correll in 12th (33:07.78), Patton’s Jessica Lloyd in 13th (36:09.89) and Patton’s Kinsey Snodgrass in 14th (37:50.46).
All four squads will participate in meets next Monday, with Hibriten visiting West Iredell and Patton hosting a meet that includes West Caldwell.
