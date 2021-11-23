H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling slips past Bandys

CATAWBA — The St. Stephens wrestling team collected a nonconference road win over Bandys on Monday, winning 39-31 to improve to 8-0 on the season. The Indians were coming off a 5-0 performance during the Falcon Duals on Saturday at Forbush, where they defeated the host Falcons 72-12, Ashe County 42-27, Asheboro 38-33, North Stokes 78-6 and South Davidson 66-9.
Against the Trojans, St. Stephens received wins from Alec Petty at 106 pounds (pin), Logan Laws at 113 (forfeit), Sebastion Lopez-Santos at 120 (forfeit), Will Moore at 132 (pin), Andrew Kehow at 170 (6-5 decision), Andre Britt at 182 (pin) and Evan Vue at 285 (pin).
On the other side, Bandys (1-2 overall) got victories from Joey Levix at 126 (6-4 decision), Bryson Burkett at 138 (pin), Will Nix at 145 (pin), Trey Ballew at 152 (5-3 decision), Caleb Moore at 160 (pin), Matthew Cranfill at 195 (10-2 major decision) and Austin Cline at 220 (1-0 decision).
St. Stephens will next participate in the Turkey Duals at the Creek on Wednesday at Mallard Creek.
WRESTLING
Newton-Conover finishes 2-1 during home quad match
Coming off a first-place team finish during the Husky Invitational at William A. Hough on Saturday that included individual championships by Newton-Conover’s Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin of Hough’s Richard Nance), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin of Olympic’s Jasiah Toussaint), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (5-2 decision over Davie’s Brysen Goodbey) and Mason Abernathy at 285 (first-period pin of Sun Valley’s Kage Carpenter), the Red Devils returned home for a quad match against nonconference opponents Davie, Freedom and South Caldwell on Monday in Newton. Newton-Conover lost to Davie by a 42-33 final, but knocked off Freedom by a 58-21 score and South Caldwell by a 72-12 tally.
In the loss to Davie, Newton-Conover (5-1 overall) received wins from Cody Ingle at 113 (forfeit), Camden Spencer at 126 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (second-period pin), Ethan Clark at 145 (7-2 decision), Owen Clark at 195 (third-period pin) and Abernathy at 285 (first-period pin).
Against Freedom, the Red Devils got victories from Pittman at 113 (forfeit), Spencer at 120 (forfeit), Shumate at 138 (forfeit), Ethan Clark at 145 (forfeit), Jason Brawley at 152 (16-6 major decision), Caiden Rowe at 160 (forfeit), Jordan Henze at 170 (forfeit), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (forfeit), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin) and Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit).
In the win over South Caldwell, Newton-Conover’s victorious grapplers included Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Spencer at 120 (first-period pin), Mason Shook at 132 (forfeit), Landon Williams at 138 (second-period pin), Ethan Clark at 145 (second-period pin), Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit), Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit) and Abernathy at 285 (second-period pin).
Newton-Conover travels to Crest on Wednesday for a dual event involving five teams.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 51, Bandys 45
The Indians nabbed a season-opening home victory over the nonconference Trojans on Monday in Hickory, getting 15 points from Allie Reid and 10 from Ella Pilkenton. Kennedy Blevins and Molli Harris added nine points apiece for St. Stephens.
Caroline McIntosh scored 15 points to lead Bandys (0-1), which also received 12 from Logan Dutka and six from Rachel Anderson. The Trojans led 10-7 after the first quarter and 22-20 at the half before being outscored 19-12 in the third period and 12-11 in the fourth quarter.
St. Stephens (1-0) hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting Bandys next Tuesday, while the Trojans are at West Iredell tonight before hosting St. Stephens next Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 58, Bandys 49
The Indians began the season with a nonconference home win over the Trojans on Monday in Hickory. Ji Ikard scored a game-high 24 points for St. Stephens, which also received nine from Josh Barkley and eight each from Luke Reid and Dayton Anderson.
Bandys (0-1) was led by Parker Styborski’s 19 points, with Bobby DelGuercio adding 12. The Trojans visit West Iredell tonight before hosting St. Stephens (1-0) next Tuesday, while the Indians host Bunker Hill tonight prior to next Tuesday’s road contest in Catawba.