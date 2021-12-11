H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling finishes first during annual Hilltopper Havoc

Julianna Walter added 13 points, nine assists and seven steals for the Cougars, who also got 11 points and six boards from Sydney Hayes. As for Bunker Hill, it received 19 points and four assists from Olivia Ellis to go with 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from Faith Isenhour and 15 points and 14 boards from Damireona Burch.

Alexander Central travels to South Iredell on Tuesday and Pine Lake Prep on Friday, while Bunker Hill hosts Lincoln Charter on Tuesday, West Iredell on Wednesday and Lincolnton next Friday. The game against Lincolnton will be the Bears’ Catawba Valley 2A opener.

Draughn 72, Maiden 31: The Wildcats jumped all over the Blue Devils at home Friday in Valdese, led by a game-high 17 points from Aubrie Snyder to go with 16 from Ella Abernathy and 13 from Kaitlyn Kincaid. On the other side, Maiden received 10 points apiece from Alyssa Keener and Kennedie Noble.

Draughn (5-2) visits Owen on Tuesday before hosting South Caldwell on Wednesday and traveling to Avery County next Friday, while Maiden is at East Burke next Friday.