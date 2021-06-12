H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling wins conference tournament

The St. Stephens wrestling team finished first during the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday in Marion, while host McDowell finished second and Alexander Central came in third. The Indians totaled 191 points, the Titans had 167 and the Cougars tallied 103.
South Caldwell was fourth with 86 points, Watauga was fifth with 64 and Freedom was sixth with 47. St. Stephens had 10 finalists out of 14 weight classes, while 132-pounder Tobias Finn of McDowell earned the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Results from the championship and third-place bouts in each weight class were as follows:
106 pounds
Championship match: Brighton Deal (SC) 14-4 major decision over Morgan Repasky (M)
Third-place match: Jeulenea Khang (F) 6-1 decision over Alec Petty (SS)
113 pounds
Championship match: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) pins Marissa Hughes (M)
No third-place match
120 pounds
Championship match: Jonah McBurney (SC) 10-6 decision over Chance Wilson (SS)
Third-place match: Kanon Harrington (AC) 7-2 decision over Luke Roberts (M)
126 pounds
Championship match: Evan Trossi (SS) 13-10 decision over Josh Punch (M)
Third-place match: Christian McGalliard (AC) 6-0 decision over Payton Church (SC)
132 pounds
Championship match: Tobias Finn (M) 15-6 major decision over Brady Connell (SS)
Third-place match: Daniel Russom (W) pins Jade Hutto (SC)
138 pounds
Championship match: Kymani Evans (SS) pins Sylas Scruggs (SC)
Third-place match: Brandon Fransisco (W) pins Baylor Dennison (M)
145 pounds
Championship match: Calvin Stevenson (M) pins William Moore (SS)
Third-place match: Tanner Hollars (W) 12-9 decision over Riley Thacker (SC)
152 pounds
Championship match: Elijah Peal (AC) pins Kalvin Khang (F)
Third-place match: Beck Nestor (SS) pins Josh Burnette (M)
160 pounds
Championship match: Jayden Jackson (SS) 5-4 decision over Luke Cuthbert (W)
Third-place match: Gavin Hoskins (AC) pins Isaac Searcy (F)
170 pounds
Championship match: Preston Dennison (M) pins Jacob Schwartz (SS)
Third-place finisher: Keadon Anderson (W); no third-place match
182 pounds
Championship match: Andre Britt (SS) pins Bruin Lytle (M)
Third-place match: Noah Medders (AC) pins Damian Harkey (SC)
195 pounds
Championship match: Jesse Barrier (M) pins Logan Shoemaker (AC)
Third-place match: Luke Apollonio (SS) 6-4 sudden victory over William Bouboulis (W)
220 pounds
Championship match: Collin Campbell (M) 5-4 tiebreaker over Fredy Vicente Perez (F)
Third-place match: Nathaniel Dahlstrom (AC) 2-1 decision over Kasen Turner (SS)
285 pounds
Championship match: Evan Vue (SS) 5-2 decision over Furquan Maynard (AC)
Third-place match: Kevin Pereira (SC) 7-4 decision over Bryson Stines (M)
The 3A West Regional individual tournament takes place on Tuesday at North Henderson High in Hendersonville, while the 4A West Regional will be held at Mallard Creek High in Charlotte.
BASEBALL
<&underline>Hibriten 10, West Caldwell 1</&underline>
The Panthers knocked off the Warriors by nine runs on the road Thursday in Lenoir, ending the season with a 7-7 record both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Hibriten won its final two games after dropping six in a row.
West Caldwell finishes the season at 0-14 both overall and in league play.
<&underline>Alexander Central 10, Watauga 7</&underline>
Both teams finished with 13 hits, but the Cougars scored three more runs than the Pioneers on the road Thursday in Boone. Alexander Central received three hits and three RBIs from Jaron Price, three hits and one RBI from Dusty Sigmon, one hit and two RBIs from Grove Lowrance, one hit and one RBI apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays and Caleb Williams and one hit each from Gage Weaver, JD Little, Coleman Chapman and Evan Rhyne.
Chapman was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central (4-9, 4-8 Northwestern 3A/4A) thanks to 3/2 innings of two-run, three-hit relief with one strikeout and one walk, while Maddox Jack and Chapman-Mays also pitched for the Cougars. On the other side, Watauga capped the season with an overall record of 8-6 and a Northwestern 3A/4A mark of 6-6.
<&underline>North Lincoln 8, Bandys 2</&underline>
The Trojans lost to the Knights in their season finale at home Thursday in Catawba. In addition to committing four errors, Bandys was also outhit 5-4 to end the season at 6-8 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Parker Styborski had two hits and two RBIs for Bandys, while Colby Edwards also had two hits. North Lincoln enters the state playoffs with a record of 11-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A.
<&underline>East Lincoln 10, Newton-Conover 8</&underline>
The Mustangs took down the Red Devils at home Thursday in Denver, outhitting Newton-Conover 11-8 to finish 13-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. As for the Red Devils, they capped the season at 1-13 in both.
Newton-Conover lost its final eight contests after earning a 6-2 road victory over West Lincoln on May 13.
<&underline>Patton 8, Draughn 7</&underline>
The Panthers slipped past the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Valdese, avenging a two-run home loss earlier in the week. Patton finished with 15 hits in the victory to move to 10-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Draughn ends the season at 8-6 both overall and in league action.