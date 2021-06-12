H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling wins conference tournament

The 3A West Regional individual tournament takes place on Tuesday at North Henderson High in Hendersonville, while the 4A West Regional will be held at Mallard Creek High in Charlotte.

BASEBALL

<&underline>Hibriten 10, West Caldwell 1</&underline>

The Panthers knocked off the Warriors by nine runs on the road Thursday in Lenoir, ending the season with a 7-7 record both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Hibriten won its final two games after dropping six in a row.

West Caldwell finishes the season at 0-14 both overall and in league play.

<&underline>Alexander Central 10, Watauga 7</&underline>

Both teams finished with 13 hits, but the Cougars scored three more runs than the Pioneers on the road Thursday in Boone. Alexander Central received three hits and three RBIs from Jaron Price, three hits and one RBI from Dusty Sigmon, one hit and two RBIs from Grove Lowrance, one hit and one RBI apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays and Caleb Williams and one hit each from Gage Weaver, JD Little, Coleman Chapman and Evan Rhyne.