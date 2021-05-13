H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling defeats Ashe County, Newton-Conover

The St. Stephens wrestling team ran its record to 7-1 thanks to a sweep of nonconference squads Ashe County and Newton-Conover during a home tri-match on Tuesday in Hickory. The Indians beat Ashe County by a 51-21 final and Newton-Conover by a 45-24 score, while the Red Devils (8-2) collected a 51-24 win over Ashe County before falling to St. Stephens in the night’s final match.

Against Ashe County, St. Stephens received forfeit victories from Alec Petty at 106 pounds, Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113, Chance Wilson at 120 and Ryan Brown at 126, while Brady Connell pinned Nate Brown at 138, Kymani Evans earned a 7-5 decision over Luke Sheets at 145, Beck Nestor pinned Andrew Peterson at 152, Dorian Whitworth pinned Lukus Spencer at 170 and Evan Vue pinned Dillon Borders at 285.

As for Newton-Conover, it received forfeit wins against Ashe County from Nick Grynkiv at 106, Camden Spencer at 120 and Cohen Smith at 126, with Connor Shumate pinning Nate Brown at 138, Charlie Pettery earning a 6-5 decision over Sheets at 145, Jason Brawley pinning Andrew Peterson at 152, Owen Clark pinning Timothy Peterson at 195, Cole Clark pinning Kabel Dillard at 220 and Ryan Walker pinning Bryant Blevins at 285.