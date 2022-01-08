H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling beats North Iredell after celebrating coach’s 700th win

The St. Stephens wrestling team helped its longtime head coach reach another milestone recently, as a win over Erwin during the West Lincoln Duals on Dec. 30 gave Billy Baker 700 career victories. The Indians handed him his latest victory during Friday’s home match in Hickory, defeating North Iredell 51-18 after celebrating Baker’s accomplishment prior to the contest.

St. Stephens emerged victorious in 10 of 14 weight classes on Friday, moving to 26-3 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference on the season.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Baker of reaching the 700-win plateau. “First of all, I didn’t win 700 matches, our program has done that, and I’m proud to be a part of that. I’ve got other coaches, Roy Hoffman’s been by my side for close to 25 years now, Matt Jones has been by my side for 10 to 15 years, and we’ve had a ton of great kids come through this program, so that’s what they’ve done.