H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling beats North Iredell after celebrating coach’s 700th win

The St. Stephens wrestling team helped its longtime head coach reach another milestone recently, as a win over Erwin during the West Lincoln Duals on Dec. 30 gave Billy Baker 700 career victories. The Indians handed him his latest victory during Friday’s home match in Hickory, defeating North Iredell 51-18 after celebrating Baker’s accomplishment prior to the contest.
St. Stephens emerged victorious in 10 of 14 weight classes on Friday, moving to 26-3 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference on the season.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Baker of reaching the 700-win plateau. “First of all, I didn’t win 700 matches, our program has done that, and I’m proud to be a part of that. I’ve got other coaches, Roy Hoffman’s been by my side for close to 25 years now, Matt Jones has been by my side for 10 to 15 years, and we’ve had a ton of great kids come through this program, so that’s what they’ve done.
“I was just a little worried when they did that (celebrated his 700th win) that it was gonna maybe distract our intensity, maybe distract our focus, but we came out from the first whistle and just got after it,” he added. “We beat kids that I didn’t think we were gonna beat, we pinned a couple of kids that I was hoping to just not get beat really bad, so it’s been a while since I’ve been that excited about winning a dual meet.”
St. Stephens’ Alec Petty pinned Colten Kohnstamm of North Iredell (15-3, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) in 1:34 at 106 pounds, while the Indians’ Ivan Cortez earned an 8-5 decision over Andrew Cockerham at 113. Cesar Chavez Alonzo won via forfeit at 120 to extend St. Stephens’ advantage before Ryan Brown pinned Xavier Burgess at the 2:28 mark of their 126-pound bout.
Will Moore kept St. Stephens rolling with a pin of Chase Kohnstamm at the 3:24 mark of their 132-pound bout, then Evan Trossi took a 10-5 decision over Jacob Lister at 138. The Raiders finally got on the board courtesy of Bray Trivette’s first-period pin of Kyler Milligan at 145, but the Indians’ Kymani Evans pinned Bronson Leonard in 5:28 at 152 to make it 36-6.
North Iredell won the next two bouts as Brixan Burgess topped William Fincher 7-0 at 160 and James Jackson beat Jacob Schwartz 5-2 at 170. However, St. Stephens got a pin from Andrew Kehoe (182) with eight seconds remaining against Jonte Bailey before Andre Britt (195) edged Ian Smith 9-8.
In the final two matchups of the night, Eddie Flores of North Iredell pinned Luke Apollonio in the first period of their 220-pound battle before Evan Vue notched a pin at the 1:38 mark against Dakota Farmer at 285.
“I’m just grateful to be a part of it,” said Baker of the St. Stephens wrestling program. “So many great human beings have influenced my life, whether it be a wrestler or whether it be a wrestler’s parent or whether it be a scorekeeper. It’s all a program that I’m just proud to be a part of.”
St. Stephens visits Statesville on Tuesday, while North Iredell travels to Hickory.
WRESTLINGNorth Lincoln 66, Hickory 12
The Knights knocked off the Red Tornadoes at home Friday in Lincolnton, with Hickory’s only wins coming from Owen Sotillo at 145 (third-period pin) and Anthony Bravo at 160 (second-period pin). North Lincoln improved to 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while Hickory fell to 0-2 in league action.
North Lincoln hosts a tri-match against West Iredell and Kings Mountain on Tuesday, while Hickory entertains North Iredell.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Hickory 75, West Iredell 9
The Red Tornadoes dominated the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, winning their third game in a row and for the fourth time in their past five contests to improve to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. As for West Iredell, it remained winless at 0-14 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Hickory travels to St. Stephens on Tuesday for a makeup game from earlier in the season, while West Iredell visits North Lincoln next Friday.
Newton-Conover 73, West Lincoln 32
After nearly recording a triple-double in the previous game, the Red Devils’ Cassidy Geddes tallied 40 points and eight 3-pointers in Newton-Conover’s 41-point home win over the Rebels on Friday in Newton. Hadleigh Swagger added 11 points for the Red Devils, who also received 10 from Lizzie Sain.
Newton-Conover (11-2, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) is at Bandys on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (7-9, 1-3) hosts East Burke next Friday.
Fred T. Foard 60, North Lincoln 41
The Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 19-point home victory over the Knights on Friday in Newton. Foard was up 17-11 after the first quarter, 38-17 at the half and 50-25 entering the fourth period.
Foard (9-5, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Statesville on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (2-11, 0-5) hosts West Iredell next Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALLHickory 86, West Iredell 35
The Red Tornadoes cruised past the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, receiving 14 points from Jamien Little and 11 apiece from Josh Fisher, Jayden Maddox and Britt Rumbaugh in the win. Six other players also scored for Hickory, which moved to 13-1 overall and 4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping West Iredell to 0-13 and 0-5.
Hickory hosts Fred T. Foard next Friday, while the Warriors visit North Lincoln.
West Lincoln 71, Newton-Conover 67
The Rebels slipped past the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, earning the victory to move to 5-9 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for Newton-Conover, it fell to 2-12 overall and 0-4 in league contests.
West Lincoln visits West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover travels to Bandys.
North Lincoln 77, Fred T. Foard 42
The Knights outscored the Tigers in all four quarters of Friday’s road game in Newton, upping their record to 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 2-12 and 1-3. North Lincoln hosts West Iredell next Friday, while Foard returns to action on Wednesday at Statesville.
East Lincoln 65, St. Stephens 35
The Mustangs routed the Indians during Friday’s home game in Denver, getting a game-high 18 points from Drew Bean to go with 10 from Jeremiah Jones and nine from Eric Runyan. On the other side, St. Stephens received nine points apiece from Ji Ikard and Luke Reid.
East Lincoln (12-2, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits nonconference Lincolnton on Wednesday, while St. Stephens (11-4, 2-3) hosts Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville next Friday.