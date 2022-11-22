H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling knocks off Bandys

The St. Stephens wrestling team defeated Bandys 39-29 at home Monday in Hickory, remaining unbeaten at 9-0. Trailing by eight points with three weight classes left, the Indians rallied for a 10-point victory over their Catawba County foes.

Cesar Chavez Alonzo got St. Stephens off to a strong start when he pinned John Funderburke at the 1:28 mark of their 120-pound bout, while Logan Laws put the Indians up 12-0 thanks to a forfeit win at 126. The Trojans (3-1) got on the board courtesy of a 2-1 decision from Boedi Kirkland over Brady Connell at 132, but St. Stephens extended its lead to 18-3 on Will Moore’s pin of Keilan Adams at the 1:05 mark of their 138-pound bout.

Bandys took five of the next six bouts, beginning with a 16-0 technical fall by Will Nix against Zamonte Bruen-Brown at 145. Other victories by the Trojans included Luke Burkett’s 4-3 decision over Edwin Mentado-Moran at 160, Ian Moore’s 4-2 decision over William Fincher at 170, Raydyn Brooks’ 7-5 decision over Andrew Kehoe at 182, Zack Evans’ pin of Avery Rhymer at the 1:30 mark of their 195-pound bout and Matthew Cranfill’s pin of Luke Apollonio at the 3:15 mark of their 220-pound bout.

Dylan Herrera-Luna’s 8-6 decision over Trey Ballew at 152 was the only win for St. Stephens during the aforementioned run of five Bandys victories in six bouts, but after falling behind 29-21, the Indians received a disqualification win from Kasen Turner against Avery Miller at 285 before taking a 33-29 lead on a forfeit win from Christian Cruz at 106. In the final bout of the night, St. Stephens’ Ivan Cortez-Cruzado (113) pinned Chauncy Reese at the 2:45 mark to maintain the Indians’ perfect record on the season.

Monday’s victory for St. Stephens came on the heels of a 5-0 finish during the Forbush Duals on Saturday in East Bend. The Indians earned a 55-12 win over Ashe County, a 72-6 victory over Walkertown, a 37-33 win over Trinity, a 72-6 victory over East Mecklenburg and a 45-24 win over Asheboro.

Bandys was also in action over the weekend, with Bryce Kirkland winning the 114-pound bracket after posting a 4-0 record during the Girls’ Roughedge Rumble at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem. Kiersten Mace added a third-place finish and a 2-1 record in the 120-pound bracket, while Bailee Clancy competed at 132 and Paulina Barrera-Vences participated at 138.

In the Boys’ Roughedge Rumble on Saturday, Bandys got a first-place finish from Brooks in the 182-pound bracket. Brooks received a first-round bye before pinning A.L. Brown’s Carmelo McCree at the 1:27 mark in the quarterfinals, pinning Porter Ridge’s Anthony Crespo at the 4:49 mark of the semifinals and collecting a 3-1 decision over Central Cabarrus’ Jazeo Jaime in the championship bout.

The Trojans’ Ian Moore was the runner-up at 170 after receiving a first-round bye, pinning Central Cabarrus’ Michael Martinez in 23 seconds in the quarterfinals, pinning Cuthbertson’s Joseph Culp in 2:00 in the semifinals and dropping a 9-8 decision to Weddington’s Bennett DiCarlo in the championship bout.

In the 220-pound bracket, Bandys’ Cranfill made it to the finals courtesy of a pin of Porter Ridge’s Andy Morales at the 1:58 mark in the first round, a pin of Charlotte Catholic’s David Valenta at the 3:53 mark in the quarterfinals and an 8-3 decision over Mallard Creek’s Truth Jacobs in the semifinals. However, Cranfill lost a 6-3 decision to Mount Pleasant’s Colt Kluttz in the championship round.

The Trojans’ Burkett finished 2-2 at 160, while teammate Avery Miller won four of the five bouts he wrestled in at 285.

St. Stephens was at Mallard Creek High School for the Turkey Duals at the Creek on Tuesday, while Bandys will host the Trojan Invitational today.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover finishes 3-0 during home quad match: The Red Devils hosted a quad match against Draughn, Shelby and West Wilkes on Monday in Newton, topping the Wildcats 84-0, the Golden Lions 82-0 and the Blackhawks 63-9. With the victories, Newton-Conover is now 6-0 on the season.

Newton-Conover received three wins apiece from Christian Garcia at 106 (two pins, forfeit), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (two pins, forfeit), Darius Musaeus at 132 (two pins, decision), Connor Shumate at 138 (pin, two forfeits), Jason Brawley at 152 (two pins, forfeit), Caiden Rowe at 160 (three forfeits), Jordan Henze at 170 (two pins, forfeit), Owen Clark at 195 (three pins) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (three pins). Phoenix Michaud added two wins at 120 (pin, forfeit) and one at 126 (forfeit), while Wyatt Hernandez earned two wins at 126 (pin, forfeit), Landon Williams won two bouts at 145 (forfeit, major decision), Mason Abernethy notched two wins at 195 (pin, forfeit), Mykie Xiong won via decision in the other 195-pound bout and Caleb Louchez, Matthew Race and Nicholas Cadwallader were all victorious at 182 (Louchez by forfeit, Race by pinfall and Cadwallader by decision).

Newton-Conover also competed in the Husky Invitational on Saturday at William A. Hough High School in Cornelius. First-place finishers for the Red Devils were Pittman at 113 and Lioret-Tutty at 220, while second-place finishers were Michaud at 120, Brawley at 152, Rowe at 160, Clark at 195 and Abernethy at 285 and third-place finishers were Cohen Smith at 106, Hernandez at 126, Musaeus at 132, Shumate at 138, Henze at 170 and Louchez at 182.

Williams was the Red Devils’ remaining Husky Invitational participant at 145.

The Red Devils traveled to Chase for a quad match involving the host Trojans, Burns and Gaffney (South Carolina) on Tuesday.

Alexander Central competes in Tigerland Classic: The Cougars took part in the Tigerland Classic on Saturday at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, with their top finishers including Nate Dahlstrom (first place at 195), Kanon Harrington (third place at 145), Dylan Dalton (third place at 152) and Christian McGalliard (fourth place at 126).

Other participants for Alexander Central were Carson Beal at 106, Zac Braswell at 138, Lukas Day at 170, Aaron Longinos at 182, Justin Guiterrez at 220 and Gilmore Kirby at 285.

The Cougars competed in Wrestle for the Cure at Mooresville High School on Tuesday.