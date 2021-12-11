H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling finishes first during annual Hilltopper Havoc

RUTHERFORDTON — The St. Stephens wrestling team continued its successful 2021-22 season with a first-place finish during the annual Hilltopper Havoc dual tournament on Friday at R-S Central High School. The Indians finished 4-0 thanks to wins over the host Hilltoppers (43-24), Kings Mountain (54-25), Albemarle (84-0) and fellow Catawba County school Bunker Hill (51-26).
Now 17-2 overall this season and ranked fifth among 3A teams in the state rankings, St. Stephens received four wins apiece from Cesar Chavez Alonzo, Evan Trossi, William Fincher, Andrew Kehoe and Evan Vue to go with three wins each from Kymani Evans, Isaac Burgin, Luke Apollonio and Andre Britt. Jacob Schwartz, Will Moore and Alec Petty added two wins apiece, while Ivan Cortez, Ryan Brown and Thomas Lipford each finished with one victory.
St. Stephens visits Bunker Hill on Dec. 21 for a quad match also involving West Caldwell and Freedom. Prior to hosting that quad match, Bunker Hill travels to Statesville for the Greyhound Classic next Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 74, West Iredell 35: The Indians earned a 39-point road win over the Warriors on Friday in Statesville, moving to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference while dropping West Iredell to 0-6 and 0-1. St. Stephens hosts North Iredell next Friday, while West Iredell is at Bunker Hill on Wednesday before visiting Fred T. Foard next Friday.
West Caldwell 77, Hibriten 70: The Warriors nabbed their second straight victory with a seven-point home win over the Panthers on Friday in Lenoir, improving to 2-5 ahead of next Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener at Newton-Conover. As for Hibriten, it is now 3-2 entering Tuesday’s road game against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Statesville, which will be followed by a trip to nonconference Patton on Wednesday.
Alexander Central 67, Bunker Hill 51: The Cougars defeated the Bears by a 16-point final margin at home Friday in Taylorsville, receiving a game-high 21 points, eight assists and eight steals from Evan Presnell to go with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Dusty Sigmon and 12 points and four assists from Avery Cook. On the other side, Bunker Hill’s only double-digit scorer was Mack Little with 15 points.
Alexander Central (6-1) travels to South Iredell on Tuesday before visiting Pine Lake Prep next Friday, while Bunker Hill (1-5) hosts West Iredell on Wednesday before entertaining Lincolnton next Friday. The contest against Lincolnton will be the Bears’ Catawba Valley 2A opener.
Draughn 58, Maiden 55: The Wildcats slipped past the Blue Devils at home Friday in Valdese, earning a three-point triumph despite trailing after each of the first three quarters. Daylin Pritchard had a game-high 27 points for Draughn, which also got 11 points from Zaydin Pritchard.
Maiden (3-3) received 20 points from Jalen Robinson, 12 from Mason Lowman and 11 from Dru McClough. The Blue Devils host Fred T. Foard on Wednesday before visiting East Burke next Friday, while the Wildcats (4-3) visit Owen on Tuesday, host South Caldwell on Wednesday and travel to Avery County next Friday.
North Iredell 69, Fred T. Foard 35: The Raiders nearly doubled up the Tigers at home Friday in Olin, building a 17-2 lead after the first quarter before holding a 39-12 advantage at the half and a 51-17 lead entering the fourth quarter. North Iredell moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of a nonconference home game against Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday, a nonconference home game against Ashe County on Thursday and a league contest at St. Stephens next Friday.
Foard (1-5, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to nonconference Maiden on Wednesday before hosting Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell next Friday.
Freedom 75, East Burke 43: The Patriots cruised past the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard behind a game-high 21 points from Philly Harris, 13 from Dyson Dellinger, 12 from Trey Ledford and 10 from Drew Costello. East Burke’s leading scorer was Ian Cox with 10 points.
Freedom (4-1) visits Chase on Tuesday and A.C. Reynolds on Thursday, while East Burke (0-5) hosts Patton on Tuesday before entertaining Maiden next Friday in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 55, West Iredell 20: The Indians thumped the Warriors in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A opener on the road Friday in Statesville, improving to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. As for West Iredell, it is now 0-6 overall and 0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A.
St. Stephens visits nonconference Newton-Conover on Thursday before hosting league foe North Iredell next Friday, while West Iredell travels to nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday before visiting Western Foothills 3A opponent Fred T. Foard next Friday.
Fred T. Foard 40, North Iredell 31: The Tigers collected a nine-point road win over the Raiders on Friday in Olin, jumping out to a 7-4 lead after the opening quarter before trailing 18-15 at the half and 25-23 through three periods. Foard is now 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A, while North Iredell is 2-2 and 0-1.
Foard hosts West Iredell next Friday, the same night the Warriors visit St. Stephens after nonconference home games against Pine Lake Prep and Ashe County on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Alexander Central 77, Bunker Hill 63: The Cougars topped the Bears by a 14-point final margin at home Friday in Taylorsville, moving to 7-0 on the season while dropping Bunker Hill to 1-5. Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather led all scorers with 21 points, and she also had eight rebounds and five steals.
Julianna Walter added 13 points, nine assists and seven steals for the Cougars, who also got 11 points and six boards from Sydney Hayes. As for Bunker Hill, it received 19 points and four assists from Olivia Ellis to go with 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from Faith Isenhour and 15 points and 14 boards from Damireona Burch.
Alexander Central travels to South Iredell on Tuesday and Pine Lake Prep on Friday, while Bunker Hill hosts Lincoln Charter on Tuesday, West Iredell on Wednesday and Lincolnton next Friday. The game against Lincolnton will be the Bears’ Catawba Valley 2A opener.
Draughn 72, Maiden 31: The Wildcats jumped all over the Blue Devils at home Friday in Valdese, led by a game-high 17 points from Aubrie Snyder to go with 16 from Ella Abernathy and 13 from Kaitlyn Kincaid. On the other side, Maiden received 10 points apiece from Alyssa Keener and Kennedie Noble.
Draughn (5-2) visits Owen on Tuesday before hosting South Caldwell on Wednesday and traveling to Avery County next Friday, while Maiden is at East Burke next Friday.
Freedom 55, East Burke 40: The Patriots put three players in double figures during Friday’s road game against the Cavaliers in Icard, getting 13 points from Zakiah King, 12 from Christena Rhone and 11 from Stevee McGee. Meanwhile, East Burke was paced by 15 points from Aubrie Grigg.