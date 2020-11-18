H.S. ROUNDUP: Tigers defeat Patton in volleyball opener

Foard took second on the boys' side with 35 points and Bunker Hill came in third with 63, while the East Burke girls finished second in the girls' race with 56 points ahead of third-place Foard (57) and fourth-place Bunker Hill (69).

Draughn’s Reed Farrar was the top individual finisher in the boys’ race with a time of 18:54.32, while East Burke’s Luke Elliott came in second (20:13.33), Draughn’s Andrew Albright took third (20:13.82), Foard’s Mario Santos-Morales finished fourth (20:43.68) and Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin came in fifth (20:47.94).

Finishing sixth in the boys’ race was East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White with a time of 21:10.67, with Draughn’s Grady Wooten coming in seventh (21:32.95), Bunker Hill’s Zachary Smyre finishing eighth (21:38.81), Bunker Hill’s James Skeens taking ninth (21:49.98) and East Burke’s Davin Price coming in 10th (22:03.16).

Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson took 11th in the boys’ race with a time of 22:03.65, while Draughn’s Jonathan Garcia finished 12th (22:18.31), Foard’s Nathanael Hughes came in 13th (22:27.39), Foard’s Alex Ledford took 14th (22:42.45) and Foard’s Austin Malouin finished 15th (23:14.20).