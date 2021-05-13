H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling defeats Ashe County, Newton-Conover

The St. Stephens wrestling team ran its record to 7-1 thanks to a sweep of nonconference squads Ashe County and Newton-Conover during a home tri-match on Tuesday in Hickory. The Indians beat Ashe County by a 51-21 final and Newton-Conover by a 45-24 score, while the Red Devils (8-2) collected a 51-24 win over Ashe County before falling to St. Stephens in the night’s final match.
Against Ashe County, St. Stephens received forfeit victories from Alec Petty at 106 pounds, Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113, Chance Wilson at 120 and Ryan Brown at 126, while Brady Connell pinned Nate Brown at 138, Kymani Evans earned a 7-5 decision over Luke Sheets at 145, Beck Nestor pinned Andrew Peterson at 152, Dorian Whitworth pinned Lukus Spencer at 170 and Evan Vue pinned Dillon Borders at 285.
As for Newton-Conover, it received forfeit wins against Ashe County from Nick Grynkiv at 106, Camden Spencer at 120 and Cohen Smith at 126, with Connor Shumate pinning Nate Brown at 138, Charlie Pettery earning a 6-5 decision over Sheets at 145, Jason Brawley pinning Andrew Peterson at 152, Owen Clark pinning Timothy Peterson at 195, Cole Clark pinning Kabel Dillard at 220 and Ryan Walker pinning Bryant Blevins at 285.
Victorious grapplers for St. Stephens against Newton-Conover included Petty at 106 (pinned Grinkov), Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Wilson at 120 (10-8 decision over Spencer), Evan Trossi at 126 (pinned Smith), Connell at 132 (pinned Collin Dollarhide), Evans at 138 (7-4 decision over Shumate), Jayden Jackson at 160 (9-7 decision over Jordan Henze), Whitworth at 170 (pinned Nick Cadwalder) and Andre Britt at 182 (pinned Caleb Loushea). Meanwhile, the Red Devils got victories against St. Stephens from Pettery at 145 (pinned Will Moore), Brawley at 152 (5-0 decision over Nestor), Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Luke Apollonio), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Kasen Turner) and Walker at 285 (13-6 decision over Vue).
St. Stephens visits Bandys today for a tri-match also involving Bessemer City, while Newton-Conover travels to Crest for a tri-match also involving Stuart Cramer.
WRESTLINGFred T. Foard blanks Draughn, West Caldwell
The Tigers defeated the Wildcats and Warriors by identical 84-0 scores during Tuesday’s home tri-match in Newton. With the wins, Fred T. Foard moved to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Winning wrestlers for Foard against Draughn included Brayden Mejia at 106 (forfeit victory), Hunter Clark at 113 (pinned Skylar Hudson), Spencer Bechtol at 120 (forfeit victory), Brock Carey at 126 (forfeit victory), Dawson Cody at 132 (pinned Mason Beck), Jamie Richard at 138 (pinned Kayden Guffey), Ryan Heavner at 145 (pinned Isaiah Eller), Landon Slager at 152 (pinned Trey Kincaid), Evan Steiger at 160 (pinned Gabriel Nunez), Zane Birtchet at 170 (pinned Florentino Arellano Hernandez), Landon Foor at 182 (pinned Joshua Elkins), Colby Mace at 195 (pinned Ronald Wilkins), Mo McAfee at 220 (pinned Vincente Michel) and Dylan Smith at 285 (pinned Luke Rector).
Against West Caldwell, the Tigers received forfeit victories from Mejia at 106, Clark at 113, Bechtol at 120, Carey at 126 and Cody at 132, while Richard pinned Jacob Spencer at 138, Heavner pinned Rakeem Smith at 145, Slager pinned an unknown opponent at 152, Steiger pinned Luke Roberts at 160, Birtchet pinned Axl Messere at 170, Foor pinned Juan Zayas at 182, Mace pinned Landan Bloom at 195, McAfee pinned Daylen Hartley at 220 and Smith pinned Dallas Fox at 285.
Foard is at Mountain Island Charter today for a nonconference tri-match also involving West Charlotte.
Bunker Hill beats East Burke, West Iredell
The Bears are now 5-5 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A following wins over the Cavaliers and Warriors during Tuesday’s home tri-match in Claremont. In the 50-21 victory over East Burke, Bunker Hill got wins from Lawson Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Christian Garcia at 113 (forfeit victory), Raul Hernandez at 120 (pinned Grayson Phillips), Jacob Hedrick at 126 (forfeit victory), Alan Morales at 132 (forfeit victory), Tyler Fox at 152 (pinned Lance Willis), Brian Bouttavong at 160 (16-0 technical fall over Samuel Huffman), Brayden Guess at 170 (pinned George Mackay) and Jacob Carroll at 220 (8-6 decision over Ryan Ezekiel Pierce).
As for the 54-18 win over West Iredell, the Bears’ victories in that match came from Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Garcia at 113 (forfeit victory), Hernandez at 120 (pinned Hunter Martin), Ian Smith at 126 (forfeit victory), Morales at 132 (forfeit victory), Alex Betancourt at 138 (pinned Caleb Alford), Bouttavong at 152 (forfeit victory), Guess at 160 (forfeit victory) and Tyler Franscella at 170 (pinned Bryson Mabe).
Bunker Hill travels to West Wilkes today for a nonconference tri-match also involving South Caldwell.
BASEBALLSt. Stephens 10, Hickory 1
The Indians nabbed a nine-run road win over the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Hickory to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in league play. St. Stephens received two hits and three RBIs from Josh Barkley and two hits from Gavin Marley, the latter of whom earned the win thanks to four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Hickory, which visits McDowell tonight, got one hit apiece from Henry Stewart and Brandon Turner. Meanwhile, St. Stephens travels to Freedom tonight.
Fred T. Foard 10, East Burke 0
The Tigers collected a six-inning home win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Newton, with Lane Essary pitching a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Josh Harwell, Kylan Bolick and Logan Mosley had two hits apiece, while Connor Peschel and Alex Fisher each finished with two RBIs.
Fred T. Foard (5-0, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits East Burke (0-5, 0-5) tonight.
Bandys 4, Lincolnton 0
The Trojans shut out the Wolves at home Tuesday in Catawba. Terick Bumgarner had two hits for Bandys, while Nolan Jones had two RBIs to go with one RBI from Cade Spencer, who tossed seven innings of scoreless, four-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Bandys (3-2, 3-2 South Fork 2A Conference) is at Lincolnton (2-3, 2-3) on Friday.
Bunker Hill 4, Patton 1
The Bears defeated the Panthers by three runs at home Tuesday in Claremont. Pete Clampitt had two hits and two RBIs for Bunker Hill to go with one hit and one RBI from both Preston Workman and Casey Knighton, who threw six innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.
Workman notched the save for Bunker Hill (5-0, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which visits Patton (4-1, 4-1) tonight.