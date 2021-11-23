H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling slips past Bandys

CATAWBA — The St. Stephens wrestling team collected a nonconference road win over Bandys on Monday, winning 39-31 to improve to 8-0 on the season. The Indians were coming off a 5-0 performance during the Falcon Duals on Saturday at Forbush, where they defeated the host Falcons 72-12, Ashe County 42-27, Asheboro 38-33, North Stokes 78-6 and South Davidson 66-9.

Against the Trojans, St. Stephens received wins from Alec Petty at 106 pounds (pin), Logan Laws at 113 (forfeit), Sebastion Lopez-Santos at 120 (forfeit), Will Moore at 132 (pin), Andrew Kehow at 170 (6-5 decision), Andre Britt at 182 (pin) and Evan Vue at 285 (pin).

On the other side, Bandys (1-2 overall) got victories from Joey Levix at 126 (6-4 decision), Bryson Burkett at 138 (pin), Will Nix at 145 (pin), Trey Ballew at 152 (5-3 decision), Caleb Moore at 160 (pin), Matthew Cranfill at 195 (10-2 major decision) and Austin Cline at 220 (1-0 decision).

St. Stephens will next participate in the Turkey Duals at the Creek on Wednesday at Mallard Creek.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover finishes 2-1 during home quad match